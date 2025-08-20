Protesters heckle Vance, Hegseth at photo op to thank National Guard troops in DC

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Washington continued Wednesday, protesters booed Vice President JD Vance during a photo op with the guardsmen stationed in the city.

The protesters jeered Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as they visited Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, to thank the troops at a Shake Shack where they bought lunch for the guard members.

“Well, a lot has changed in the past seven days,” Vance told the troops, referring to when the federal surge against D.C. crime began. “You guys are doing a hell of a job. I’m proud of you and we’re grateful,” he told the troops. So, we’ll say hello for a bit — just want to shake some hands and say hey to you guys.”

“Free D.C.,” the protesters shouted as the three officials arrived and then later inside the Shake Shack. The chants drowned out much of what Vance, Hegseth and Miller said as they tried to speak to reporters.

Vance and Miller dismissed the jeers, calling the protesters “crazy” and “communists.”

“They appear to hate the idea that Americans can enjoy their communities,” Vance said.

Vance was asked why troops were stationed at Union Station instead of parts of the city with higher crime rates. The vice president said the station was being overrun with homeless people and visitors didn’t feel safe.

“This should be a monument to American greatness,” he said.

Vance added that he believed that crime statistics do not report the full scope of crime on the streets of the nation’s capital.

At a back-to-school event Wednesday morning, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city doesn’t need federal agents to ensure safety in D.C.

“Crime has gone down in our city and it has gone down precipitously over the last two years because of a lot of hard work, changes to our public safety ecosystem, including changes to the law,” Bowser said. “And we know that those facts don’t comport to what some people are saying, but those are the facts.”

Bowser also said she doesn’t believe the National Guard should be used for “law enforcement.”

“They have to be used on mission specific items that benefit the nation,” she said of the guardsmen.

However, when asked about how her relationship with President Trump has changed since the start of the year, Bowser said her plan is to “represent the district.”

Flanked by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith, Bowser repeatedly deferred to Smith when asked about the city’s crime data.

The MPD has been collaborative with the federal agencies and so far has developed a congenial relationship with its federal partners, according to Smith. Smith also acknowledged having federal agents spread throughout the city has been helpful to the city’s police force.

“Hearing from the officers on the street, some of them have found it to be very helpful, some people in the community have found it to be very helpful,” she said.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With a week until a July Fourth deadline for Congress to get President Donald Trump’s megabill passed, Senate Republicans are going over the final sticking points — with the end in sight and a potential vote this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Senate Republicans met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called the passage of the bill the “single most important economic thing we’re going to do this year.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson chewed over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act with Senate Republicans at the closed-door lunch on Friday, telling reporters afterward that the Senate’s version of the legislation is almost done.

“We had a great discussion about a lot of important issues, and I feel like we’re getting very close to a final product,” Johnson said as he left the meeting.

While the Senate grapples with the state and local tax provision, Johnson said he believes senators are “very, very close to closing that issue out.”

The Senate version of the bill is expected to hit the Senate floor on Saturday afternoon. It begins with a procedural vote on the motion to proceed to the bill, which requires a simple majority of votes to pass.

Assuming the bill gets the necessary votes to proceed, there are up to 20 hours of debate, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans will likely yield back most of their ten hours. Democrats will likely use close to all of it.

After an unlimited series of amendment votes, the Senate could vote on the final passage of the bill at some point on Sunday.

Still, some roadblocks remain. The Senate parliamentarian on Thursday rejected a Medicaid provision in the bill, which is a major blow to Senate Republicans’ efforts. Also, Senate Majority Leader John Thune can afford to lose only three Republican votes when the bill goes to the Senate floor, given unified Democratic opposition in the Senate.

“All of it depends on…we’ve got a few things we’re waiting on, outcomes from the parliamentarian on, but if we could get some of those questions issues landed, and my expectation is at some point tomorrow, we’ll be ready to go,” Thune said Friday.

Johnson and Thune met with Trump Thursday night in the Oval Office about the tax and immigration bill as Congress barrels toward its self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.

“We had a long discussion about … where the bill stands and its status. And they are — we are very, very close, and Leader Thune has confidence that they could get the job done by this weekend, and we certainly are hopeful for that,” Johnson said about the Thursday meeting.

Earlier Friday, Johnson suggested the Fourth of July deadline could slide, saying “it’s possible” that the deadline could change — although he said he wanted to remain committed to the July Fourth goal. However, later in the day, Johnson stuck to Independence Day.

“That’s been our goal all along, and it hasn’t changed,” the speaker said, adding that “the House is ready to act as soon as the Senate does.”

After fudging his long-standing, self-imposed July Fourth deadline for Congress to pass his massive immigration and tax bill, Trump later doubled down on the date in a social media post.

“The House of Representatives must be ready to send it to my desk before July 4th — We can get it done,” the president wrote.

Earlier, when asked about the deadline during a news conference in the White House briefing room, the president said “it’s not the end all” and that “it can go longer.”

On Thursday, congressional leaders and the administration touted the benefits of the package during a celebration in the East Room of the White House.

As the Senate aims to move forward this weekend with the megabill, House leaders told members in a formal notice “pending Senate action on H.R. 1, votes on the One Big Beautiful Bill are expected in the House next week” — interrupting a planned weeklong Independence Day recess.

“Further information regarding the timing of votes will be provided as soon as possible, and Members will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any votes in the House,” the notice states.

Earlier this week, Trump told members of Congress that they would have to forgo vacations to get the bill to his desk.

“To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK,” Trump posted on his social media platform. “Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE.”

Angela Weiss/Pool via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced he will nominate Emil Bove, his former personal lawyer-turned-controversial top Department of Justice official, to serve as a federal appeals court judge on Wednesday.

“It is my great honor to nominate Emil Bove to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Emil is a distinguished graduate of Georgetown Law, and served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for nearly a decade, where he was the Co-Chief of the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit.

“Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone,” he added. “He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down!”

Bove is known for his purge of career law enforcement officials across the DOJ and FBI prior to the arrivals of Senate-confirmed leaders, as well as his role in the DOJ’s decision to drop the criminal corruption prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

He will be nominated to serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over district courts in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bove’s nomination means some of his most controversial actions will be put under the spotlight in what could be a bruising confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sources told ABC News that Republicans expect to schedule his confirmation hearing within the coming weeks.

Trump enlisted Bove to join his defense team in 2023 following his indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice by former special counsel Jack Smith. He also aided Trump’s defense team in his New York hush money prosecution, which resulted in Trump’s conviction of 34 felony counts.

Bove had served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for roughly a decade and worked on several high-profile terrorism, espionage and narcotics cases, including the indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

But Democrats will likely look to scrutinize the controversial early actions he took as the acting official leading the DOJ in Trump’s first months in office, when he took aggressive actions to shift law enforcement resources and personnel away from national security and public corruption investigations and toward immigration enforcement.

Bove also faced criticism and resistance from FBI leadership for his initiation of an investigation into hundreds of agents who assisted in the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which resulted in a dramatic standoff with top career officials whom he accused of “insubordination” for initially withholding the agents’ names.

Bove’s role in dropping the criminal corruption case against Adams in exchange for his support on immigration enforcement also escalated into a crisis at both the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.

Multiple members of the trial team as well as top officials in the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section resigned after several alleged the arrangement, which would have dismissed the charges against Adams while leaving the potential they could be brought again if he resisted the administration’s demands, amounted to a blatant quid pro quo.

The judge overseeing Adams’ case ultimately dropped the case permanently while refusing the DOJ’s request to dismiss the charges “without prejudice” and issued a blistering assessment that described the department’s rationale as “both unprecedented and breathtaking in its sweep.”

“Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the Indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,” Judge Dale Ho said in his ruling.

Erik Marmor/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The past 24 hours in the Israel-Iran war have been been highlighted by President Donald Trump’s whirlwind diplomatic efforts, aimed at being seen as a peacemaker amid the conflict.

The world seesawed between fears of escalation as Iran retaliated against the United States to Trump’s surprise ceasefire announcement to his angry comments about early violations from both countries.

Notably, the president narrated the fast-changing developments in real time on his conservative social media site, showing, in often personal terms, his style of dealmaking diplomacy — and his mounting frustration with both sides.

Here’s how the sometimes dizzying sequence of events unfolded.

Monday afternoon: Iran fires missiles at US military base in Qatar

Alarms were raised when when Tehran, in response to the U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, retaliated on Monday by firing missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military base in the region.

Reports of the attack came in around 1 p.m. ET on Monday. The U.S. shot down the missiles with assistance from Qatar. No injuries or extensive damage were reported.

Although Trump had threatened a massive response if Iran retaliated, raising fears of escalation, he issued a statement on his social media account about 4 p.m. ET calling the attack “very weak” and said it was “very effectively countered,” not mentioning any military action.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” the president wrote. “I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.”

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

Monday evening: Trump announces ceasefire

The, at 6:08 p.m. ET, Trump, in a bombshell post, announced a ceasefire agreement he said would end the war within 24 hours.

The agreement described by Trump involved two 12-hour ceasefire periods that would come “when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions,” Trump wrote.

Iran would start the ceasefire for the first 12 hours, Trump said, and Israel would then follow with a second 12-hour ceasefire. When that period was over, Trump said, “an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

“It’s a great day for America. It’s a great day for the Middle East. I’m very happy to have been able to get the job done,” Trump told NBC News, taking credit. “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever.”

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s announcement, however, neither Israeli nor Iranian officials publicly commented on the proposal.

At 1:08 a.m. ET, Trump posted: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

Overnight: Reports Israel and Iran continue to exchange fire

In the final hours before the ceasefire was set to go into effect, Israel and Iran launched a barrage of missiles. Israel said four people were killed and 20 injured as Iranian missiles hit Beersheba. Iran said at least 15 people were killed in strikes around the country.

Then, came reports of exchanged fire in the opening hours of the ceasefire.

Israel said Iran violated the ceasefire agreement by launching missiles between midnight and 3:30 a.m. ET, which Israel said were intercepted or fell in open areas. Iran denied firing the missiles.

Israel then acknowledged its Air Force “destroyed a radar installation near Tehran” in response to the alleged violations.

Tuesday morning: Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran

In some startlingly blunt comments, Trump showed his frustration with both Iran and Israel as he departed the White House around 6:30 a.m. ET to attend a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

“Israel as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a boatload of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “The biggest load that we’ve seen, I’m not happy with Israel. Ok, when I say now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So, I’m not happy with him. I’m not happy with Iran either.”

While he accused both nations of violating the ceasefire, much of his ire was aimed toward Israel, in language rarely heard from a president in public.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing. Do you understand that?” a visibly angry Trump told ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott when asked if both nations were committed to peace, before turning away to board his Marine One helicopter.

Soon after, he fired off a warning to Israel on social media — in all capital letters — to stop attacking Iran.

During the morning, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sources familiar with the call told ABC News. A White House source, in a readout of the call, said Trump was firm and direct with Netanyahu about what was necessary to sustain the ceasefire.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!” Trump wrote.

Once aboard Air Force One, on his way to the Netherlands, he told reporters he wasn’t thinking about consequences for Israel when he warned against retaliation, claiming “they didn’t do anything” because of his post on social media.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement that Israel has “refrained from additional attacks” on Iran following the conversation between Trump and Netanyahu.

Iran said it won’t violate the ceasefire unless Israel does, according to Iran’s state-run media.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fragile ceasefire appeared to be holding, 24 hours after Iran retaliated against the U.S.

