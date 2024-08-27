Quadruple New York homicide might have been avoided if neighbors had called police: Officials

(NEW YORK) — Before he allegedly killed four members of his family with a pump-action shotgun, a New York auto mechanic displayed obvious signs of distress and issued threats that were the talk of his neighborhood, but police said no one told them.

The quadruple homicide in the Long Island town of Syosset might have been avoided had someone with knowledge of the mental health issues 59-year-old Joseph DeLucia Jr. exhibited leading up to Sunday’s killing had called 911.

“As a community, we hear things, we know things, we see things. If we don’t say something, sometimes the outcomes are like what we got [Sunday],” Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference on Monday.

Ryder said if police had known of DeLucia’s condition, they might have been able to enforce New York’s “red flag” laws, enabling them to seize the Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun before he allegedly used it to fatally shoot his family members and himself.

The commissioner said a preliminary investigation found that there was talk in that community about the distress DeLucia was under after his mother, whom he lived with at the family home on Wyoming Avenue up to her death from natural causes on Aug. 19.

The victims were identified by police as Joanne Kearns, 69, of Tampa, Florida; Frank DeLucia, 64, of Durham, North Carolina; Tina Hammond, 64, and her daughter, Victoria Hammond, 30, both of Patchogue, New York.

The killings unfolded while DeLucia and his relatives were gathered Sunday at the family home to meet with a realtor about selling the residence over his objections, police investigators said.

DeLucia had allegedly become upset that he was going to be displaced from the home he had lived in his entire life without another place to go, officials said, citing preliminary information gathered by detectives.

Ryder said homicide investigators are probing unconfirmed reports that DeLucia had voiced threats to neighbors about using a gun to commit violence. He said neighbors told homicide detectives that days before the shooting DeLucia made threatening statements, saying, “If you hear gunshots, don’t bother calling 911. It’s going to be too late.”

“These are things that are disturbing to us in law enforcement. We open up so many avenues to use for help. Call 911, call the local precinct, or come down and visit us and talk to us. We will keep it anonymous,” Ryder said. “There are laws that are put in place to make sure individuals that are suffering through some mental health issues or current stress that we can remove weapons, like the ‘red flag’ laws.”

The shooting unfolded just before noon on Sunday when a 911 call was made by a neighbor reporting that DeLucia, who police said worked as a mechanic for a local auto dealer, had shot himself on the front lawn of his home, said Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department’s homicide squad.

After finding DeLucia on the front lawn, officers discovered four bodies in a den at the back of the residence, Fitzpatrick said. He said all of the victims had been shot multiple times and that the gunman likely reloaded the shotgun during the killings.

“He did have past mental issues, psychological issues that were reported to us that we still have not confirmed,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said that DeLucia was not only distressed and panicked about being displaced from a home he had lived in his entire life, the suspect also thought he was being cut out of his mother’s will, a belief other relatives told investigators was inaccurate.

“Because of that perception, [DeLucia] decided that day to get a loaded Mossberg shotgun, 12 gauge, approach them in the rear area of the house and from the kitchen fired 12 shots striking all four of them multiple times,” Fitzpatrick said at Monday’s news conference. “He then took the weapon, went out onto the front lawn, was shouting indiscriminately about what had happened. A neighbor heard him doing this, called 911 and that was our 911 caller. He then self-inflicted a shot to the chest and killed himself.”

Fitzpatrick said police records showed officers had been called to the house once before in 2022 to conduct a welfare check on DeLucia.

“He was not displaying any signs of anything that we would take action and take him against his will, that he was dangerous to himself or others at the time,” said Fitzpatrick, adding that DeLucia also had a prior arrest on his record for driving while impaired in 1983.

Fitzpatrick said police are still investigating where and when DeLucia obtained the shotgun, which he said had not been modified and was a legal weapon. He said detectives have found no records showing DeLucia had a handgun permit.

New York enacted red flag laws in 2019 and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law in September 2023 strengthening the laws, also called Extreme Risk Orders of Protection. State records, according to the governor’s office, show that New York State Police filed 1,385 Extreme Risk Orders of Protection to seize 2,549 guns in 2023.

Besides New York, 20 other states have enacted red flag laws within the past six years.

Commissioner Ryder said the lesson that should be taken from Sunday’s massacre is to “speak up.”

“This is 2024. We will protect you, we will protect your identity,” Ryder said. “Tell us what you hear. Tell us what you see.”

