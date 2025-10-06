PSA begins next phase Fieldale Service Line Project

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has issued the Notice to Proceed for Phase 4 of the Fieldale Service Line Project.

Construction is scheduled to begin on October 20, 2025, with completion estimated around September 16, 2026.

This phase will impact approximately 150 customers as outdated water lines and service connections are replaced. During construction, those residents and others in the surrounding neighborhoods may experience short, temporary water shutoffs as crews complete the work.

The Phase 4 contracts were awarded to Prillaman and Pace, and C.W. Cauley and Son. Together, they will continue the PSA’s ongoing effort to modernize water infrastructure in Fieldale.

“This project reflects our commitment to reliable service and safe drinking water,” said PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner. “By phasing this work, we are making long-term improvements while minimizing disruption to the community as much as possible.”

The overall Fieldale Service Line Project is funded through a $6.16 million grant from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW). The grant, made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), will enable the PSA to replace approximately 17,300 linear feet of outdated pipe, benefiting a total of 150 customers upon completion of the work.

The Fieldale system, originally built during the expansion of the textile industry, was constructed using galvanized steel and lead-jointed cast iron. After the 2003 closure of the Fieldcrest Mills plant, the PSA inherited the system, much of which had exceeded its useful life. The replacement pipes will be made of ductile iron, PVC, and high-density polyethylene, which are modern materials that enhance both durability and water quality.