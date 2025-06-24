Rachel Zegler thinks having a ‘victim mindset’ is a choice: ‘I don’t choose it’

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

Rachel Zegler is looking on the bright side.

The actress, who is currently starring in a production of Evita on London’s West End, recently told i-D magazine for a cover story that she believes having a “victim mindset” is a choice.

“I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it,” Zegler said. “I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live.”

This stance comes after the release of the live-action Snow White film back in March. Zegler played the titular princess in the film.

Her casting sparked backlash from those who believed the role should not have been played by someone of Colombian descent. Additionally, there was much talk of Zegler’s use of social media to support several political causes.

“My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is,” Zegler said of the backlash, “and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That’s always been at the core of who I am as a person. It’s the way I was raised.”

The actress says she understands “there are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives.”

“My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall?” Zegler said. “There are worse things.”

David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
Apple TV+

Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario to star in Hershey chocolate biopic
Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario to star in Hershey chocolate biopic
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The story of the Hershey chocolate company will be told in an upcoming biopic.

Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario are set to star in the new live-action film Hershey, according to The Hershey Company.

The film will follow the life of Milton Hershey, who will be played by Wittrock. It will show how he built a chocolate candy empire alongside his wife, Catherine Hershey, to be played by Daddario. It will be directed by Mark Waters, who helmed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

Hershey will reveal “how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today,” according to its official synopsis.

The project begins filming in May. It will shoot in Pennsylvania with an expected 2026 release date, though there is no distributor attached as of yet.

“Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him,” Waters said. “The core of Hershey, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of Milton Hershey School.”

The director also expressed his excitement for Wittrock and Daddario to take on the lead roles.

“I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now,” Waters said.

James Van Der Beek cast in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, ‘Elle’
James Van Der Beek cast in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, ‘Elle’
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is joining the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

The Dawson’s Creek actor’s new role in the highly anticipated series was announced Thursday. According to Amazon, he will be playing the city’s new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent, Dean Wilson.

Van Der Beek, 48, took to Instagram to share his excitement over the news.

“So, this is exciting… I’m going back to work for a bit,” he captioned a post. “Super excited to join this awesome cast in such a fun project.”

He added, “Almost as excited as my wife and girls are that I’m doing this.”

The new role comes months after Van Der Beek announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

He first shared his diagnosis on Instagram in November. Van Der Beek said at the time that he’d received the diagnosis in August 2023, adding that he was getting treatment and focusing on his health.

Van Der Beek will star in Elle alongside Lexi MinetreeJune Diane RaphaelTom Everett ScottGabrielle PolicanoJacob MoskovitzChandler Kinney and Zac Looker.

The upcoming prequel will follow Elle Woods (Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film, according to a logline.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, is an executive producer.

Elle is slated to arrive on Prime Video next summer.

