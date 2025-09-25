Prosecutors’ memo to new US attorney found no probable cause to charge James Comey: Sources

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

(WASHINGTON) — After a two-month investigation, federal prosecutors in Virginia were unable to gather sufficient evidence to support bringing criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress, sources tell ABC News.

The prosecutors earlier this week summarized their findings — that probable cause does not exist to secure an indictment, let alone a conviction at trial — in a detailed declination memo for Lindsey Halligan, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sources said.

Nevertheless, sources say Halligan plans to ask a grand jury in the coming days to indict Comey, escalating Trump’s unprecedented directive to prosecute some of his political adversaries.

“I just want people to act, they have to act, and we want to act fast,” Trump said on Saturday after directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Sen. Adam Schiff.

A former insurance lawyer turned White House aide with no prosecutorial experience, Halligan has been advised by career prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office that seeking the charges would violate DOJ policy, raise serious ethical issues, and risk being rejected by the grand jury, sources said. She plans to pursue an indictment anyway, carrying out the clear mandate she received when she was installed into the position over the weekend, sources said.

On Thursday, Trump called Comey a “bad person” but said the decision to prosecute is up to the Department of Justice.

“They’re going to make a determination. I’m not making that determination. I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so,” Trump told reporters in the White House Thursday, just days after imploring the Justice Department to act.

Halligan is working against the clock, with the five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Comey for allegedly making false statements expiring on Tuesday.

The rapid push for an indictment, despite the recommendation of career prosecutors, comes at a fraught time for the high-profile attorney’s office, which handles a bulk of the country’s national security cases. Trump’s previous pick for the job, Erik Siebert, resigned last week after being pressured to bring mortgage fraud charges against James, and Trump, who said he fired Siebert, placed Halligan in the role — overruling senior DOJ leadership — with a clear goal of securing criminal charges against James, Schiff, and Comey.

Trump has repeatedly invoked the four criminal cases he faced after losing the 2020 election — including charges that he mishandled national security secrets and sought to illegally overturn an election — to justify bringing the cases against the three longtime adversaries of the president.

“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??” Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday evening. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

The U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia began investigating Comey in early August following Trump’s renewed call for prosecutions related to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, sources told ABC News.

The investigation — which is being carried out concurrently in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of Pennsylvania — directly stemmed from FBI Director Kash Patel’s discovery of sensitive documents at the FBI headquarters related to the Russia probe, sources said.  

They said the documents prompted investigators to examine whether Comey’s testimony to Congress in September 2020, regarding Russian interference, could support charges of perjury or obstruction. Prosecutors specifically examined Comey’s testimony about Hillary Clinton’s alleged involvement linking Trump to Russia and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.

During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2016, Comey defended his conduct and rejected claims that the investigation was politically motivated.

“I would say in the main it was done by the book, it was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Comey told the senators. “Overall, I’m proud of the work. There are parts of it that are concerning, which I’m sure we’ll talk about. But overall I’m proud of the work.”

Ultimately, prosecutors were unable to find evidence to prove that Comey likely committed either perjury or obstruction during his testimony, sources told ABC News.

Not only would the charges fail in securing a conviction, which requires proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, but they also fall short of the much lower probable cause standard for an indictment, prosecutors concluded in a memo provided to Halligan, according to sources.

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to an IT outage, the airline says
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — Alaska Airlines resumed operations late Sunday about three hours after having requested a ground stop for all of its flights, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved,” the airline said in a statement Sunday evening.

The airline said it resumed operations at about 11 p.m. PT.

“We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport,” the statement continued.

On Monday, the airline said the issue was hardware-related and not the result of a cybersecurity incident.

“A critical piece of multi-redundant hardware at our data centers, manufactured by a third-party, experienced an unexpected failure,” the airline said in a statement. “When that happened, it impacted several of our key systems that enable us to run various operations, necessitating the implementation of a ground stop to keep aircraft in position. The safety of our flights was never compromised.”

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.

Several hurt in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(RENO, Nev.) — Several people were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance told Reno ABC affiliate KOLO. The number of victims was not immediately clear but Nance said several people have been taken to hospitals.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within four minutes, police said. He’s been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Judge blocks Trump administration from detaining Abrego Garcia upon his release from custody
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, from detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia upon his release from criminal custody in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia has been awaiting his release on bail after pleading not guilty last month to human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. government “shall restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office.”

Judge Xinis also ordered the government to provide written notice to Abrego Garcia and his attorneys if they intend to remove him to a third country.

This decision follows a separate ruling in Abrego Garcia’s criminal case where U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw denied the government’s motion to revoke a magistrate judge’s order for Abrego Garcia’s release. Judge Crenshaw said on Wednesday that Abrego Garcia “shall be released upon the issuance of the Magistrate Judge’s release order with conditions.”

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland.

The government has indicated it intends to detain Abrego Garcia and deport him to a third country if he is released from custody.

