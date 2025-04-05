Prosecutors seek more than 7 years for George Santos in ‘brazen web of deceit’

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos to seven years and three months in prison, calling his conduct a “brazen web of deceit” that defrauded donors, misled voters, and fueled his political rise through lies, theft, and identity fraud.

The government outlined the extent of Santos’s fraudulent activity across the 2020 and 2022 election cycles in a detailed sentencing memo filed on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Santos, 35, with the help of former Campaign Treasurer Nancy Marks, falsified Federal Election Commission filings, fabricating donor contributions and inflating fundraising totals to meet the $250,000 threshold required to join the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) coveted “Young Guns” program. Marks pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing in June.

When informed he hadn’t reached the NRCC benchmark, Santos texted an associate, “We are going to do this a little differently. I got it.”

That “different” approach included submitting fake donations attributed to family members, fictitious individuals and even identities stolen from elderly supporters, according to the filing.

In tandem, Santos was running a fraudulent political consulting firm, Redstone Strategies LLC, falsely presenting it as a registered Super PAC or 501(c)(4) nonprofit. It was neither, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Santos used Redstone to launder donor money, keep commissions and fund personal expenses. In one scheme, he used an elderly woman’s credit card — originally provided for a one-time donation — to charge $12,000 through Redstone’s merchant account, netting himself $11,580 after fees. He wired the money directly into his personal bank account.

When questioned by his business partner, Santos lied, claiming the woman — who suffers from a brain injury — was a consulting client, according to the filing. Between February and August 2022, prosecutors say Santos used her credit card repeatedly, attributing donations to her, her daughter, or fictitious names.

Another victim, referred to as “Individual 2” in the filing, had their credit card charged at least five times in March 2022, totaling more than $30,000 in fake campaign contributions, including some attributed to Santos’s uncle and to people who didn’t exist. These donations were strategically routed to other campaigns that were clients of Redstone, ensuring Santos earned a financial kickback while boosting his political visibility.

In July 2020, he used another victim’s credit card to contribute $28,400 to his own campaign, some under the name of a personal friend who neither donated nor gave consent, according to the filing.

In April 2022, prosecutors say Santos falsely reported a $500,000 personal loan to his campaign, enabling him to boast an $800,000 Q1 fundraising haul. He approved a press release promoting the lie and pitched the narrative in conversations with Republican leaders, including a sitting congresswoman. According to the prosecution, the loan never existed.

That lie, combined with his doctored FEC filings and a fabricated resume claiming degrees from NYU and jobs at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, helped Santos secure Young Guns status from the NRCC in June 2022. The designation brought significant support: $103,000 in advertising, $33,000 in polling, and direct contributions from joint fundraising efforts.

However, by fall 2022, campaign staffers discovered the truth. When confronted about the nonexistent loan, Santos admitted it wasn’t real and scrambled to fill the gap by soliciting a $450,000 loan from a donor referred to as “Individual 1” in the filing. Santos wired $400,000 of it to his campaign, never reported it to the FEC, and never repaid the donor. He covered the remaining $100,000 by misappropriating more funds from the same donor via Redstone.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 and has pleaded guilty wire fraud and aggravated identity fraud.

Defense attorneys said in their own memo Santos deserves no more than two years in prison, arguing he “accepted full responsibility for his actions.”

“This plea is not just an admission of guilt,” Santos told reporters in August. “It’s an acknowledgment that I need to be held accountable like any other American that breaks the law.”

The former congressman’s sentencing is on April 30.

Butterfly populations are rapidly declining, new study shows
(NEW YORK) — Butterfly populations have dropped by 22% across 554 recorded species in the United States, according to a new study in the journal Science.

“Our national-scale findings paint the most complete — and concerning — picture of the status of butterflies across the country in the early 21st century,” the study said.

The study, titled “Rapid butterfly declines across the United States during the 21st century,” counted 12.6 million butterflies, analyzed 76,957 surveys and partnered with 35 monitoring programs to examine buttery population trends from 2000 to 2020.

Total butterfly abundance decreased across the U.S. by 1.3% annually, leading to a cumulative 22% decline, the study said.

Approximately 107 butterfly species declined by more than 50% in the last 20 years, whereas only 3% increased, the study said. But, that actually is not a shock to researchers, since the declines are common across species, whereas increases are rare, the study said.

“Over the two-decade study period, 33% of individual butterfly species showed significantly declining trends in abundance,” the study said.

The dip in butterfly population was seen across the country, but the Southwest was hit the hardest, which is “consistent with other findings that butterflies are disproportionately declining in arid and hot climates,” the study said.

The reason for this significant drop in butterfly populations is due to several factors, one being rising temperatures and changing climates, according to the study.

“With climate change, butterfly species in North America may find the southern limits of their ranges becoming too warm while the northern limits of their range become more hospitable,” the study said.

Other threats to this insect include habitat loss and pesticide use, the study said.

Researchers said there is a potential to increase the butterfly population through “habitat restoration, species-specific interventions and reducing pesticide use.”

Overall, researchers said this population study serves as an “urgent need to protect butterflies from further losses.”

“Expansive efforts in conservation planning and action for insects could prevent widespread future losses and create and maintain the environments in which butterflies and other at-risk species can thrive,” the study said.

Monarch butterflies, for instance, are one example of a thriving species.

The population of monarch butterflies nearly doubled in population in 2024-25 versus 2023-24, according to a survey released Thursday by the World Wildlife Fund in Mexico and Mexico’s National Commission of Protected Natural Areas. However, the population is still significantly below the long-term average.

This year, monarchs covered 4.42 acres, up from 2.22 acres the year before, the survey said. This increase in monarchs is directly related to improved weather conditions in 2024, but “climatic variations” in the insect’s breeding areas of Canada and the U.S. as well as insecticide pose a looming threat for the winged creature.

Rudy Giuliani satisfies Fulton County election workers’ 8 million defamation case
(FULTON COUNTY, GA) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday satisfied the judgment against him that required him to pay two Fulton County election workers a total of $148 million for defamation.

A jury found Giuliani liable in 2023 for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely accusing them of tampering with the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia.

In the process of reaching a settlement in January, he was held in contempt twice, by two different federal judges, for failing to relinquish possessions and continuing to defame the two election workers.

Court documents showed that the settlement action was dismissed in district court on Monday after it was determined that Giuliani had fully satisfied his obligations to Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani began surrendering assets soon after a federal jury determined what he should pay Freeman and Moss in damages and penalties in December 2024.

The settlement last month allowed him to keep his condo in Florida and his World Series rings.

A statement from Giuliani at the time of the settlement said that he would agree not to further defame the two election workers. It did not include an admission of guilt.

Giuliani was previously disbarred in New York and in Washington after his law license was stripped over his efforts to aid President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election.

His representative, Ted Goodman, said in a statement last month that the plaintiffs’ attorneys could take the possessions from the former Trump lawyer, “but they can never take away his extraordinary record of public service.”

Evacuations ordered as 175 wildfires erupt across South and North Carolina
(THE CAROLINAS) — Firefighters were battling 175 wildfires that erupted across South and North Carolina overnight amid windy and dry conditions, threatening homes and prompting evacuations, authorities said.

There are ongoing response operations to the sprawling wildfires that had burned a combined 4,200 acres across the state as of Sunday — including blazes burning in Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union and Pickens counties, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal said Sunday.

One of the biggest wildfires raging Sunday morning was threatening residents in the Carolina Forest near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in Horry County, officials said. The quick-spreading fire had burned more than 1,600 acres by the end of the day and was threatening the communities of Walkers Woods and Avalon, according to the South Carolina Forest Commission.

The fire was 30% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials, and the evacuation order was lifted later that evening.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission posted an update on X just after 7 p.m. local time saying, “UPDATE: All areas previously evacuated due to Carolina Forest fire are now able to return, per Horry County Fire Rescue.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had issued an executive order on Sunday declaring a state of emergency to support ongoing response to wildfires ravaging his state. The order enhances ongoing emergency response efforts as firefighters work to contain the wildfires affecting various regions.

“This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” McMaster said in a statement.

McMaster announced that a statewide burning ban was in effect as of Saturday.

“That means you can and will go to jail for starting a fire outdoors in South Carolina, period,” McMaster said in a social media post on Saturday night.

On Sunday, McMaster added, “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice.”

The cause of the Carolina Forest Fire is under investigation. The blaze erupted amid wind gusts of up to 40 mph and extremely dry conditions, fire officials said.

A fire in Horry County north of the Carolina Forest had scorched more than 300 acres by Sunday morning and was burning out of control, officials said.

Red flag fire danger warnings were issued across South Carolina.

“Our first responders are risking their lives to contain many fires across South Carolina tonight,” McMaster said on Saturday.

Video footage captured plumes of smoke and flames wafting above a tree line and houses in the Carolina Forest.

Another large wildfire about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach broke out Saturday and threatened homes in Georgetown County, South Carolina, and prompted evacuations in the town of Prince George, officials said.

The fire, according to the Prince George Fire Department, had grown to more than 800 acres by Sunday morning, but firefighters were gaining the upper hand on the blaze and nearly all evacuations have been lifted, officials said.

The fire is under investigation.

The Prince George fire flared up in an area where firefighters were conducting a prescribed or controlled burn earlier this week near the Arcadia Plantation, according to Jackie Broach, a spokesperson for Georgetown County.

In Pickens County, South Carolina, yet another fire was burning Sunday morning in the Six Mile Mountain area, prompting evacuations, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters quickly responded to the Six Mile Mountain Fire, stopping it from spreading to homes, according to the sheriff’s office. The fire was 85% contained after burning nearly 300 acres, officials said.

In Polk County, North Carolina, near the border with South Carolina, a fast-moving brush fire ignited just after 2 p.m. local time on Saturday and grew overnight, threatening the towns of Melrose, Tryon and Saluda, where mandatory evacuation orders were issued, according to the Saluda Fire and Rescue Department.

The Polk County Fire started at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, caused by a downed power line near Highway 176, officials said. By 9 p.m. Saturday, the blaze had spread to 400 acres with no containment reported, according to fire officials.

Dry and breezy conditions were prompting red flag warnings across much of the Southeast on Saturday and into Sunday. Most of the red flag warnings expired by Sunday morning as winds calmed down.

But other areas in the Southwest were bracing for critical fire weather on Sunday and into Monday, including parts of New Mexico and Texas.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio, Jessica Gorman and Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.

