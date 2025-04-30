Rachel Zegler to play Marisa Tomei’s daughter in ‘She Gets it From Me’

Rachel Zegler has found her next role.

The Snow White actress will star alongside Marisa Tomei in the upcoming film She Gets it From Me, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Julia von Heinz will direct the film from a script written by Tony winner and creator of the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jay Reiss.

The film is based on a true story. It follows a daughter, to be played by Zegler, who tries to connect with her birth mother, to be played by Tomei, ahead of her wedding celebrations.

“YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath. Nicky’s engagement celebration turns into a search for her pill-popping, ex-punk rocker birth mother, Charlotte,” the film’s official description reads. “The two of them embark on an anarchic mother and daughter journey to reconnect.”

Von Heinz says the comedy in the upcoming movie works because it is so truthful.

“The emotional truth of the movie, reflecting parts of all our lives, is truly funny, immersive cinema. Jay’s screenplay captures family dynamics at their most authentic: absurd yet profound, messy yet meaningful,” Von Heinz said. “The collision of two worlds creates comedy that cuts deep because it’s so honest.”

In brief: McKenna Grace cast in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel and more
In brief: McKenna Grace cast in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel and more

We now have a date for the 83rd annual Golden Globes. Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for a second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. The show will air on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for subscribers of that service live from the Beverly Hilton in LA. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 8 …

McKenna Grace volunteers as tribute. The actress will star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping. Grace will play Maysilee Donner, who is one of the tributes that, along with protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, represents District 12 in the 50th annual Hunger Games. Previously announced cast members include Joseph Zada as Haymitch and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove …

The Hamnet adaptation starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley will arrive in theaters everywhere on Dec. 12, Focus Features has announced. The studio also shared that it will come to select theaters first on Nov. 27. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao directs the film, which also stars Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn

Jon Hamm on playing a finance bro in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’
Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

Premiering Friday, the series follows Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a hedge fund manager who gets fired amidst dealing with his recent divorce. Coop resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors’ homes in the fallout of losing his job and discovers dangerous secrets behind his community’s facade of wealth along the way.

So, what was it about this show that made Hamm want to take on his first leading TV role since Mad Men? He told ABC Audio that the show’s creator, Jonathan Tropper, was a big part of the appeal.

“I was a fan of Jonathan Tropper’s writing, and not only his television and film writing, but his novels and his short stories. I knew I was in good hands from a storytelling standpoint,” Hamm said. “When we talked about what the world might look like and what the character might be and what kind of the gist of the story would be, it seemed like something very compelling to me.”

Hamm also liked that his character, Coop, continuously defied the usual stereotypes of a man working in finance.

“I think we all have kind of an idea of what the basic, bougie finance bro seems to be like, right? And Coop maybe starts in that direction, but also has a moment where he sort of figures it out and realizes that, oh, all of these things that he’s been pursuing maybe aren’t the things that he should be emphasizing in his life,” Hamm said. “The more important things are the relationships and the emotional attachments that he has, and in some cases, has lost touch with, that he really needs to go back and sort of emphasize in his life.”  

Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in first look at ‘Masters of the Universe’
We have our first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

The actor has shared a first-look image of himself in costume as He-Man in the upcoming live action Masters of the Universe film, which will be directed by Travis Knight. The film will be based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name.

Galitzine shared a photo of himself in costume holding the Sword of Power on Monday. He also confirmed that production has started on the film.

“After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse,” Galitzine wrote. “Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

Camila Mendes, who plays Teela in the film, shared the post to her Instagram Story.

“and so it begins…,” Mendes wrote.

Galitzine joined the project in May 2024. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2026.

The film’s cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

