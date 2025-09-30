‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes

‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes

Mychal Threets attends the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images The Webby Awards)

Reading Rainbow is returning nearly two decades after the iconic children’s reading program went off the air.

This time, the show has found a new host in Mychal Threets, the librarian who went viral on TikTok for sharing heartwarming stories of “library joy.”

“Take a look, it’s in a book. After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” the show wrote Monday in the caption of a joint Instagram post with Threets and PBS member station BTPM PBS in Buffalo, New York, which created the original series in 1983.

“Make sure to follow the rainbow,” it added.

In the accompanying video, Threets introduces several guest stars, including The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The video also teases singer John LegendChrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Adam DeVine, who will help narrate new stories.

In a separate Instagram post Tuesday, Threets wrote, “There have been two hosts in the history of Reading Rainbow. The Legend of Literacy, LeVar Burton! And… me, Mychal Threets, a librarian.”

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” he continued. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The new Reading Rainbow will be presented as a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premieres Saturday and each subsequent episode will be released each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET until Oct. 25.

Reading Rainbow first launched on PBS over 40 years ago in 1983 with host Burton introducing young readers to literature and life themes. The series ran until 2006.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Photo of pro dancer Jan Ravnik. (ABC News)

A new pro dancer is ready to “shake it off” and compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Jan Ravnik was announced Thursday on Good Morning America as the newest pro dancer to take his talents to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

Ravnik most recently traveled the world as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking Eras Tour.

“I traveled all around the world with the Eras Tour and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage with ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Ravnik said in an exclusive message on GMA. “The Mirrorball never goes out of style and we are ready to win it.”

The celebrity with whom Ravnik will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the new season of DWTS has not yet been announced.

The full season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars will be revealed on GMA Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. ET.

The new season of DWTS will premiere Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streams the next day on Hulu.

Last season, Joey Graziadei made DWTS history by becoming the first Bachelor star to win the Mirrorball Trophy, alongside his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding late talk series following cancellation
77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding late talk series following cancellation
Stephen Colbert accepts the award for outstanding talk series for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the last laugh at the Emmys Sunday. Despite CBS canceling the show, the late-night talker took home the award for outstanding talk series.

As host Stephen Colbert and his crew took the stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation with shouts of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen.”

“Thank you for this honor,” he started his speech, before acknowledging the network that canceled him. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

“Ten year ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Ah, Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kinda want to do a late-night comedy show that was about love,’” he said. “I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point, and you can guess what that point was, I realized in some ways we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.”

“And that’s related to love because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” he added.

“Ten years later in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave,” he concluded his speech, before quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”: “If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been nominated seven times in the outstanding talk series category. This was its first win.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ cast talks prequel’s interconnected romance
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ cast talks prequel’s interconnected romance
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser (Starz)

Get ready to travel even further back in time with the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

While the original series focuses on the time-traveling love story of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Beauchamp Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), the new Starz drama follows the dual love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents across 18th century Scotland and World War I era England.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, who play Jamie Fraser’s parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, say that similar to Jamie and Claire, their characters face obstacles that keep them apart. But the difference is how they fall in love.

“When Jamie and Claire are put together they’re kind of almost forced together for certain reasons and then they realize they have this love for each other,” Roy explains. “Whereas when Brian and Ellen meet, it’s from that first moment that they see each other in the stables they’re like, ‘Wow, there’s something about you that I know is going to change my life.’”

The cast says the series’ built-in fanbase has already been so supportive, as seen by the positive reaction at San Diego Comic-Con and the show’s recent L.A. premiere. The original cast — which has wrapped filming on Outlander’s eighth and final season — has also been involved in passing the torch.

“Sam [Heughan] has been nothing but supportive,” Roy says. “He was texting me asking how I was getting on and everything, how was I handling everything and he’s just been so, so supportive and I can’t say enough how much it means to me.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, also starring Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, premieres its first two episodes Friday, Aug. 8; the show has already been renewed for season 2. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.