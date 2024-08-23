Read Kamala Harris’ full speech from the Democratic National Convention

Read Kamala Harris’ full speech from the Democratic National Convention
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election, closing out four days of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Harris delivered remarks to the crowd of delegates and party members at the United Center Thursday, highlighting the night’s “For the Future” theme and voicing her vision for America’s next presidential administration.

The presidential hopeful delivered a message of unity as Democrats look to appeal to independent voters and bring the nation together after the election in November.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight, and I want you to know, I promise to be a president for all Americans,” Harris said. “You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power.”

Throughout her nearly hour-long long remarks, Harris took aim at former President Donald Trump and presented her top policies for a Harris-Walz White House.

Read Harris’ full remarks at the DNC below.

To my husband, Doug, thank you for being an incredible partner to me and father to Cole and Ella. And happy anniversary. I love you so very much.

To Joe Biden — Mr. President. When I think about the path we have traveled together, I am filled with gratitude. Your record is extraordinary, as history will show. And your character is inspiring. Doug and I love you and Jill. And I am forever thankful to you both.

And to Coach Tim Walz, you are going to be an incredible Vice President. And to the delegates and everyone who has put your faith in our campaign — your support is humbling.

America, the path that led me here in recent weeks, was no doubt… unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys.

My mother Shyamala Harris had one of her own. I miss her every day, especially now and I know she’s looking down tonight and smiling. My mother was 19 when she crossed the world alone, traveling from India to California with an unshakeable dream to be the scientist who would cure breast cancer. When she finished school, she was supposed to return home to a traditional arranged marriage. But, as fate would have it, she met my father, Donald Harris — a student from Jamaica — they fell in love and got married.

And that act of self-determination made my sister Maya and me. Growing up, we moved a lot. I will always remember that big Mayflower truck, packed with all our belongings. Ready to go to Illinois, to Wisconsin and wherever our parents’ jobs took us. My early memories of my parents together are joyful ones.

A home filled with laughter and music Aretha, Coltrane and Miles.

At the park, my mother would tell us to stay close, but my father would just smile, and say, “Run, Kamala Run” “Don’t be afraid” “Don’t let anything stop you.” From my earliest years, he taught me to be fearless. But the harmony between my parents did not last. When I was in elementary school, they split up and it was mostly my mother who raised us. Before she could finally afford to buy a home, she rented a small apartment in the East Bay. In the Bay, you either live in the hills or the flatlands. We, lived in the flats. A beautiful working-class neighborhood of firefighters, nurses and construction workers — all who tended their lawns with pride.

My mother worked long hours. And, like many working parents, she leaned on a trusted circle to help raise us. Mrs. Shelton, who ran the daycare below us and became a second mother. Uncle Sherman, Aunt Mary, Uncle Freddy and Auntie Chris. None of them family by blood. And all of them family by love. Family who taught us How to make gumbo. How to play chess. And sometimes even let us win. Family who loved us. Believed in us. And told us we could be anything. Do anything.

They instilled in us the values they personified, community, faith and the importance of treating others as you would want to be treated.

With kindness. Respect. And compassion. My mother, was a brilliant, five-foot-tall, brown woman with an accent. And, as the eldest child, I saw how the world would sometimes treat her. But she never lost her cool. She was tough. Courageous.

A trailblazer in the fight for women’s health. And she taught Maya and me a lesson that Michelle mentioned the other night — She taught us to never complain about injustice.

But…do something about it. She Also taught us— Never do anything half-assed. That’s a direct quote.

I grew up immersed in the ideals of the Civil Rights Movement. My parents had met at a civil rights gathering. And they made sure we learned about civil rights leaders, including lawyers like Thurgood Marshall and Constance Baker Motley. Those who battled in the courtroom to make real the Promise of America. So, at a young age, I decided I wanted to do that work.

I wanted to be a lawyer. And when it came time to choose – the type, of law I would pursue – I reflected on a pivotal moment in my life. When I was in high school, I started to notice something about my best friend Wanda. – She was sad at school. – And there were times she didn’t want to go home. So, one day, I asked if everything was alright. And she confided in me that she was being sexually abused by her step-father.

And I immediately told her she had to come stay with us. And she did. That is one of the reasons I became a prosecutor. To protect people like Wanda. Because I believe everyone has a right: -To safety. -To dignity. -And to justice.

As a prosecutor, when I had a case, I charged it not in the name of the victim. But in the name of. “The People.” For a simple reason. In our system of justice, a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us. I would often explain this, to console survivors of crime. To remind them: -No one should be made to fight alone. -We are all in this together. Every day in the courtroom, I stood proudly before a judge and said five words: “Kamala Harris, for the People.”

And to be clear: My entire career, I have only had one client. The People. And so, on behalf of The People, On behalf of every American. Regardless of party. Race. Gender. Or the language your grandmother speaks. On behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey. On behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with.

People who work hard. Chase their dreams. And look out for one another. On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth. I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America. With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past -the bitterness, -cynicism, -and divisive battles of the past.

A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction. But as Americans. I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a President for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country aboVe party and self. To hold sacred America’s fundamental principles. From the rule of law. To free and fair elections.

To the peaceful transfer of power. I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads. And listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work. – As a young courtroom prosecutor in Oakland, I stood up for women and children against predators who abused them. – As Attorney General of California, I took on the Big Banks. – Delivered $20 billion for middle-class families who faced foreclosure. And helped pass a Homeowner Bill of Rights— one of the first of its kind. I stood up: – For veterans and students being scammed by Big for-Profit colleges. – For workers who were being cheated out of the wages they were due. – For seniors facing elder abuse. I fought against cartels who traffic in guns, drugs, and human beings. Who threaten the security of our border and the safety of our communities. Those fights were not easy. And neither were the elections that put me in those offices.

We were underestimated at every turn. But we never gave up. Because the future is always worth fighting for. And that’s the fight we are in right now. A fight for America’s future. Fellow Americans, this election is not only the most important of our lives. It is one of the most important in the life of our nation. In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man.

But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election. Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol, where they assaulted law enforcement officers. When politicians in his own party begged him to call off the mob and send help, he did the opposite. He fanned the flames. And now, for an entirely different set of crimes, he was found guilty of fraud by a jury of everyday Americans.

And separately, found liable for committing sexual abuse. And consider what he intends to do if we give him power again. Consider his explicit intent to set free the violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists. Political opponents. Anyone he sees as the enemy. His explicit intent to deploy our active-duty military against our own citizens.

Consider the power he will have— especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution. Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails.

How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life. Not to strengthen our national security. But to serve the only client he has ever had: Himself. And we know what a second Trump term would look like. It’s all laid out in “Project 2025.” Written by his closest advisors. And its sum total is to pull, our country back into the past. But America, we are not going back. We are not going back to when Donald Trump tried to cut Social Security and Medicare. We are not going back to when he tried to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

When insurance companies could deny people with pre-existing conditions. We are not going to let him eliminate the Department of Education that funds our public schools. We are not going to let him end programs like Head Start that provide preschool and child care. America, we are not going back. We are charting. A. New. Way. Forward. Forward—to a future with a strong and growing middle class. Because we know a strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success. And building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. This is personal for me. The middle class is where I come from. My mother kept a strict budget. We lived within our means. Yet, we wanted for little. And she expected us to Make the most of the opportunities that were available to us. And to be grateful for them. Because opportunity is not available to everyone.

That’s why we will create what I call an Opportunity economy. An Opportunity economy where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed. Whether you live in a rural area, small town, or big city. As President, I will bring together: – Labor and workers, – Small business owners and entrepreneurs, – And American companies. To create jobs. Grow our economy. And lower the cost of everyday needs. Like health care. Housing. And groceries. We will: – Provide access to capital for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and founders. – We will end America’s housing shortage. – And protect Social Security and Medicare. Compare that to Donald Trump. He doesn’t actually fight for the middle class. Instead, he fights for himself and his billionaire friends. He will give them another round of tax breaks, that will add 5 trillion dollars to the national debt.

All while— he intends to enact what, in effect, is a national sales tax —call it, a Trump tax— that would raise prices on middle-class families by almost 4 thousand dollars a year. Well, instead of a Trump tax hike, we will pass a middle class tax cut that will benefit more than 100 million Americans. Friends, I believe America cannot truly be prosperous unless Americans are fully able to make their own decisions about their own lives. Especially on matters of heart and home. But tonight, too many women in America are not able to make those decisions. Let’s be clear about how we got here.

Donald Trump hand-picked members of the United States Supreme Court to take away reproductive freedom. And now he brags about it. His words: Quote – “I did it, and I’m proud to have done it.” End quote. Over the past two years, I have traveled across our country. And women have told me their stories. Husbands and fathers have shared theirs. Stories of: – Women miscarrying in a parking lot… – Getting sepsis… – Losing the ability to ever have children again… – All—because doctors are afraid of going to jail for caring for their patients. – Couples just trying to grow their family… cut off in the middle of IVF treatments. – Children who have survived sexual assault, potentially forced to carry the pregnancy to term. This is what is happening in our country. Because of Donald Trump. And understand, — he is not done. As a part of his agenda, he and his allies would: – Limit access to birth control, – Ban medication abortion, – And enact a nation-wide abortion ban with or without Congress. -And. Get this, he plans to create a National. Anti-Abortion. Coordinator. And force states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions.

Simply put. They are. Out. Of. Their. Minds. And one must ask: Why exactly is it that they don’t trust women? Well. We. trust. women. And when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom, as President of the United States, I. Will. Proudly. Sign. It. Into. Law. In this election, Many other fundamental freedoms are at stake. -The freedom to live safe from gun violence— in our schools, communities, and places of worship. -The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. -The freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis. -And the freedom that unlocks all the others. The freedom to vote. With this election, We finally have the opportunity To pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. And let me be clear. After decades in law enforcement, I know the importance of safety and security, especially at our border. Last year, Joe and I brought together Democrats and conservative Republicans to write the strongest border bill in decades. The Border Patrol endorsed it. But Donald Trump believes a border deal would hurt his campaign.

So he ordered his allies in Congress to kill the deal. Well, I refuse to play politics with our security. Here is my pledge to you: As President, I will bring back the bipartisan border security bill that he killed. And I will sign it into law. I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants— And reform our broken immigration system. We can create an earned pathway to citizenship— And secure our border. America, we must also be steadfast in advancing our security and our values abroad. As Vice President, I have: – Confronted threats to our security, – Negotiated with foreign leaders, – Strengthened our alliances, – And engaged with our brave troops overseas. As Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families.

And I will always honor, and never disparage, their service and their sacrifice. I will make sure that: – we lead the world into the future on space and Artificial Intelligence. – that America—not China— wins The competition for the 21st century. – And that we strengthen—not abdicate— our global leadership. Trump, on the other hand, threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade our allies. Said Russia could—quote— “do whatever the hell they want.” Five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, I met with President Zelensky to warn him about Russia’s plan to invade.

I helped mobilize a global response— over 50 countries—to defend against Putin’s aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies. With respect to the war in Gaza. President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organization Hamas caused on October 7th. Including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival. At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again.

The scale of suffering is heartbreaking. President Biden and I are working to end this war such that – Israel is secure – the hostages are released – the suffering in Gaza ends – and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination. And know this: I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists. And I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim-Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump. Because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors.

They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable— because he wants to be an autocrat. As President, I will never waver in defense of America’s security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand— and where the United States of America belongs. Fellow Americans, I love our country with all my heart. Everywhere I go —in everyone I meet— I see a nation ready to move forward. Ready for the next step, in the incredible journey that is America. I see an America where we hold fast to the fearless belief that built our nation.

That inspired the world. That here, in this country, anything is possible. Nothing is out of reach. An America, where we care for one another, look out for one another, and recognize that we have so much more in common than what separates us. That none of us has to fail for all of us to succeed. And that, in unity, there is strength. Our opponents in this race are out there, every day, denigrating America. Talking about how terrible everything is. Well, my mother had another lesson she used to teach. Never let anyone tell you who you are. You show them who you are. America, Let us show each other— and the world— who we are. And what we stand for. Freedom.

Opportunity. Compassion. Dignity. Fairness. And endless possibilities. We are the heirs to the greatest democracy, in the history of the world. And on behalf of our children and grandchildren, and all those who sacrificed so dearly for our freedom and liberty, we must be worthy of this moment. It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done.

Guided by optimism and faith, To fight for this country we love. To fight for the ideals we cherish. And to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth. The privilege and pride of being an American. So, let’s get out there and let’s fight for it. Let’s get out there And let’s vote for it. And together, let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told. Thank you. God bless you. May God bless the United States of America.

RNC attendees embrace JD Vance as Trump’s 2024 running mate
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

MILWUAKEE —  The first day of the Republican National Convention came with a big reveal: J.D. Vance is Donald Trump’s choice to be his running mate in the 2024 election.

The 39-year-old senator was met with rousing cheers as he walked onto the convention floor, where he stopped for selfies and to shake hands as he made his way toward the Ohio delegation.

The biggest applause, however, came moments later when Speaker Mike Johnson announced the joint Trump-Vance ticket.

ABC News spoke with delegates outside the convention center just after Vance’s appearance. Many described him as someone they could see being a faithful messenger of Trump’s agenda.

“I think it was a great selection by President Trump because Senator Vance’s conservative bona fides have been proven time and time again,” said John Merrill, a delegate from Alabama.

Merrill said he believed Vance would support Trump in nominating conservative judges and to carry out his immigration policies, including finishing the border wall.

Ohio State Rep. Cindy Abrams, a member of the Ohio delegation, praised Vance as someone who “supports law enforcement and law and order, most importantly securing our border.”

“I was really excited to hear J.D. Vance,” said Geraldine Wade, an alternate delegate from Georgia. “Everybody kept guessing, ‘Who is he gonna pick?’ but we wanted somebody who was adopting the MAGA agenda.”

“He has the youth and he has the enthusiasm and we think he would be a good person to carry on the agenda of Donald Trump,” Wade added.

Delegates from the Ohio delegation said they were “very excited” and “proud” about his nomination.

“We’re psyched that J.D. has taken up the mantle and sacrificed for his country and for our state Ohio, and we’re thankful to his family for also taking up this grave responsibility,” one member of the delegation said.

But Vance, a first-term senator, was little known in political circles until his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” catapulted him into the national spotlight. He won his seat in the Senate in 2022 with the support of Trump, despite having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — statements he’s long since reversed.

Also Trump’s list of potential vice presidential picks were Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Both Rubio and Burgum were notified that they were not selected, ABC News reported earlier Monday.

“Everybody has their own favorite candidates but I think Senator Vance was on everybody’s list,” Merrill said of the vice presidential contenders. “He may not have been everyone’s favorite but he is certainly our favorite today.”

“I think that’s a fantastic pick,” said Bill Oden, a delegate from South Carolina. “I know he wasn’t on the radar but the fact he’s a fellow service member — I’m retired Air Force and he’s a Marine — it’s great to have a vice president that’s got military experience so he can advise the president on a lot of the actions we are going to be facing in the future.”

“I really don’t know him, so it’s great to have a new face,” said convention attendee Mary-Beth Checkai. “It’s great to have changes. He’s young. He served in the military, so he’s got values. And he’s got a family to protect, so I think it’s a great choice to move the party forward.”

Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in Iraq as a corporal with the public affairs section of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Other veterans at the RNC also praised his background.

Tiffanie Ditlevson, an Air Force veteran who is now serving as a city council member in Indiana, said she hopes it will inspire young people to consider a career in the military.

“I think it balances Trump in a different way,” she said of Vance being selected as his running mate. “I think definitely President Trump brings a lot to the table in terms of being an executive and running the country and his perspective and mindset, and then also having a veteran in there.”

 

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and 2 others reach plea deal
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Three of the five 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo — including mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad — have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The trial of the five 9/11 conspirators had been stuck in legal delays for a very long time. No details about the specific terms and conditions of the pre-trial agreement have been made public. The other two conspirators who have agreed to the agreement aside from Mohammad are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

Last September, ABC News reported that President Biden rejected a set of demands to form a basis for plea negotiations offered by the five defendants.

Biden agreed with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recommendation not to accept their demands known as a “joint policy principles” that they wanted prior to entering into plea agreement talks with prosecutors. According to the the New York Times, those demands included avoiding solitary confinement and receiving health treatment for injuries the detainees claim were a result of CIA interrogation methods when they were in the CIA’s

Biden falters in high-stakes debate, Trump spews falsehoods
Biden falters in high-stakes debate, Trump spews falsehoods
Getty Images – STOCK

(ATLANTA) — In a historic clash of personality and policy, Joe Biden and Donald Trump took the stage for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.

The showdown provided a rare opportunity for both candidates to move the needle in what has been a stubbornly tight race for the White House, but at the end of the night, Biden’s halting performance raised new concerns among Democrats and cause Republicans to celebrate.

The debate was a rematch for Biden and Trump, who faced each other twice in 2020, but a first-of-its-kind format and a vastly different political landscape presented new challenges for the two rivals.

Here’s how the debate developed:

Jun 27, 10:58 PM
Bitter debate offers little new insight into Biden, Trump policy goals

For the most part, tonight’s debate revealed nothing new about what Biden and Trump think on major issues from the economy, immigration, foreign policy and reproductive rights.

Each candidate reiterated positions they’ve already touted countless times on the campaign stump.

Instead, they largely focused on criticizing each other’s past records and lobbing personal attacks.

Jun 27, 10:47 PM
Trump targets Biden during his closing argument

In his two-minute closing argument, Trump went after Biden’s record abroad in a personal attack.

“They don’t respect you throughout the world,” he said.

Trump said he had the largest tax cut and the largest regulation cuts in history, but the country is now “exploding.”

“We’re a failing nation, but it’s not going to be failing anymore,” he said. “We’re going to make it great again.”

Jun 27, 10:36 PM
Trump deflects when asked if will accept election results

Trump went to other topics when asked if he would accept the results of the 2024 election and had to be asked the question several times.

The former president finally responded, “If it’s a fair and legal and good election absolutely,” before adding that he would have accepted the last election if not for “the fraud.” There was no evidence of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.

Biden pushed back that Trump’s fraud claims were debunked by courts, telling him, “You can’t stand the loss.”

“I doubt you’ll accept it because you’re a whiner,” he said.

Jun 27, 10:41 PM
Biden delivers closing argument

“We have made significant progress from the debacle that was left by President Trump in his last term,” Biden said.

Biden then went on to summarize some of his signature policies. On the economy, he vowed he will not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year and to continue his work to reduce health care costs, child care costs and give families financial breathing room.

“We’re going to continue to fight to bring down inflation and give people a break,” Biden said in closing.

Jun 27, 10:37 PM
Candidates asked to address opioid crisis

The candidates were asked what they could do to help Americans battling the opioid crisis in the U.S.

After being prompted to respond to the question, Trump said that during his term as president they had “great equipment” and drug-detecting dogs to find illicit drugs at the border.

Biden said the U.S. needs machinery that can detect fentanyl and more agents at the border, and added that the U.S. is coming down “very hard” on countries in Asia that are producing fentanyl.

Jun 27, 10:32 PM
Biden, Trump asked about voter concerns about their age

Moderator Dana Bash asked Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, to address voter concerns about their age.

“First of all, I spent half my career being criticized for being the youngest person in politics,” Biden said. “I was the second youngest person ever elected to the United States Senate. And now I’m the oldest. This guy’s three years younger and a lot less competent.”

Biden said voters should look at his record and what his administration’s accomplished.

Trump pointed to the “cognitive test” he’s taken. In 2018, he took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test designed to detect early signs of memory loss and other mild cognitive impairment.

“He took none,” Trump said of Biden. “I’d like to see him take one, just one, a really easy one. Like go through the first five questions, he couldn’t do it.”

Jun 27, 10:14 PM
Biden has a cold, campaign says

An hour in and here is the Biden campaign spin on what so far has been a rocky performance by the president.

Biden has a cold (but tested negative for COVID-19), the campaign confirms. They haven’t offered any explanation for why they didn’t disclose this sooner.

Overall, the campaign says they are feeling fine. They agree it was a slow start but say he’s found his groove.

-ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Molly Nagle

Jun 27, 10:12 PM
Biden attacks Trump over scandals

Trump has made several comments about going after his political opponents and retribution. Asked to clarify what he meant, Trump replied, “Well, I said my retribution is going to be success.”

He also contended that he’s done nothing wrong despite his numerous criminal and civil cases.

Biden fired back contending that Trump’s claims that he has the right to seek retribution is wrong. He then went after Trump over his various scandals.

“The crimes you are still charged with and think of all the civil penalties you have, how many billions of dollars … and civil penalties? For molesting a woman in public for doing a whole range of things … having sex with a porn star … while your wife was pregnant? What would you be talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat,” Biden said.

Jun 27, 10:01 PM
Biden says Trump voters are voting against democracy

When asked point-blank whether he believes the millions of Americans who are likely to vote for Trump will be voting against American democracy — in reference to the president’s past comment that Trump and his MAGA Republicans are “determined to destroy American democracy,” Biden responded, “Yes, the more they know about what he’s done.”

Biden went on to reference Trump’s comment that there were “very fine people on both sides” of clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

“This guy has no sense of American democracy,” Biden said.

Trump called his accusation false.

Jun 27, 9:50 PM
Biden calls Trump a ‘convicted felon’ and Trump brings up Hunter

Amid questioning about democracy and the Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, Biden took a shot at Trump’s historic conviction in the hush money case.

“The only convicted felon is the guy standing on the stage with me now,” Biden said.

Trump then quickly brought up Hunter Biden’s recent conviction on federal gun charges.

Jun 27, 9:45 PM
Trump deflects when asked about Jan. 6, violating oath

Trump largely avoiding taking on a question about what he would say to Americans who believe he violated his oath on Jan. 6, 2021, and are worried he would do it again.

Instead, he pivoted to the border and to criticizing Biden’s record.

Moderator Jake Tapper pressed him again, saying there was 80 seconds remaining to answer the question. Trump went on to attack former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jun 27, 9:42 PM
Biden addresses Trump’s alleged ‘suckers’ veterans comment: ‘You’re the sucker’

In a heated moment in response to Trump’s claim that the president “doesn’t care about our veterans,” Biden referenced a 2020 Atlantic article in which Trump was reported to have called Americans killed as “suckers” while on a trip to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018.

On the subsequently canceled visit, the Atlantic reported that Trump told senior staff members, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

Referring to his late son Beau during the debate, Biden said to Trump, “My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You’re the sucker, you’re the loser.”

Trump responded by saying it was in a “third-rate magazine” and the source had “made it up.”

Jun 27, 9:48 PM
Trump makes false claims Democrats support killing babies after birth

During the debate, Trump claimed that Democrats “support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month,” and contended that some Democratic states have had such a stance.

Democrats have never advocated for killing a baby after it is born as this would be murder, which is illegal in every state. Nine states have no abortion restrictions in place; however, it should be noted that late-term abortions are exceedingly rare, representing 1%, according to KFF.

Jun 27, 9:20 PM
Biden stumbles, pauses for several seconds

Biden stumbled as he attacked Trump and defended his own record, pausing for several seconds.

The president was discussing domestic programs he hoped to be able to invest in with the money that would be gained by taxes the wealthiest Americans before trailing off and pausing, ultimately saying “we beat Medicare.”

“He did beat Medicare, he beat it to death,” Trump responded.

Jun 27, 9:24 PM
Trump says he will not block abortion pills

Trump, who had yet to clarify his stance on abortion medication, said he would not block access to the drug if elected.

Jun 27, 9:15 PM
Trump asked about plan to impose 10% tariff on goods coming to US

Asked how he would ensure that his plan to impose a 10% tariff on all goods coming to the U.S. wouldn’t drive prices higher Trump said it won’t drive them higher but will force countries like China to “pay us a lot of money” and “give us a lot of power for other things,” though didn’t elaborate.

Jun 27, 9:13 PM
Biden defends economic record in 1st exchange of the night

Biden fielded the first question from moderator Jake Tapper, who asked him what his message was to Americans who feel worse off financially under his administration than they did under Trump.

Biden claimed he was handed an economy in “free fall.” He touted his record on job creation and lowering prescription drug prices and other household costs.

Trump, in turn, claimed he he had “the greatest economy in the history of our country” and that inflation is “absolutely killing us.”

Jun 27, 9:04 PM
Candidates take the stage

Biden and Trump are now at the lecterns. The two entered from different sides of the stage and did not shake hands.

Jun 27, 8:59 PM
Melania Trump not attending debate

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reported that Melania Trump will not be at the debate.

The former first lady has made few appearances on the campaign trail as her husband seeks another term.

Jun 27, 8:54 PM
Biden pokes fun at Trump’s jabs about performance-enhancing substances

Biden posted a photo on x taking a shot at Trump’s allegations that he’s taking performance-enhancing substances for the debate.

The president is seen holding a can of water with the “Dark Brandon” meme image claiming to be “Dark Brandon’s secret sauce.” The can, which will go on sale on the Biden campaign’s site next month, has a statement in bold letters “Get real, Jack. It’s just water.”

“I don’t know what they’ve got in these performance enhancers, but I’m feeling pretty jacked up. Try it yourselves, folks. See you in a bit,” the X post said.

Jun 27, 8:44 PM
Muted mics and other new ground rules for tonight

For the first time since the first televised debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, there will be no live audience at CNN’s studio in Atlanta.

The candidates’ microphones will be muted unless it is their turn to speak. They will have two minutes to respond to questions and one minute for rebuttals, and there will be a red flashing light to indicate to them their time is about to expire.

The 90-minute program will have two commercial breaks, but Trump and Biden won’t be able to consult with their teams during them. No props or note cards are allowed on stage.

Here’s what experts said about the new rules, and how they may help or hurt each candidate.

Jun 27, 8:28 PM
Possible VP picks on hand to support Trump at debate

Several possible vice presidential picks for Trump are in Atlanta for the debate.

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Tim Scott, R-S.C., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson were seen in a picture posted to X by Stefanik.

Trump has repeatedly teased an announcement of who will join him in the 2024 ticket, but he has yet to make a final decision.

Jun 27, 8:23 PM
Swing-state voters on what they want to hear from Biden, Trump

Voters across Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania spoke with ABC News about their unhappiness with both candidates and what they’re looking to hear from them during the debate.

“I’d like to see what they’re going to do for small businesses in this country,” said Scranton resident Jennifer Merceau, whose husband owns a masonry company.

Janee Johnson, who works at Toast ‘N Jams in Muskegon, Michigan, said the focus should be on doing the “right things for America.”

Michael Kordecki, the owner of that restaurant, wishes he could tell the candidates to “be more positive about America, about our future, and about what we can do with or without new people coming into the country.”

Jun 27, 8:14 PM
This is the earliest presidential debate in history

With 131 days until Election Day, this faceoff is occurring months ahead of the usual fall timeline.

“The combination of having so many people with doubts about both candidates, coupled with the first debate occurring before either convention, heightens its potential importance,” Republican political strategist Whit Ayres told ABC News.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville told ABC News: “People’s attitudes are very fixed and voters tend to be pretty entrenched. The person that ‘wins’ … in this debate is going to be the one that provides voters with some new information.”

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray and Tommy Barone

Jun 27, 7:46 PM
PolitiFact is joining the blog tonight to help sort out fact from fiction

Hi everyone, I’m Aaron Sharockman, the executive director of PolitiFact. I’m excited to join the ABC/538 team to provide fact-checking of the candidates. If you don’t know PolitiFact, we’ve been fact-checking political statements since 2007 using our Truth-O-Meter, which rates claims on a scale from True to Pants on Fire False.

We’ll be providing you real-time updates throughout the night.

How? Well, it’s not because we’re super smart or super fast (though maybe we are a little bit). No, it’s really because we’ve been fact-checking Biden and Trump for more than a dozen years. And over all those years, and all their campaigns, they’ve said a lot of things worth fact-checking.

And both candidates often repeat themselves.

Our team of 25 fact-checkers and editors have prepped dozens of instant fact-checks based on what we expect Trump and Biden might say. And if they do, we’ll be able to share that analysis with you almost instantly.

If you want a primer of what we expect to hear tonight — and how accurate those claims are — you can take a look here.

-Analysis by Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact

Jun 27, 7:37 PM
Where 538’s Biden-Trump election forecast stands before the debate

Heading into tonight’s event, Biden and Trump are locked in a close contest. 538’s presidential election forecast rates the race as a dead heat, with both Biden and Trump having about a 1 in 2 shot of winning the election. This falls in line with our national polling average, which has the two candidates just about tied at 41%, with Kennedy polling at 9%.

But as readers know, U.S. presidential elections aren’t decided by the national popular vote. Instead, they’re decided by the Electoral College, where the results in individual states determine who wins each state’s electoral votes, with a majority of 270 out of 538 in total necessary to claim victory. Currently, the forecast shows an extremely tight race in each of the most pivotal states.

For instance, Biden’s path to victory may rest primarily on winning the Frost Belt battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that he carried in 2020. While the forecast shows him with small leads in each of those states, Biden’s advantage is well inside the range of potential outcomes, meaning Trump could easily carry them once we get to November. Meanwhile, Trump holds a narrow edge in the Sun Belt swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, but similarly his leads are far from secure.

Still, with nearly four months to go until Election Day, there’s a great deal of uncertainty around where public opinion will stand when voters cast their ballots. 538’s forecast utilizes a combination of polling information and campaign fundamentals, such as the economic situation and each state’s partisan leanings. Together, those indicators show a toss-up race that could go in either direction.

Now, tonight’s debate could move the contest: Historically, the margin in presidential races has shifted by an average of about 2 points in the two weeks following the first general election debate in cycles dating back to 1976. In what could be bad news for Biden, that movement has more often than not gone against the incumbent president or party. Yet we’re still sailing in uncharted waters. After all, this election involves both a sitting and former president, an unprecedented matchup in modern times. The debate is history-making, too: It’s nearly three months earlier than any past general election face-off.

-538’s Geoffrey Skelley

Jun 27, 7:27 PM
Jill Biden says president ‘confident’ ahead of debate

Hours before the debate, first lady Jill Biden told deep-pocked donors that the president is “ready” for his faceoff against Trump.

“Joe’s ready to go. He’s prepared. He’s confident,” she said at a fundraising retreat at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta, according to the press pool. “You know what a great debater he is.”

She thanked donors for “making the right choice” for democracy, urging them to keep up their work in support of Biden, according to the press pool.

“We can’t stop now. We can’t get complacent,” the first lady said. “We’ve got to keep working together, working harder than we’ve ever worked before.”

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie

Jun 27, 7:24 PM
WHCA protests pool reporters being barred from debate studio

The White House Correspondents’ Association is “deeply concerned” that CNN has barred travel pool reporters from being inside the studio and close to Biden during all of tonight’s historic presidential debate.

Despite “repeated requests” for White House pool access, CNN will allow only one print reporter to enter during a commercial break for a brief observation.

“That is not sufficient in our view and diminishes a core principle of presidential coverage,” president of the WHCA Kelly O’Donnell said in a statement Thursday.

“The pool is there for the ‘what ifs?’ in a world where the unexpected does happen,” O’Donnell said.

-ABC News’ Emily Chang

Jun 27, 7:14 PM
Candidates prepare for interruptions despite muted mics

Just because their microphones will be turned on only when it’s their turn to speak, it doesn’t mean there won’t be interruptions, and campaign staffers of both candidates are preparing for it.

Since the candidates are still only 8 feet apart, there is a scenario where the viewer may not hear an interruption, but the other candidate and the moderators will.

Advisers from both campaigns told reporters that’s something they’ve acknowledged or discussed in debate preparations.

The Biden campaign said it is hoping the president just flat-out ignores any distractions or comments that Trump makes.

The Trump campaign said it is aware that tonight they could play this both ways: The former president could stay on message when his microphone is turned on but make off-hand comments to irk Biden when his microphone is turned off.

When it comes to the traditional handshake between the candidates before the event, both sides are being coy.

One Biden adviser said, “I wouldn’t do it,” while an adviser for the Trump campaign responded simply by laughing.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott

Jun 27, 7:03 PM
Biden, Trump face differing expectations heading into debate

Biden and Trump are navigating different expectations heading into the debate — though Republicans have largely set the standards for each.

Polls show that voters share concerns about Biden’s age (81 years old) and fitness for office, and Republicans have for years cast the president as a dithering man. Showing vitality, as he did during this year’s State of the Union, and nimbly mixing it up with Trump, could help alleviate those worries, Democrats told ABC News.

Trump, meanwhile, has been working overtime to set his own expectations. He’s repeatedly demeaned CNN — the host — to suggest he’ll be debating behind enemy lines. And he’s emphasized his unfounded claims that Biden will be on some kind of drug to enhance his performance, seemingly to undercut the prospect of a good performance by the president. Some Republicans have also been highlighting Biden’s extensive resume of running races and debating.

Still, Trump’s allies are setting high expectations for him, with senior adviser Jason Miller telling ABC News that Trump has demonstrated “elite stamina.”

Jun 27, 6:38 PM
Trump raises his fist as he exits plane in Atlanta

Trump arrived in Atlanta just before 5:30 p.m. As he exited the plane, he raised his fist and clapped his hands.

He went straight into his motorcade without approaching or greeting nearly 200 supporters who gathered to welcome him.

Accompanying him were his advisers Susie Wiles, Steven Cheung, James Blair, Jason Miller, Chris LaCivita, and Corey Lewandowski. The only lawmaker on the plane with him was Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Jun 27, 6:33 PM
Biden stops to greet supporters on way to debate studio

Biden stepped off Air Force One in Georgia about 3:15 p.m. to greet a group of supporters on the tarmac applauding his arrival. The president was donning his signature aviators and a navy-blue suit.

He spent several moments shaking hands with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams and Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter’s grandson.

As he made his way to CNN’s studio, Biden made an unexpected stop to shake hands with a group of cheering supporters. The group held “Dark Brandon” cardboard cutouts and chanted “Let’s go, Joe!” and “Four More Years!”

Biden moved down the line to shake hands and meet people for nearly 10 minutes.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Jun 27, 6:27 PM
Debate impact wanes amid polarization, viral competition: Experts

As Biden and Trump prepare to square off in their first political debate in four years, historians and experts contend the matchup may have a small but crucial impact on the election.

Aaron Kall, director of debate for the University of Michigan’s Debate Program, told ABC News the majority of those who tune in are likely already locked into a preferred candidate.

“Nothing that occurs during the 90-minute debate is going to change or influence who they’re going to vote for,” he said.
However, Kall and other experts ABC News spoke with said there is still a smaller group of undecided voters who do tune in and can be swayed by the performances.

With the last two presidential elections decided by just tens of thousands of votes in a few states — many cast by independent voters — candidates’ debate strategies have become laser-focused on courting that group, according to Julien Labarre, administrator of the University of California Santa Barbara’s Center of Information Technology & Society.

“What we see is people who were not thinking of going to vote being turned into voters,” he told ABC News. “Spurring people into participation, we do see that kind of effect.”

-ABC News’ Ivan Pereira

Jun 27, 6:05 PM
How Americans feel going into the debate

After tonight’s debate, there will be a rush to anoint a “winner” and a “loser,” but the only way we can really do that is once we have data on how the debate will actually affect people’s votes. To that end, 538 partnered with Ipsos to poll the same group of likely voters both before and after the debate to see how their attitudes change. Here are some of the key findings from our pre-debate poll, which was conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel.

First, we asked respondents to rate how well they thought each candidate would perform in the debate tonight on a five-point scale. On average, Trump got a score of 2.96 out of 5, and Biden got a score of 2.58 out of 5. In other words, expectations are significantly lower for Biden tonight, which could end up helping him — even a so-so performance from Biden would exceed most people’s expectations.

It looks like the reason people have such low expectations for Biden is his advanced age. We also asked respondents to grade each candidate’s physical, mental and emotional fitness on a five-point scale. On average, Biden got just a 2.3 out of 5 on physical fitness and a 2.4 out of 5 on mental fitness. Trump bested him on both of those measures, but Trump got only a 2.6 out of 5 on emotional fitness, which was lower than Biden’s score.

We also asked voters what issues would have the most impact on their vote. Fifty percent ranked inflation or increasing costs as one of their top three issues, while 37% included immigration. Voters also said Trump would do a better job handling those issues than Biden, so it will be especially important for the president to show strength on these issues tonight.

Finally, we asked voters which candidates they were considering supporting. Heading into the debate, 44.8% of voters are at least considering voting for Trump, 44.5% are at least considering voting for Biden and 18.5% are at least considering voting for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who failed to qualify for the debate. (Respondents could say they were considering multiple candidates, which is why these numbers add up to more than 100%.) We’ll ask voters the same question after the debate to see whether these numbers shift.

-538’s Nathaniel Rakich

Jun 27, 5:56 PM
Debate offers rare chance to change a rigid race

The debate between Biden and Trump marks one of the few foreseeable opportunities to change a race characterized by stagnant polls.

Literal history is in the rearview in the race, including 34 felony convictions for Trump in New York — that leaves just the debates, the party conventions and Trump’s sentencing as the only dates on the calendar that the campaigns could circle as opportunities to try to gain an edge.

“If you’re looking at the calendar for the next five months, this is one of those moments. And somebody’s going to take advantage of it,” Chip Saltsman, a GOP strategist who worked on former Vice President Mike Pence’s now-suspended presidential bid, told ABC News.

Read more here.

