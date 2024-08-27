Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ run extended

Photo: Sam Levy

One of the hardest Broadway shows to get tickets to this fall might have gotten easier — a little bit. 

Due to overwhelming demand, Tony-winning director Sam Gold‘s forthcoming Romeo + Juliet starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper lead Kit Connor will have a four-week extension, running through Feb. 16.

Previews for the show start on Sept. 26, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 24.

Both stars make their Broadway debut in the hotly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare‘s famous play, which will also feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff.

Fans were so excited for the team-up that upon its announcement back in April they crashed the production’s website

Of the play, the producers tease, “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Gina Rodriguez on game show ‘Lucky 13’: “It’s about how much you know about yourself”
courtesy of ABC

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez co-hosts the new ABC trivia-based game show Lucky 13 with Shaquille O’Neal, and there’s a lot she loves about being part of the show.

In addition to just being a trivia fan in general, Gina tells ABC Audio that she loves “being a part of something that brings people joy” and also gives contestants a chance at “life changing amounts of money.”

“I feel so blessed I could be a part of something that can, quite literally, within 30 minutes, change somebody’s life for the better,” she shares.

While Lucky 13 contestants need to answer 13 true or false questions when they compete, it’s not really important they get the answers right. Instead, the key is knowing how many of those questions they got right.

“It’s not really about how much you know, it’s about how much you know about yourself,” Gina says. “It’s like an exercise in self-awareness meets confidence meets instinct. It’s different in that way.”

Thursday’s episode features a guest appearance by one of the show’s producers, Kevin Bacon, which was a surprise for more than just the contestants.

“Oh my God, it’s absolutely hilarious,” Gina says. “And me and Shaq both, like, fall to the ground. I think our reactions are quite literally in astonishment.” 

Lucky 13 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
Searchlight Pictures

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, the new film streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.

“It’s about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they’re younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It’s a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”

Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.

“The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies,” Ellis-Taylor said.

The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she’s always “had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.

“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren’t friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they’re just all so brilliant.”

Disney+ collab with Apple Vision Pro adds four Marvel movies in 3D, new NatGeo environment
Apple TV+

If you’ve got an Apple Vision Pro device and Disney+, you’ll now be able to transport yourself to Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park via VR. 

The National Geographic environment marks the first-ever immersive project for Apple Vision Pro, one that will transport users “to the unique rocky terrain of Thingvellir National Park on a snowy winter day, allowing them to explore their surroundings via interactive elements and sounds that make the space come to life.”

National Geographic’s David Miller noted, “Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world.”

He continued, “Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise.”

Disney+ has also released four new Marvel movies in 3D for the device: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Users will now also be able to jump into Marvel-inspired environments, including Stark Tower high above New York City; the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.; and Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

