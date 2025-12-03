Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students

Quinta Brunson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson‘s only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day.”

“Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable,” she continued. “I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the Superman sequel release date.

DC Studios head James Gunn has announced that the film Man of Tomorrow, which will serve as a sequel to his movie Superman, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The writer-director shared the news in a post on Instagram Wednesday. The post featured an original image of Superman and Lex Luther drawn by the artist Jim Lee.

“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” he captioned his post.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who portrayed Superman and Lex Luthor in this summer’s hit film, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. Both actors also shared art of Superman and Lex Luthor to their Instagram pages to announce the news.

On Corenswet’s post, Gunn commented, “See you soon!!” He wrote, “See you on set in not too long!” in the comment section of Hoult’s post.

DC Studios’ next film, Supergirl, arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. The studio is also set to go into production on Clayface, which currently has a release date of Sept. 11, 2026.

Along with Corenswet and Hoult, Gunn’s Superman starred Rachel BrosnahanWendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.

A relatively unknown actor will take his martini shaken, not stirred. Deadline reports that Denis Villeneuve will begin searching for an actor to play James Bond in his upcoming film in the franchise in 2026. The search will begin after he completes production on Dune: Part Three. According to the outlet, Villeneuve is seeking a fresh face to play the part. The director and his collaborators want a relatively unknown male hailing from the British Isles to take on the role …

The upcoming TV series adaptation of the popular romantasy novel Fourth Wing has a new showrunner. Variety reports that Locke & Key co-creator Meredith Averill has been brought on as the showrunner of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios-produced show, which will be based on the book series by Rebecca Yarros …

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to stick the landing. Deadline reports that the Stranger Things actress is in final negotiations to star as Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the upcoming film PerfectGia Coppola is attached to direct the film while Netflix is in negotiations to land it …

