PSA board member and treasurer passes away

It is with great sadness that the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) announces the death of Board Member Kathy Rea, who passed away after several months of health issues.

Rea, a dedicated and diligent public servant, served on the PSA board for nearly three decades, beginning her tenure in 1996 and as Treasurer in 2004.

Rea was an essential figure at the PSA, providing crucial financial oversight and ensuring the proper handling of the organization’s funds. As Treasurer, she reviewed and approved checks twice a month, scrutinized bond issuances, and meticulously examined every payment to prevent wasteful spending of ratepayer funds.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kathy Rea, whose leadership as Treasurer of the Henry County Public Service Authority enriched our community in countless ways,” said Dale Wagoner, General Manager of the PSA. “Kathy’s meticulous attention to detail and steadfast financial stewardship ensured the success of vital projects, including those in the Horsepasture community. Her unwavering support for projects in the Horsepasture area leaves a lasting legacy, one rooted in compassion, service, and a deep commitment to the betterment of those around her. She will be missed.”

Rea was a staunch advocate for the Horsepasture District, where she made it a priority to provide the necessary motion for each project benefiting the area. She played a key role in the successful Preston Road Water Line Extension project, which retired several well systems and brought public water access to nearly 400 residents. Rea also supported applications to secure millions of dollars in grant funding for essential water and sewer infrastructure improvements in Fieldale, ensuring the continued development and well-being of the community.

Rea’s legacy as a dedicated public servant will not be forgotten. Her contributions to Henry County, particularly her commitment to improving the region’s infrastructure and protecting the interests of its residents, have had a lasting impact.

The PSA Board and staff extend their deepest condolences to Rea’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rea’s term on the Board was scheduled to expire on January 5, 2028.