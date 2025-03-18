Rachel Zegler honors original Snow White: ‘To whom I owe everything’

Disney

Rachel Zegler is paying tribute to the original Snow White.

The actress, who plays the Disney Princess in the upcoming live-action remake, took to Instagram to honor Adriana Caselotti, the actress who voiced the character in the 1937 animated classic film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“just had to pay homage to the original snow white, miss adriana caselotti, to whom i owe everything,” Zegler wrote.

The carousel includes a photo where Zegler styled her hair with curls and a red bow clip. After that is a black-and-white photo of Caselotti sharing a similar hairstyle. Rounding out the post is a video of Zegler, wearing the same ensemble, looking off to the side before staring into the camera and laughing.

Caselotti was named a Disney Legend in 1994. Thought of as Disney’s first ingenue of the animated screen, she voiced both the speaking and singing voice of the animated princess. She died in 1997.

Gal Gadot stars alongside Zegler in the live-action remake. It arrives in movie theaters on March 21.

John Lithgow says he will play Dumbledore in new 'Harry Potter' series
Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

John Lithgow said he will play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Lithgow said he will play the beloved wizard in a Monday interview with ScreenRant, saying the decision is “going to define me for the last chapter of my life.”

The Conclave actor said the casting “came as a total surprise,” adding that the decision to take up the role in the new HBO series did not come easy.

“I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” said Lithgow. “But I’m very excited.”

“Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter,” he added.

Speaking to the potential length of the commitment, the six-time Emmy winner said, “That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

HBO has not confirmed the casting.

The network said in a statement to Good Morning America Tuesday it “appreciate[s] that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two movies of the Harry Potter film franchise, with Michael Gambon stepping in to play the Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining projects following Harris’ death in October 2002. Jude Law portrayed Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Max officially announced the new Harry Potter series in 2023, stating in a press release at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Sophia Bush talks 'really exciting' 'One Tree Hill' sequel series
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Sophia Bush is ready to return to One Tree Hill.

The actress, who starred on the WB/CW drama series for nine seasons, recently told Deadline at the SXSW festival she is pumped about returning to her character Brooke Davis for a sequel series.

“We’ve been asked about bringing the show back for so long, and I think for so many years, all of us said that would be a hard no,” Bush said.

Now that Bush co-hosts a recap podcast covering One Tree Hill, called Drama Queens, she’s been thinking more about what it would be like to return to it.

“The podcast has given all of us this sort of opportunity to have a homecoming. And to get to analyze what was so special about it in the first place has made that more of a possibility,” Bush said.

What really got her excited about returning was the leadership team. Bush is returning as an executive producer along with co-star Hilarie Burton-Morgan and writer and executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards. Bush said it’s “really exciting to work on such an amazing female leadership team.”

“It’s also really exciting to be at this stage in our lives where everyone gets to bring what they love to do to the table,” Bush said. “Everyone’s getting to bring their particular executive skill to the table now in ways that we didn’t get to do when we were in our mid-20s, so we’re pumped about that.”

The sequel show will take place 20 years after the events of One Tree Hill, and will follow best friends Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer (Burton-Morgan), who are now parents to teens facing challenges similar to what they went through in the original show — like love, insecurities and grief.

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
Harley Quinn: Harley leaves Gotham behind in season 5 of her animated DC comics series.

Prime Video
Unstoppable: Learn the true story of the wrestler born with only one leg who will stop at nothing to become a national champion in the new film.

Netflix
XO, Kitty: It may be a new year, but it’s always the same Kitty. Watch her journey in season 2 of the teen drama show.

Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are married former CIA spies who get dragged back into espionage in the new movie.

Starz
The Couple Next Door: Two suburban couples become entangled in the steamy romantic drama.

Apple TV+
Severance: You can watch the long-awaited season 2 premiere episode of the popular show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

