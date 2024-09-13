Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
In a since-deleted video, Devin Strader sought to defend himself after it was revealed he abruptly called off his engagement to Jenn Tran once the cameras stopped rolling. He refuted claims that he broke up with Jenn over a “two-minute phone call” and that he refused to see a counselor, showing screenshots of private text messages and call logs from that time. On an episode of The Viall Files Thursday, Jenn said she felt “betrayed” and “disrespected” that Devin released the texts.

Big Brother (CBS)
Host Julie Chen Moonves was absent from the show’s live eviction episode Thursday night after she tested positive for COVID. The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell stepped in for her. Chen Moonves, who used to co-host The Talk, called into to the show Thursday and gave O’Connell some tips. “When you go into my dressing room, go into the bathroom, on the second drawer to the left, there is a corset. I’m telling you Jerry, there is no way you’re going to fit into my dress tonight,” she joked. It’s the first time she hasn’t hosted since the show started in 2000.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)
The sun has set on a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion. Variety reports there will not be a reunion episode this season amid cast drama. There are numerous feuds between cast members — including one involving Chrishell Stause hitting back at castmate Nicole Young for spreading cheating rumors about Stause’s close friend Emma Hernan. Stause even criticized the show’s producers for airing the rumors without giving Hernan a chance to defend herself.

 

Kate Hudson confirms she and her ‘Fool’s Gold’ co-star Matthew McConaughey don’t wear deodorant
McConaughey, Hudson in 2016 – Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kate Hudson is beautiful, but she might not smell that way to some.

The star appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and was asked by a fan if the rumor was true that she forced her Fool’s Gold costar Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant.

“No,” Kate said flatly, but then confirmed neither star partakes in any underarm protection. “We’re au naturel, you know?” she said with a laugh.

“He doesn’t wear deodorant, and by the way, I don’t either,” she said before explaining she knew when McConaughey was around because they “were so close” while shooting she could “smell him from a mile [away].”

Apparently, however, she isn’t against it in public, as she told host Andy Cohen that she was looking for a little protection backstage before she went on camera.

Evidently this all comes back to a 2008 Playboy interview in which McConaughey revealed he swore off the stuff decades ago, though he said he showers multiple times a day. “I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant,” he said, adding, “The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'”

In McConaughey’s defense, his Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown insists he smells alright (alright alright).

She told the Jess Cagle Show back in 2021 she specifically wanted to sniff the star after she got wind of his aversion to deodorant. She insisted he smells “delicious,” like “granola and good living.”

 

Christine Baranski says ‘Mamma Mia!’ threequel will happen
John Nacion/Getty Images

Christine Baranski says there will be a third Mamma Mia! movie.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, The Gilded Age star revealed she and producer Judy Kramer recently got together, and the filmmaker revealed Mamma Mia 3 is a go. “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen,” the actress said.

However, Baranski added, “That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past [her] to get everybody back together.”

Indeed, the sequel to the 2008 original Abba-drenched musical, 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, grossed more than $480 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million.

Getting the gang back together is no small order: The multigenerational cast also included Meryl Streep, Cher, and Colin Firth, as well as Amanda Seyfried, Andy Garcia, Lily James and Pierce Brosnan.

That said, Baranski added, “People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom. Mamma Mia! made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.”

Baranski mused of a third installment, “We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast, I hope.”

“I’m not sure what happened”: Francis Ford Coppola responds to ‘Megalopolis’ “fake review” controversy
ABC

Entertainment Tonight asked legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola about the “fake review” controversy that surrounded the trailer to his forthcoming epic, Megalopolis.

As reported, a now-deleted trailer seemed to spin the lukewarm reception the film got from critics at the Cannes Film Festival by trying to claim other critics years ago hated his classics like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

However, the apparently AI-generated quotes from real-life reviewers were fake, and the marketing company behind the campaign was dismissed by Lionsgate, which apologized.

For his part, Coppola alleges he had nothing to do with it. “You know, it was a mistake, an accident,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened.”

It’s also open to interpretation what the filmmaker meant when he said, “I know there were bad reviews, I’m the one who said they were bad reviews.” It’s not clear if he meant he’s his toughest critic, or if he’s the one who flagged the phony blurbs.

Coppola also mentioned that the pet project — for which he gathered a who’s who of stars, like Academy Award nominees Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Laurence Fishburne, and Oscar winners Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman — was finally a chance for him to make a film that was truly his.

Coppola sunk a fortune of his own money into the movie.

He expressed, “When I made John Grisham‘s The Rainmaker, I took off, and I quit. And I just said, ‘I wanted to study, and … to learn what my kind of film is, whatever that might be.’ And after 14 years of that type of experimentation, I then came out and made a film that was my kind of film. So it’s not like anything you’ve ever seen.”

Megalopolis hits theaters Sept. 27.

