Quinta Brunson to receive key to the city of Philadelphia
Quinta Brunson is being honored with the key to the city of Philadelphia.

ABC and the city of Philadelphia made the announcement about Brunson’s honor on Tuesday. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Abbott Elementary will be presented with the key as part of a celebration what will take place at Andrew Hamilton School, the elementary school she attended as a child, on May 28.

“I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly. This city shaped me—and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored,” Brunson said in a press release.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will present Brunson with the key at the special event, which will also include the dedication of an original mural to Andrew Hamilton School.

The mural, called “Blooming Futures,” was designed by Philadelphia-based artist Athena Scott. It was created with input by students and staff from Andrew Hamilton School. Brunson spearheaded the mural, which features an allegory of the school as a garden that helps its students to blossom and grow.

It was made in association with Mural Arts Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to arts education and uniting creative individuals with their community. Brunson featured Mural Arts Philadelphia in season 2 of Abbott Elementary.

“The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson,” Parker said. “She doesn’t just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back.”

Abbott Elementary has aired for four seasons and has been renewed for a fifth. It has been nominated for 24 Emmys and won four.

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ stars on their new film, working with Carey Mulligan
A lottery winner reunites his favorite band in the new film The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Longtime collaborators Tim Key and Tom Basden star in the movie, which arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Key plays Charles, the world’s biggest fan of the fictional former folk-rock duo McGwyer Mortimer. Basden is Herb McGwyer, a musician who is surprised to find out he’s been brought out to a remote location to play a concert for an audience of one.

The feature is based on a short film Key and Basden made with this film’s director, James Griffiths, 18 years ago. Basden told ABC Audio “it was a lovely thing to revisit and to come back to and to play these characters again and to kind of rediscover that sort of dynamic between Charles and Herb.”

Both actors wrote this film’s script, which Basden said was “a very easy and organic thing.”

“The good thing about working with someone for such a long time as I have with Tim is that you kind of know exactly what the other person would do and what that character would say,” Basden said.

After agreeing with Basden, Key made sure to add, “Just as a slight caveat. It did take us 18 years to write it.”

The biggest change from the short film to this feature is the addition of the new character Nell Mortimer, who is played by Carey Mulligan.

“That kind of elevated our film and turned it into something very different,” Key said. “Both the character, what that added to the story, and then obviously [we were] very, very lucky to have Carey Mulligan.” 

The Ballad of Wallis Island expands to even more theaters on April 18.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ getting theatrical rerelease for its 20th anniversary
Fans of the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice will now get to relive the magic on the big screen.

In honor of the beloved movie’s 20th anniversary, Focus Features is bringing it back to theaters nationwide for a special theatrical event starting on April 20. Tickets are on sale now.

The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Joe Wright, stars Keira Knightley as famed Jane Austen heroine Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Mcfadyen as the smoldering Mr. Darcy. The cast also features Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike and, in her film debut, Carey Mulligan.

The anniversary celebrations will also include a new line of merchandise and the vinyl release of the Pride & Prejudice soundtrack, with music composed by Dario Marianelli and performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

The film was initially released in November 2005, and grossed over $122 million at the global box office. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for a then-20-year-old Knightley, making her the third-youngest best actress nominee of all time. 

David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

