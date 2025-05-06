REAL ID deadline approaches: What you need to know before Wednesday

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the long-delayed REAL ID requirement finally takes effect this Wednesday, Americans are flooding DMV offices across the country as they try to comply with the new federal standards for identification required for domestic air travel.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, has seen multiple deadline extensions over the years. However, the May 7, 2025, deadline stands firm: travelers without a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license will need a passport for domestic flights.

“This is all about keeping American communities and people safe,” Laura Hruby, director of Pastoral Affairs in the State Department’s Office of Public and Congressional Affairs, told ABC News on Monday.

To obtain a REAL ID, visitors to their state DMV must provide proof of identity (such as a birth certificate or passport), Social Security documentation, two proofs of address and documentation of lawful status in the U.S.

For those rushing to secure proper identification, Hruby had positive news about passport processing times. Even if you miss the REAL ID deadline, you can apply for a passport and use that to travel.

“There’s really never been a better time to apply for a U.S. passport,” she said. “Our current processing times for routine processing are about four to six weeks, and for an additional fee, we offer expedited service within about two to three weeks.”

Many applicants, she noted, are receiving their passports even sooner than these estimated timeframes.

The State Department has streamlined the process for many Americans through its online passport renewal system. People over 25 who have recently held a passport may be eligible to renew from home. Travelers can visit travel.state.gov to explore their application options and verify their eligibility.

Beyond air travel, REAL ID requirements will also affect access to federal facilities. Standard driver’s licenses that aren’t REAL ID-compliant will no longer suffice for these purposes, though passport books or cards will remain acceptable forms of identification.

For more information about REAL ID requirements, visitors can check tsa.gov, while passport-related queries can be addressed through travel.state.gov.

Supreme Court declines to stop Karen Read retrial
Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Karen Read’s emergency request to delay her state murder trial until it reviews her appeal. No explanation was given for the denial of her request.

Read had filed an emergency petition on Monday, asking the court for a stay of her retrial — which has begun jury selection — pending review by the high court on her claims of constitutional violation.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson denied the request on behalf of the court.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O’Keefe with her vehicle and left him to die as Boston was hit with a major blizzard. Read has denied the allegations and maintained her innocence.

Read claims her retrial would violate double jeopardy after several jurors from her first trial said she was acquitted of two of the three counts. The judge declared a mistrial in Read’s first trial last year after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

She was charged with first-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She pleaded not guilty.

Read’s attorneys have asked multiple appeals courts — and now the Supreme Court — to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the retrial. They argued in court filings that retrying her on the charges would violate double jeopardy protections because, based on subsequent statements from four jurors, the jury had reached a unanimous decision to acquit Read on the charges.

All of those requests have been rejected by judges.

Three new jurors were seated on Wednesday, bringing the running total to 15. The panel is comprised of eight men and seven women.

The court seeks to seat 16 jurors in total, with12 deliberating the case and four serving as alternates.

Read told reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday that the defense has used 11 of their 16 challenges, and the commonwealth has used 12 during jury selection, according to WCVB.

After 40 years on the run, escaped prisoner from Puerto Rico caught in Florida
Lee County Sheriff’s Office

(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — A man who escaped a Puerto Rican prison nearly 40 years ago was taken into custody in Florida, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Milla-Valdes escaped from a Puerto Rican prison in 1987. The Puerto Rico Department of Justice believed he was living under the name Luis Aguirre.

His criminal history included robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Florida’s Monroe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The LCSO Fugitive Warrants Unit searched for Milla-Valdes and obtained the original 1986 fingerprints from Puerto Rico, and a set from his criminal history in Monroe County.

“Latent Fingerprints Supervisor Tina Carver expedited the fingerprint comparison. 15-minutes later -and using finger prints that were taken over 40 years ago- Supervisor Carver was able to match the prints, and confirm that Aguirre and Milla-Valdes was the same individual who had escaped,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fugitives unit was informed of the match and Milla-Valdes was taken into custody two hours later in Ft. Myers Shores, according to the sheriff’s office.

“They don’t want me. They told me about two times,” Milla-Valdes told officers as he was taken into custody, police bodycam footage shows.

“Now they do. They changed their mind,” an arresting officer responded.

The sheriff applauded his unit’s fast response.

“My team’s skill is unmatched at every level; even if your crimes don’t start here in Lee County, I promise, they WILL end here,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

Chicago man charged in connection to series of sexual crimes: Police
Chicago Police Department

(CHICAGO) — A Chicago man was charged in connection to a series of sex crimes targeting women at least five times over the past three years, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chakib Mansour Khodja, a 36-year-old Jefferson Park resident, was charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors on Monday, including aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed, home invasion with a dangerous weapon and public indecency with lewd exposure, police said in a press release.

The earliest incident allegedly occurred on May 7, 2022, and the latest on Feb. 2, police said.

“This man was a violent, serial predator who literally went out hunting for his victims,” Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke said during a press conference on Monday.

In February, Khodja allegedly “approached the female victims from behind (twice on the sidewalk and once in an apartment building hallway)” and sexually assaulted them, police said. In one of these instances, he was armed with a sharp object, police said.

“These women survived something that was horrible and terrible and it’s something that they will continue to live with throughout the rest of their days,” CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Investigators used video surveillance and DNA evidence to connect Khodja to the crimes, police said.

The suspect was arrested on April 4 at O’Hare Airport, when he was coming back from out of town, police said.

Khodja made his first court appearance on Monday, officials said. He was held pending trial.

He was appointed a public defender, but the lawyer was not named in court records.

“Today, the city is safer. Today, every single woman in the city, every single man who has a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister should all be breathing a sigh of relief,” O’Neill said.

Snelling said officials are still determining if there are any additional victims of Khodja’s attacks.

