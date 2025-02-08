Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom stores are closing in the US in 2025

(Bundit Minramun/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Quiksilver, Billabong, and Volcom, known for their surf and skate products, are closing stores in the United States.

The parent company of the brick-and-mortar stores, Liberated Brands, filed voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, which will result in over 100 retail locations across the country being shuttered, according to a filing.

The company attributes its financial difficulties to several factors, including inflation demands as well as a significant change in consumer spending habits.

ABC News has reached out to Liberated Brands for comment but has not yet received a response.

“The Liberated team has worked tirelessly over the last year to propel these iconic brands forward, but a volatile global economy, consumer spending changes amid a rising cost of living, and inflationary pressures have all taken a heavy toll,” Liberated Brands said in a statement, according to Financier Worldwide.

The statement continued, “Despite this difficult change, we are encouraged that many of our talented associates have found new opportunities with other license holders that will carry these great brands into the future.”

The brands themselves are expected to continue under new management, the company said in a statement.

The announcement of these store closings follows other huge department stores such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and more that are also closing their doors at locations throughout the U.S.

In January, Macy’s announced the closure of 66 Macy’s non-go-forward store locations. Macy’s said it intended to close almost 150 underproductive stores in total over a three-year period.

These closures are a part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, which was announced in February 2024, with the goal of returning “the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth,” the company said.

Kohl’s also announced last month that it would be shuttering 27 underperforming stores and all would occur by April.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

 

Facebook, Instagram dump fact-checkers citing election as ‘cultural tipping point’
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Facebook plans to replace its fact-checkers with “community notes,” a move that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said would allow the social network to return “to our roots around free expression.”

“We’re replacing fact checkers with Community Notes, simplifying our policies and focusing on reducing mistakes,” Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. “Looking forward to this next chapter.”

The changes, which will also be in place for Instagram and Threads, will lift restrictions “on some topics that are part of mainstream discourse” and will focus the company’s “enforcement on illegal and high-severity violations,” Joel Kaplan, chief global affairs officer, said in a blog post.

Meta executives sought in their statements to tie the update to what they described as a sea change in public discourse accompanying the rise of President-elect Donald Trump’s brand of politics.

Fact-checkers who were put in place in the wake of Trump’s 2016 election have proven to be “too politically biased” and have destroyed “more trust than they’ve created,” particularly in the United States, Zuckerberg said.

“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech,” Zuckerberg said.

The decision also follows Zuckerberg recent meeting with Trump at the president-elect’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. And Meta is donating to Trump’s presidential inaugural committee, marking a first for the company.

The shift in policy mirrors a series of updates that Elon Musk — a Trump ally — made after purchasing rival social network Twitter, which he’s since rebranded as X.

Kaplan on Tuesday praised the approach Musk has taken, saying X under its new owner has empowered its “community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context.”

“We think this could be a better way of achieving our original intention of providing people with information about what they’re seeing — and one that’s less prone to bias,” Kaplan said.

As the company’s fact-checking capabilities have grown, they have expanded “to the point where we are making too many mistakes,” which in turn has frustrated many of the social networks’ users, Kaplan said.

“Too much harmless content gets censored, too many people find themselves wrongly locked up in ‘Facebook jail,’ and we are often too slow to respond when they do,” he said.

ABC News’ Michael Kreisel, Zunaira Zaki and Chris Donovan contributed to this report.

Jobs report shows hiring surge as Fed weighs interest rate cut
chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell/photo credit:Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. hiring surged in November, bouncing back from a dismal performance in the previous month and returning to strong growth.

Employers added 227,000 workers last month, exceeding economist expectations of 214,000 additional jobs, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, which remains historically low.

The fresh data offered a key clue about the health of the economy as the nation hurtles toward end-of-the-year holidays and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The findings could also help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates when officials meet later this month.

U.S. hiring has defied doomsayers for years. Stubborn inflation, high interest rates and a contentious presidential campaign have proven no match for a resilient labor market.

A weaker-than-expected reading may have raised alarm and caused observers to revisit disappointing results in October, which many economists have attributed to one-off disruptions of data collection.

The labor market hit a rare speed bump in October as the economy added 12,000 jobs, its weakest performance since December 2020.

The data appeared to offer little more than a blurry snapshot due to data-gathering disruptions, however. A combination of hurricanes and work stoppages likely caused an undercount of hiring that month, experts told ABC News.

Despite an overall slowdown this year, the labor market has continued to grow. Hiring has persisted at a solid pace; meanwhile, the unemployment rate has climbed but remains near a 50-year low.

Overall, inflation has eased and the economy has expanded, giving rise to hope that the U.S. could achieve a soft landing.

U.S. GDP grew at a 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data last month showed. That figure fell slightly below economists’ expectations, but demonstrated brisk growth that was propelled by resilient consumer spending.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain slightly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.

The jobs report marks one of the last pieces of significant economic data before the Fed announces its next interest rate decision on Dec. 18.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them.

The announcement put the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump, though a longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the Fed from direct political interference.

The decision to maintain the current level of interest rates pauses a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said on Wednesday that the central bank remains attentive to concerns centered on the potential for both a rise in unemployment and a surge of inflation. Inflation stands at a moderately elevated rate, while unemployment remains at a historically low level, the FOMC added.

Taken together, those two considerations — employment and inflation — make up the Fed’s “dual mandate.”

“The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” the FOMC said. 

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”

The Fed indicated last month that it would cut interest rates at a slower pace than it had previously forecast, however, pointing to a bout of resurgent inflation. That forecast sent stock prices plummeting, though markets have broadly recovered the losses.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

Several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell stated: “Not permitted under the law.”

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Last month, Powell said the central bank may proceed at a slower pace with future rate cuts, in part because it has now lowered interest rates a substantial amount.

Powell also said a recent resurgence of inflation influenced the Fed’s expectations, noting that some policymakers considered uncertainty tied to potential policy changes under Trump.

“It’s common-sense thinking that when the path is uncertain, you get a little slower,” Powell said. “It’s not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking around in a dark room full of furniture.”

