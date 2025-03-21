Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Kevin Jay Anik after 3 years of marriage

Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from Kevin Jay Anik, her husband of three years.

The Abbott Elementary star and creator filed for divorce from Anik on Wednesday, March 19, in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing did not list a date for the couple’s separation.

According to the filing, the parties entered into a postnuptial agreement, and Brunson requested that their property be divided between them.

A representative for the Emmy winner offered no additional comment on the divorce filing. Anik does not appear to have commented publicly on the divorce filing.

Brunson confirmed her engagement in July 2020 on Instagram. They tied the knot more than a year later on Oct. 5, 2021, according to Wednesday’s filing.

Though the former couple kept their relationship mostly private, Brunson has praised Anik for his support through the years.

During her 2022 Emmys acceptance speech for outstanding writing for a comedy series, which she won for Abbott Elementary, she gave a shoutout to Anik, saying, “In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband, because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known.”

She praised Anik again in a November 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“To be 100% fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for,” she said. “They even have thought they did in the past, but then realized there’s no dimming me. My husband — that’s what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there’s no need to dim me at all, and that allows me to love him fully and to be the person that I want to be and am meant to be.”

Zoë Kravitz shares feelings on ex Channing Tatum, 'grateful' for time working together
Zoë Kravitz is opening up on her feelings toward ex-fiancé Channing Tatum and how she views the former couple’s shared film, Blink Twice.

Kravitz broached the subject in an interview with Elle published Tuesday, when asked if the split from Tatum changed the way she feels about her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

Kravitz said she felt appreciation for the experience she and Tatum shared on the film.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

The Big Little Lies actress said Tatum has “so much more coming,” adding that “he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum, telling the outlet, “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Before their split last year, the couple was first linked in 2021 before becoming engaged in 2023.

In July 2024, Tatum told Extra the experience of working with his partner is what “cemented” their relationship.

When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, “Working with your partner … I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way.”

Blink Twice, the story of a tech billionaire hosting a vacation gone awry, starred Tatum alongside Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

Allison Holker discovered late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' drug addiction before his funeral
Allison Holker is opening up about a major discovery she made about her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, just weeks after his death.

A few weeks after Boss died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022, Holker discovered what she described as a “cornucopia” of drugs, including mushrooms, pills and “other substances I had to look up on my phone,” hidden inside of the shoeboxes in his closet.

“I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral,” Holker told People for a recent cover story. “It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].”

Holker said it was incredibly scary to make this discovery, but it also “helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

While Holker said she believed she and her husband had honest communication with each other, through reading his journals in hopes of finding clarity, she learned he hid many painful secrets, even from the people closest to him.

“He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn’t want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much,” Holker said of Boss, who alluded to being sexually abused as a child in multiple journal entries. “He didn’t want other people to take on his pain.”

Holker is releasing a memoir, titled This Far, on Feb. 4. The book details her journey of healing after the death of her husband, discussing her “story of love, loss, and embracing the light,” according to its subtitle.

John Lithgow says he will play Dumbledore in new 'Harry Potter' series
John Lithgow said he will play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Lithgow said he will play the beloved wizard in a Monday interview with ScreenRant, saying the decision is “going to define me for the last chapter of my life.”

The Conclave actor said the casting “came as a total surprise,” adding that the decision to take up the role in the new HBO series did not come easy.

“I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” said Lithgow. “But I’m very excited.”

“Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter,” he added.

Speaking to the potential length of the commitment, the six-time Emmy winner said, “That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

HBO has not confirmed the casting.

The network said in a statement to Good Morning America Tuesday it “appreciate[s] that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two movies of the Harry Potter film franchise, with Michael Gambon stepping in to play the Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining projects following Harris’ death in October 2002. Jude Law portrayed Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Max officially announced the new Harry Potter series in 2023, stating in a press release at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

