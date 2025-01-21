Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 2025 Oscar nominations

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

The two actors will come together live Thursday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater to reveal the nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories.

Sennott is an actor, writer and comedian known for her roles in the films Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms, which she also executive produced and co-wrote. She also starred in the television series The Idol and Call Your Mother.

Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and writer known for Saturday Night Live. He is also a co-host on the podcast Las Culturistas. He most recently starred in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Oscar nominations ceremony was previously rescheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. It was moved a second time to Jan. 23.

In addition to the new date for the nominations announcement, the voting period for nominations was also extended to Jan. 17, and the Oscars nominees luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was canceled.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed live on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The live presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33?
Former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars season 33, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy during the finale Nov. 26 on ABC. Graziadei was the first Bachelor star ever to win the competition.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came in second. Actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong followed in third place, while Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth place. Retired NFL star Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placed fifth.

“It means everything,” Graziadei said of winning the Mirrorball. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

During the finale, the five final pairs each performed a redemption dance and a freestyle dance. ﻿In the redemption round, the finalists each performed a dance assigned by the judges. Each finalist got creative during the freestyle round and performed epic dance routines that showed off their personalities.

The night also had a performance from the upcoming dance pros who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour, which kicks off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to wrap in Hollywood, California, in April.

Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom with an impressive performance to Chappell Roan‘s “Pink Pony Club,” while Derek Hough also performed an Argentine tango.

Other contestants from the past season performed, too. Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson did a sweet dance number to the show’s theme song with Emma Slater. Also performing were model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

‘The Last Showgirl’ stars Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis on the film’s message of resilience
Pamela Anderson says her latest role in the Gia Coppola-directed film The Last Showgirl is close to her heart and one she’s “really proud of.”

During an interview with Good Morning America, the actress said the script by Kate Gersten had many parallels with her own life, so she felt confident she could take on the role from the beginning.

“There’s lots that I identified with,” Anderson told GMA about her connection to her character, Shelly, a seasoned showgirl forced to find her next act after the Las Vegas revue she’s headlined for decades announces its final show.

“I’d never received a script like this,” she explained. “It had so many beautiful characters, so fully written and a great story and just the glamor. I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Anderson’s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a former showgirl turned bevertainer, echoed the praise for the storyline, telling GMA the film is about “resilience, particularly, the resilience of women.”

Reflecting on her mindset ahead of officially landing the role, Anderson shared, “I couldn’t believe I was going to get this opportunity. So I just thought, if I never do anything else, I’m going to make sure I apply myself and throw everything at this that I know and have learned.”

“It was just for me,” she said. “I got to do something that I’m really proud of.”

Anderson is already receiving praise for the film, which was shot in 18 days, from both critics and audiences alike. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture drama in December.

The Last Showgirl arrives in theaters on Jan. 10.

Chris Rock, Martin Short to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ episodes of 2024
Two Saturday Night Live alums will host the final 2024 episodes of the sketch comedy series.

Chris Rock and Martin Short are set to host the Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 episodes of the show, respectively. This marks Rock’s fourth time hosting SNL, while it will be Short’s third time hosting individually. He previously also co-hosted alongside friend Steve Martin in December 2022. The pair also co-hosted along with Chevy Chase in December 1986.

Gracie Abrams will make her SNL debut as the musical guest for the Dec. 14 show, while Hozier returns to Studio 8H to be the musical guest for the show on Dec. 21.

SNL returns Dec. 7 after a three-week hiatus. Paul Mescal is hosting the episode, which will feature musical guest Shaboozey.

