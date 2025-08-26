Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy ‘I Love LA’ ﻿gets release date

Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy ‘I Love LA’ ﻿gets release date

Josh Hutcherson, Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman from HBO’s ‘I Love LA.’ (HBO)

Rachel Sennott‘s HBO series now has a title and a release date.

The original comedy series created by and starring Sennott is called I Love LA. It debuts on Nov. 2 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The eight-episode season will air new episodes weekly until its finale on Dec. 21.

According to its official logline, the series follows an ambitious friend group that navigates life and love in LA.

Sennott stars as Maia in the new show. The rest of the ensemble includes Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah and True Whitaker as Alani.

The series’ guest stars include Leighton MeesterMoses IngramLauren HoltElijah WoodJosh BrenerTim BaltzFroy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

In addition to creating and starring in the show, Sennott executive produced and directed. Lorene ScafariaBill Benz and Kevin Bray also directed episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert
Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Olga Gasnier/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is responding to a critic who mom-shamed her.

The actress, who shares daughters Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas with ex-husband Joe Jonas, defended herself in a response to an Instagram comment on her post about attending an Oasis concert.

Turner shared memories from her evening at the Oasis concert to her Instagram. The post included everything from concert videos and pictures of her smiling with friends to a photo of her kissing a poster of Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

“Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis,” Turner captioned her post.

One Instagram user commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

While several fans defended Turner in the comments section, the actress responded to the user herself.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” Turner wrote. “So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

The response garnered support from fans of Turner.

“Queen of the North and of The Comebacks,” a fan commented, while another addressed the double standard involved, writing, “Would you say this to Joe?”

Turner married Jonas in 2019. The latter filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair reaching a settlement in September 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood unpack season 1 of ‘Are You My First?’
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood unpack season 1 of ‘Are You My First?’
Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

Are You My First?, a dating show about helping single virgins find “the one,” is now available to stream on Hulu.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the one-of-a-kind series, which released all of its 10 episodes on Monday.

Bristowe said so many of her preconceptions about who the contestants were changed as the season started. Specifically, it was Rachael Staudt who really surprised her.

“I maybe had a preconceived notion of what she would be like, and she even said it. ‘I’m a bottle service girl, I work at a club, everyone assumes I’m this,'” Bristowe said. “She’s a beautiful human inside and out … we get to see her depth and that was really nice.”

Underwood agreed, saying he adores Staudt, before calling her brave for how she approached the show.

Staudt spoke about having vaginismus, a condition in which involuntary muscle spasms interfere with inserting things into the vagina, according to Medline Plus, during her time on the show.

Underwood said he was excited for the contestants to get to speak about the reasons for their virginity on their own terms.

“When my virgin storyline came up on Becca [Kufrin]’s season [of The Bachelorette], one, I didn’t want it to come up, and two, I was still working through when people would be like, ‘Well, why are you a virgin?’ And there really isn’t always just one answer. It’s so layered and there’s so much depth to it,” Underwood said. “I feel like these people came in with the, ‘I’m a virgin because X, Y, and Z,’ and they left with a whole new perspective of why they really are virgins. And they got to work through that in a safe environment, safe place with people who they shared that with.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ season 5
Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ season 5
ABC/Heidi Gutman

There’s another 104 days of summer vacation with brand-new episodes of Phineas and Ferb.

The beloved animated series has returned for its fifth season 10 years after its original run concluded.

Ashley Tisdale has lent her voice to the titular stepbrothers’ older sister, Candace, for the show’s entire run.

“It’s obviously a dream to be a part of something for so long,” Tisdale told ABC Audio. “Playing Candace is always wild and a fun adventure.”

The original seasons of Phineas and Ferb were added to Disney+ in summer 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a film centering on Candace premiered on the streaming service the same year, just as TikTok was rising in popularity. This caused a resurgence in the Phineas and Ferb fandom, which Tisdale noticed.

“I remember seeing Jimmy Fallon doing ‘Squirrels In My Pants,'” Tisdale said, referencing a song she performed as Candace in a 2009 episode that went viral. “That was kind of the moment where I [thought], ‘Oh wow, this feels like it’s coming back.'”

“I truly, I think in all of the things that I’ve done, owe so much to the fans,” Tisdale said. “Even with the High School Musical stuff, it was because of them. And for Phineas and Ferb to come back, it’s because of them. So I’m so grateful that they’ve loved these projects I’ve been in so much.”

Tisdale is looking forward to fans getting to see Candace try new things in the fifth season.

“There’s an episode where she goes to a therapist finally. And I think that’s just a genius idea. We all need to see that episode,” Tisdale said. 

The first 10 episodes of Phineas and Ferb season 5 are available to stream on Disney+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.