Rachel Brosnahan, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more to compete on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
Disney/Eric McCandless

We now know the famous contestants who will go head-to-head on the upcoming season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!

The star-studded group of contestants includes big names like Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green, Max Greenfield, Sean Gunn and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Also competing on this season are Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, W. Kamau Bell, Corbin Bleu, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, David Friedberg, Mina Kimes, Camilla Luddington, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn and Roy Wood Jr.

The celebrities are competing for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Hosted again by Ken Jennings, the spinoff of the beloved game show Jeopardy! will premiere its third season on Jan. 8 on ABC. Episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.
 

Alice Oseman talks “evolution” of ‘Heartstopper’ season 3
L-R: Joe Locke, Alice Oseman and Jenny Walser (Photo by Netflix/Sama Kai)

Season 3 of Heartstopper debuted Oct. 3, quickly claiming a spot on Netflix’s top 10 and racking up exceedingly positive reviews. The beloved teen romance, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as boyfriends Nick and Charlie, is being praised for its handling of deeper themes including mental health, gender identity, sex and intimacy. 
 
“It was quite scary for us to put it out there because it is an evolution of Heartstopper,” series creator Alice Oseman tells ABC Audio of the new episodes. “It’s doing a lot of new things that the previous seasons didn’t do before and we didn’t really know how the fans would react to that. But the response seems to have been really positive, and everyone’s been so excited and happy with the story.”
 
Thursday, Oct. 17, is Spirit Day, an anti-bullying movement for LGBTQ youth, and Heartstopper deals with the trauma of bullying in Charlie’s mental health journey this season. The first half focuses on Charlie seeking treatment, while the second half follows Nick and Charlie as they grow closer than ever. Oseman says she wanted to focus on the “very relatable anxieties” teenagers have around having sex for the first time, as well as the importance of communication and consent.

While season 4 has yet to be greenlit by Netflix, Oseman says she feels hopeful about the prospect and that there are lots of people in the process “working really hard to try and make it happen.”
 
In the meantime, there’s still more story to tell when it comes to the graphic novels on which the series is based. Oseman is hard at work on Volume 6 of the series, with new pages posted online on the 1st, 11th and 21st of each month.
 
“Volume 6 is going to be very focused on Nick and Charlie thinking about the future and the fact that Nick is about to go to university and their school life together is coming to an end, and they’re both really, really scared about that,” she says. “Everything’s going to massively change for them.”
 
“There’s a lot more to come and I’m very excited,” Oseman says.

Kristin Chenoweth says she’s “deceased” after Ariana Grande’s special ‘Wicked’ screening
Universal

As a kid, Ariana Grande was obsessed with the musical Wicked, and at age 10, she got to go backstage and meet the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway. In a full-circle moment, Ariana, who plays Glinda in the new Wicked film, recently hosted a screening attended by Chenoweth.

In addition to Chenoweth, the screening was attended by other actresses who have played Glinda and Wicked‘s other main character, Elphaba, onstage over the years. Ariana posted photos of the event and wrote, “a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours.”

Chenoweth posted a video of herself reviewing the film, saying, “I’m dying. I’m deceased. I’m actually dead. I’m not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special … Cynthia and Ariana are amazing.”

Ariana responded, “the most special night. i’ll cherish forever. i love you so much.” Cynthia Erivo added, “The queen mother hath spoken.”

She added, “this movie is a love letter to you all, to @kchenoweth and @idinamenzel and to all of our big beautiful Ozian family that has been bringing their life to this material for 21 years,” Ari continued, mentioning Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway. It wasn’t clear if Menzel attended the screening.

“i’m so deeply grateful to be your movie Glinda and to stand alongside the most utterly astoundafying movie Elphaba @cynthiaerivo,” she added. “my heart is very overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it’s an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore.”

“Deeply hurtful”: Cynthia Erivo calls out Photoshoppers who made her Wicked poster look like the original
Universal

Someone who photoshopped the poster to the Wicked movie to make it appear more like the one that appeared on Broadway was likely not expecting to get clapped back by one of the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo

But she did, calling the edit “The wildest, most offensive thing I have seen.”

In an Instagram Story, Erivo showed the edited work, which depicts the brim of her witch hat casting a shadow over her eyes, as it appears in the Broadway poster. 

“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a human being who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer because…without words we communicate with our eyes,” Erivo insisted. 

She continued, “Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.” 

She suggested that the shadow was equally as offensive to her as a popular meme going around that was based on the poster, which has Ariana Grande‘s “good” witch Glinda whispering into the ear of Erivo’s Elphaba. 

For delicacy’s sake, we won’t quote it, but the gist is Glinda asking her if the rest of her body is green, too.

“None of this is funny. None of this is cute,” Erivo said. “It degrades me. It degrades us.” 

Wicked hits theaters Nov. 22.

