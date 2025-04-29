PSA adds e-billing

From the Henry County Public Service Authority:

Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) customers will now have the option to sign up for electronic billing (e-billing).

E-billing refers to the process of sending and receiving bills or invoices in digital format rather than using paper.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our community and make our services more convenient and accessible,” said Chairman Stuart Bowman. “E-billing will streamline the payment process, reduce paper waste, and provide faster, easier access to account information. We believe this is an important step forward in offering the high-quality, customer-focused service that our residents deserve.”

E-billing will ease the burden on customers by offering a convenient option to view, pay and manage their bills from any device with internet access. Additionally, customers may sign up for reminders to better manage their finances and avoid late payments.

The organization will also benefit from increased usage of the e-billing process. The reduced need for paper, printing, postage, and physical storage will lead to administrative and operational cost savings. E-bills are also delivered instantly, meaning businesses and customers can process payments more quickly which reduces delays in cash flow.

Residents receiving paper bills can also expect a new look to their bills in April. The bills have been reformatted to reduce information clutter. This overload of information can make it difficult for customers to focus on what’s important in their bills, leading to confusion and stress.

The bills have been redesigned to cut down on the amount of text in the bills and the new color format helps to draw the viewer’s eyes to the most important information on the bill.

For more information on the e-billing process or bill redesign, customers may contact PSA Customer Service at (276) 634-2500.