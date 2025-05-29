Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. to have ‘She’s All That’ reunion in new holiday rom-com

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

She’s still all that.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reuniting in the upcoming holiday film The Christmas Affair. Cook confirmed the news in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday.

“I [heart] Freddie, my FOX Family, New York and Christmas,” Cook captioned her post, which included a screenshot of Deadline‘s article about the news. “I could not be more excited to announce this !!!”

Cook and Prinze will play superstar sportscasters Natalie and Gabe in The Christmas Affair. The pair form an unlikely alliance with each other after their respective spouses are caught cheating on them weeks before Christmas.

“As holiday chaos and media attention mount, they begin to fall for each other,” the official synopsis reads. “But is this just a rebound…or the start of a real Christmas romance?”

Cook and Prinze starred as lovebirds Laney and Zack in the 1999 rom-com She’s All That. This new film marks their second collaboration and comes over two decades after they acted alongside each other in the ’90s classic. Both actors will also executive produce The Christmas Affair.

Jennifer Gibgot, who co-produced She’s All That, will also produce The Christmas Affair for Fox Entertainment Studios. Fox’s head of scripted, Hannah Pillemer, said the company is excited to grant the Christmas wish of rom-com fans with Cook and Prinze returning to the silver screen together.

“This iconic couple stole our hearts over 25 years ago, and we are grateful to work with them on this all-new romantic comedy filled with holiday magic,” Pillemer told Deadline.

Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also shared the news to her Instagram Story. “So excited for this,” she wrote alongside a link to Cook’s post.

Related Posts

‘Love Island’ season 6 cast to star in spinoff ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’
Ben Symons/Peacock

I got a text! It says Leah, Serena and JaNa are returning to the Love Island universe.

Peacock has greenlit a new Love Island spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The show, which premieres in summer 2025, will reunite the fan-favorite islanders from season 6 of Love Island USA for a new docuseries.

It will follow “everyone’s favorite season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa,” according to its official synopsis.

The cast of the spinoff includes Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington. Peacock says other former Islanders will also make appearances throughout the season.

Notably, Kordell Beckham is absent from the spinoff’s cast list. He won season 6 along with Page. Another season 6 fan favorite who isn’t set to appear on the show is snake enthusiast Robert Rausch.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. It became Peacock’s most-watched reality competition series of all time.

Michael J. Fox announces his fifth book, ‘Future Boy’
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Michael J. Fox tells the story of playing two iconic roles at the same time in his latest novel.

Flatiron Books announced the upcoming release of Fox’s fifth novel, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum, on Wednesday. It will be published on Oct. 14. The release coincides with the 40th anniversary of his iconic film Back to the Future.

The book tells the story of Fox’s life in the ’80s, when he was one of the biggest stars on TV with his role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties. Fox then decided to accept the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future, which he worked on simultaneously to his sitcom.

“His world was about to get even bigger, but only if he could survive the kind of double duty unheard of in Hollywood. Fox’s days were already dedicated to rehearsing and taping the hit sitcom Family Ties, but then the chance of a lifetime came his way,” according to an official synopsis of the book. “Soon, he committed his nights to a new time-travel adventure film being directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven SpielbergBack to the Future. Sitcom during the day, movie at night—day after day, for months.”

Future Boy will include new interviews with the cast and crew of both Family Ties and Back to the Future. It was co-written by Nelle Fortenberry, who has worked with Fox for three decades and previously served as the president of his production company.

Fox is the recipient of an honorary Academy Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His previous novels are Lucky Man, Always Looking Up, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future and No Time Like the Future.

Report: Robert Pattinson favored to join cast of ‘Dune 3’
Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

It seems Robert Pattinson may be heading to Arrakis.

The actor is being considered to join the cast of Dune 3, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that no formal offer has been sent, but there is strong interest for Pattinson to join the ensemble. There is no word on who he would play, although the role is expected to be significant.

This potential casting would add another A-lister to an already star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya.

Director Denis Villeneuve is still putting the finishing touches on the script for the third installment of the film series based on Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi books. The franchise comes from Legendary and Warner Bros.

The Dune universe has been expanded into multiple formats. In addition to the films Dune and Dune: Part Two, a TV series set in the same universe launched in November 2024. Called Dune: Prophecy, it released on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

Dune 3 is expected to start filming in the summer.

