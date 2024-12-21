Public meeting held for new Mayo River State Park

The first public meeting was held for the Mayo River State Park master plan this week. About 60 people attended. Park officials said the project is waiting for funding from the General Assembly, but some special project funds have been used to get the ball rolling. The site of the park is in the southwest corner of the county on 637 acres.
Related Posts
Whitaker joins Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
Lou Whitaker has been named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Whitaker is a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High…
Schools delay opening by 2 hours today
Temperatures in the teens this morning are causing school officials in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties to delay opening by…
Caesars in Danville delays opening
Caesars in Danville was set to open their permanent facility on December 12th, but with no reason provided, the opening…