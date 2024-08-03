Punkie Johnson announces she’s not returning to ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBCUniversal

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Punkie Johnson says she won’t be returning to the show for its 50th season this fall.

Johnson broke the news following a stand-up date at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on Wednesday evening, when an audience member asked her what she’s looking forward to in what would have been her fifth season on the sketch show.

Johnson replied, “Oh, I’m not coming back.”

Because her comment was abrupt, Johnson said she woke up on Thursday to texts and messages about it — so many that later Thursday evening she took to social media to clarify. “There’s no bad blood, there’s no bridges burned,” she insisted.

“Bro, I love my people. I didn’t think this was gonna be a big deal. This is why Dave Chappelle make people lock up their phones,” she joked, referencing how the comedian doesn’t allow people to shoot his stand-up shows.

SNL was a dream that I didn’t even know that I could achieve,” she continued. “Man, I was part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I’m so grateful. That’s still my people.”

Her video post got support from former cast members like Cecily Strong, and current ones including Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim, the latter of whom wrote, “Love you til the death of me Punkie!! Now get off instagram and whatever tf editing app you used and call me back please!”

Incidentally, it was recently announced that former SNL star Maya Rudolph will return to play Vice President Kamala Harris in the run-up to the 2024 election; Punkie had played Harris in a few sketches since joining SNL in 2020.

Meanwhile, Molly Kearney, who joined Saturday Night Live in 2022, just announced on Instagram “a wrap on my time on SNL,” calling it “an honor.”

‘Harry Potter’ series finds showrunner, director in team behind ‘Succession’
Macall B. Polay/HBO, Alex Wong/Newsmakers via Getty Images

You’re my boy, Harry. You’re my number one boy who lived.

The duo behind HBO’s Succession have signed on to create the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Emmy winners Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who helped make characters like Kendall Roy and Cousin Greg household names, have signed up to write and direct the show centering around the beloved trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Gardiner will serve as showrunner and executive producer on this new story taking place inside the wizarding world, while Mylod will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce.

This news comes after it was announced that the new Harry Potter series will no longer be a Max original and instead an HBO original, meaning it will air on the cable channel as well as the streaming service Max. It’s set for a 2026 release date.

The Harry Potter series is described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling‘s novels and “will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” according to HBO.

﻿’The Umbrella Academy’﻿ reaches “The End.” in trailer for final season
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The clip nods to both the show’s impending conclusion and its origins with a soundtrack provided by the My Chemical Romance song “The End.” The Umbrella Academy, of course, is based on the comic book series of the same name created by MCR frontman Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in 2019, follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite after the death of their father, only to find out that the world is soon ending. In attempts to stop the apocalypse, they get involved in time travel, resulting in them losing their powers at the end of season 3 just as the world begins to face its greatest threat yet. 

The trailer for the final season hints at the particular importance of Justin H. Min‘s character Ben, who has the ability to summon tentacled monsters. 

The Umbrella Academy season 4 premieres August 8 on Netflix. It stars returning cast members Min, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya, along with new additions including Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

‘Till death do they part: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in teaser for Netflix series ‘The Perfect Couple’
Netflix/Seacia Pavao

Nicole Kidman is starring in a new crime drama, Netflix’s six-episode limited series, The Perfect Couple.

A teaser trailer for the star-studded show just dropped, opening with Oscar winner Kidman’s Greer Garrison Winbury, and Liev Schreiber‘s Tag Winbury, being interviewed by a reporter who asks them if “unconditional love” is what makes a 29-year marriage last.

Next, several clips set the scene that the wedding of one of Greer’s sons is about to happen at her beachfront Nantucket home.

But things take an eerie turn when a body turns up on the beach and Greer finds herself questioned by detectives.

More suspicious moments arise in the teaser when Eve Hewson‘s character, Amelia Sacks, asks Greer’s family during a dinner scene why they ask people to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“They’re rich,” says one character about the family in the teaser. “Kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it rich.”

According to a synopsis for the series, which is based on Bird Box author Elin Hilderbrand‘s bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Amelia, who is “about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket.”

“Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach,” the synopsis continues. “As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor also star in the show, which hits the streamer September 5.

