Quick-thinking officers rescued hundreds as Texas flooding began: ‘Could have been so much worse,’ police say

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(KERRVILLE, Texas) — As the floodwaters rushed into Kerrville, Texas, under the cover of darkness on Friday morning, officers jumped into action to evacuate over 100 homes and rescue more than 200 people in one hour, the police department said.

The officers “realized that areas of town that traditionally don’t flood were going to flood, and that low-lying areas close to the river were in danger,” Kerrville police community services officer Jonathan Lamb said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Officers went “door-to-door, waking people up, convincing them that, ‘Yes, the floodwaters are coming, and you need to leave now,'” Lamb said. “They rescued people out of vehicles. They rescued people out of homes that were already flooding, pulling them out of windows.”

“One officer was there by himself, and he realized, ‘I need help.’ He sounded a siren, driving up and down those streets that were beginning to flood, calling on his PA system for folks to wake up and evacuate,” he said. “And then two other officers joined him — through, first, thigh-deep, then waist-deep, then chest-deep water — as they went from RVs [to] trailers and rescued people, carrying them safety through the water.”

Lamb said the tragedy would have been worse without officers’ quick thinking.

“I don’t know how many lives our KPD team saved in an hour in Kerrville. But I know that this tragedy, as horrific as it is, could have been so much worse,” he said.

Lamb commended one officer in particular who he said worked around the clock since Friday morning’s flooding and was then sent home to rest on Tuesday.

“But rather than taking a day off, a much well-deserved day off, he got up and he put on his gear, and he volunteered to go out on foot with a ground search party, and he spent his day up and down the Guadalupe River, going over, under, around trees, searching for victims to try and reunite the missing with their families,” he said.

Friday morning’s catastrophic flooding has claimed the lives of at least 95 people in Kerr County, including 36 children, officials said on Wednesday.

The county said 161 people remain missing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Parents arrested after their 1-year-old tests positive for fentanyl and THC
Parents arrested after their 1-year-old tests positive for fentanyl and THC

(TOULUMNE COUNTY, CA) — The parents of a 1-year-old child have been arrested after the child tested positive for fentanyl and THC in California, authorities said.

The incident occurred on April 22 when deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to a report of a medical emergency where a 1-year-old child had reportedly choked and temporarily stopped breathing at a residence near Dutch Mine Road in Jamestown, California, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was revived on scene, police said, before being taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and later released to their parents.

“The following day, Wednesday, April 23, just before 4:00 in the afternoon, TCSO received a report from Child Welfare Services stating that the child had been brought back to the hospital for a second time on Tuesday by their parents—22-year-old Rory Kerr and 32-year-old Denaun Davis—after becoming unresponsive,” authorities said in their statement regarding the case. “During this visit, the child was administered CPR, successfully resuscitated, and later transferred to an out-of-area hospital for treatment related to Fentanyl poisoning after testing presumptively positive for Fentanyl and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).”

TCSO Detectives “immediately launched an investigation,” authorities said, working on it through the evening into the early morning hours the next day before issuing multiple warrants for the parents of the child.

“Detectives executed the search warrant and located numerous items of drug use paraphernalia containing narcotics residue, along with a used Narcan, inside the motorhome where the family lived,” police said.

During their investigation, officials discovered evidence that one of the child’s parents had administered Narcan during the medical emergency, police said.

Davis and Kerr were arrested and taken to the Dambacher Detention Center, where they were booked on felony child abuse charges, including abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

The child involved in this case has since been placed in protective custody.

“We want to remind the public that while Narcan (naloxone) is a critical and often life-saving tool in reversing the effects of opioid overdoses, including those caused by Fentanyl, it is not a substitute for proper medical care,” TCSO said. “Narcan is temporary in nature and can wear off while dangerous levels of narcotics remain in the body. If you or someone else has been exposed to a suspected overdose, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention—even if Narcan appears to have worked. Being honest and forthcoming with emergency responders and healthcare professionals about potential drug exposure is critical to receiving appropriate and timely treatment.”

“We want to thank our community partners including Child Welfare Services and Adventist Health Sonora for their assistance and clear lines of communication which were critical to life-saving measures and a successful investigation,” police said.

This remains an active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Karen Read murder trial: Mother of victim speaks out for 1st time
Karen Read murder trial: Mother of victim speaks out for 1st time
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — As Karen Read stands trial for a second time in Massachusetts for the alleged murder of her police officer boyfriend, the victim’s mother spoke about her son’s death publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that, following a night of drinking in Canton, Read struck her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — with her Lexus SUV outside of a get-together at another officer’s home and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022.

After a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the initial murder trial last year, she is being retried on charges including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision causing death. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

O’Keefe’s mother, Margaret “Peggy” O’Keefe, was not called to testify in Read’s first trial.

While testifying for the Commonwealth on Wednesday, Peggy O’Keefe described her son as an “enthusiastic” fan of sports who was “wonderful” with his niece and nephew, for whom he provided primary guardianship following their parents’ untimely deaths.

“He was their No. 1,” she said, shakily, “They called him JJ.”

She sobbed when special prosecutor Hank Brennan showed a photo of her son smiling.

When asked to recount the morning her son’s body was discovered, Peggy O’Keefe recalled the moment she arrived at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton in search of her son. As she walked down the hallway towards the emergency room, she recalled seeing Read standing on the side of the corridor, screaming out to her, repeatedly asking if John O’Keefe was “dead.”

After John O’Keefe was pronounced dead later that morning, his mother recalled leaving the hospital and gathering in his home with her husband and her grandchildren to mourn together.

She said Read showed up with members of her own family, and that she didn’t recall talking to the defendant. She said they left after about 10 to 15 minutes, removing Read’s Lexus SUV parked in the driveway from the premises.

The defense did not ask Peggy O’Keefe any questions.

“I am very, very sorry for your loss,” defense attorney Alan Jackson told her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 23 dead as storms batter states from the Heartland to the East Coast
At least 23 dead as storms batter states from the Heartland to the East Coast
Connect Images/Jason Persoff Stormdoctor via Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) — At least 23 people were reported dead across several states in an expansive outbreak of severe weather from the Heartland to the East Coast.

State officials reported 14 people were killed in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia.

Over 600,000 customers are without power across multiple states, stretching from Michigan to Tennessee.

Remnant storms from Friday’s severe weather outbreak are continuing into Saturday morning.

At least 26 tornadoes were reported from Friday’s storms in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois and one from New Jersey.

Softball-sized hail was reported in Barlow, Kentucky, and near Sullivan, Indiana, with greater than tennis-ball-size hail reported locally from Texas to Ohio.

In total, 15 states have reported storm damage from hail, winds and tornadoes from Missouri up to Michigan and out to New Jersey as severe storms continue tracking through the East-Central United States from Arkansas to Virginia.

Strong thunderstorms continued across portions of South early Saturday morning, stretching from Arkansas to the Carolinas.

Quarter-size hail, as well as downed trees and roof damage have already been reported with these storms.

For the Northeast, the highest threat is centered over portions of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, most of Vermont and western New Hampshire, including Burlington, Vermont; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Albany, New York, with the primary risks being damaging winds and large hail and a few isolated tornadoes also possible.

For the South-Central Plains, the highest threat is centered over portions of central Texas that includes Dallas and Arlington, Texas.

A larger but lesser threat also exists for other areas of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas and includes Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.