‘Queer Eye’ to end with upcoming season 10 on Netflix

Jenny Anderson/Netflix

Queer Eye is coming to an end.

Netflix has announced that the series will conclude with its upcoming 10th season. The Fab Five have settled down in Washington, D.C., for the final season of heartfelt transformations and makeovers. Production on the season officially began on Wednesday.

“10 seasons. fab five. one last go ‘round,” Netflix captioned a photo of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent and Karamo Brown standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “the final season of QUEER EYE is officially in production!”

Van Ness also shared photos from the first day of production to Instagram.

“Season 10, the final season,” Van Ness captioned the post. “We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for whats next.”

France also shared a message to Instagram about starting the final season.

“First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible,” France said. “As we begin our farewell season here on D.C I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!”

Queer Eye is Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series. It has won 11 Emmys and holds the record for the most wins in the outstanding structured reality program category, having won the award six consecutive times.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Bateman, Jude Law series ‘Black Rabbit’ gets Netflix release date
Netflix

Jason Bateman‘s upcoming limited series with Jude Law now has a release date.

The upcoming New York City-set drama Black Rabbit will arrive Sept. 18 on Netflix.

Black Rabbit follows brothers who learn how far family and the pursuit of success can push a person to the edge. Law stars as Jake, the owner of a restaurant and VIP lounge called The Black Rabbit. The place is poised to be the hottest spot in the city. When his brother Vince, played by Bateman, unexpectedly returns to the business, trouble follows.

“Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit,” according to an official description from Netflix.

In addition to starring in the show, Bateman also directed its first two episodes. His Ozark co-star Laura Linney directed the third and fourth episodes of the series.

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up,” Bateman told Netflix. “Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Cleopatra Coleman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Troy Kotsur and Odessa Young also star in the upcoming limited series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about her childhood trauma with safety on film sets
Peter Mountain

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about the childhood trauma that keeps safety front of her mind while on film sets.

While promoting her new film, Deep Cover, Howard’s co-stars Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed said the actress was “always looking out for our safety and well-being” while on set.

When asked why that was a priority, Howard said, “Interestingly enough, it came from childhood trauma.”

“Everybody really does their best to make sure that it’s safe. But every once in a while, something happens. And so there have been a handful of days where I was there, where things have happened, when I was young,” Howard said.

Those incidents have caused her to “obsessively think about, ‘OK, what could have been different?'” Howard said.

She has questions about specific instances she remembers from sets of the past.

“What fell apart that that person ended up in the ocean? What fell apart that that chair fell on their head from three stories above?” Howard said. “What went wrong in terms of infrastructure? Because movie making is a military infrastructure.”

Howard says that infrastructure includes “a hierarchy where there’s a general at top and everyone else are kind of soldiers. And if you’re told to do something, you do it and you don’t question it. And that is when safety becomes an issue.”

“I am definitely a little hypervigilant about that stuff,” Howard said.

How did that translate on the set of Deep Cover?

“Bryce has just always got health and safety right at the forefront of her mind,” Mohammed said. “There were times when we were doing night shoots where Bryce is literally shoveling gravel for the crew to make sure they don’t slip on the surface, which is absolutely fine, by the way. Hypervigilant and in the most brilliant possible way.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt will star in A24 film ‘The Riders,’ Edward Berger to direct
Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is teaming up with Conclave director Edward Berger for his next film.

Pitt will star in the upcoming A24 film The Riders, which Berger will direct, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Riders will be based on the Tim Winton novel of the same name. Bones and All scribe David Kajganich will adapt the book into the film’s script.

The novel follows Australian traveler Fred Scully, who will be played by Pitt in the film. It is a period piece set in December 1987. After he’s explored Europe for two years, Fred winds up in Ireland with his family, where he buys a cottage. Fred spends weeks alone in Ireland renovating the place while his wife and 7-year-old daughter return home to Australia to liquidate their assets. When he goes to pick them up at the airport, Fred finds that only his young daughter got on the returning flight, with no explanation from his wife whatsoever.

Ridley Scott is among the film’s producers, along with Kajganich, Berger and Pitt.

Production on the film will start in early 2026 with a shoot that is set to take place in multiple locations across Europe. A24 will finance the project and also handle a worldwide theatrical release for the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.