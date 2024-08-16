Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ item Kaylor and Aaron are done, ‘DWTS’ updates and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:
Love Island USA(Peacock) Kaylor Martin has given an update on where she stands with Aaron Evans. The cast of Love Island USA season 6 have reunited in New York City to film the upcoming reunion special. While entering the studio to film it on Wednesday, Kaylor gave an update about her relationship status with the British deckhand. “Aaron and I are not OK,” she told cameras gathered outside. “We are done, we are not together.”
Speaking of the Love Island reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock, islander Caine Bacon was apparently dumped from the special, despite flying out to New York City with the intent of being featured on the show. When a fan reached out on TikTok to ask him if the reunion had been canceled, Caine replied, “It isn’t I mean I’ve been cancelled from it lol.”
Love Island Games (Peacock) And, if you’re still in need of more Love Island USA content, you’re in luck. Its spin-off series Love Island Games has been renewed for season 2 on Peacock.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC) Familiar faces will be heading back to the ballroom when season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sep. 17. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the panel, with last year’s co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also back for the new season.
Gena Rowlands, the award-winning actress known for her acclaimed roles in A Woman Under the Influence,Gloria and The Notebook, has died. She was 94.
Rowlands’ son, film director Nick Cassavetes, revealed in June 2024 that his mother had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years.
Her death was confirmed by The Associated Press.
A four-time Emmy winner and two-time GoldenGlobe winner, as well as the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award, Rowlands’ career in theater, film and television spanned nearly seven decades. She was perhaps best known for her film collaborations with her husband, the late actor and director John Cassavetes, and received two Oscar nominations for her starring roles in his films A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria.
Born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands in Cambria, Wisconsin, she made her Broadway debut in The Seven Year Itch in 1953. Rowlands met John Cassavetes when they were both students at the American Academy for Dramatic Arts and they were married in 1954. She spent the next six years working in TV, including opposite Cassavetes in the detective series Johnny Staccato, in which he starred. She also appeared in hit series like Bonanza, The Virginian, 77 Sunset Strip and Peyton Place.
Rowlands made her film debut in 1958 in The High Cost of Living. In 1963, she starred in her first movie directed by John Cassavetes: A Child Is Waiting. The couple would make nine more films over the next 10 years, including the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama Faces.
One of Rowlands’ most acclaimed roles was in the 1974 drama A Woman Under the Influence, which Cassavetes both wrote and directed as a showcase for her. The film, about the mental and emotional unraveling of a middle-aged, blue-collar housewife, earned Rowlands a best actress Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination.
She received a second best actress Oscar nod for her 1980 title role in the crime thriller Gloria, also written and directed by Cassavetes, playing a woman who protects the young son of a mob bookkeeper by going on the run with him and an incriminating ledger of mob accounts.
Rowlands continued to work steadily in TV and movies, but arguably, her best-known, and most beloved, later big-screen role was in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, directed by Nick Cassavetes. Rowlands portrayed the elderly version of Rachel McAdams‘ character, opposite James Garner as her husband, who was played as a younger man by Ryan Gosling.
Nick Cassavetes directed his mother in three other films – Unhook the Stars, She’s So Lovely and Yellow – while Rowlands’ daughter, Zoe, directed her in 2007’s Broken English.
Later in her career, Rowlands appeared on hit TV shows including Monk and NCIS. Her last credited acting role was in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.
In addition to Nick and Zoe, Rowlands is survived by her and Cassavetes’ other daughter, Alexandra. Both daughters are actor/directors.
Some might have snarked when Kim Kardashian got into the TV producing game, but they won’t be laughing now that she’s reportedly snagged two of Hollywood’s best-known actresses as her co-stars.
Deadline is reporting Oscar winner Halle Berry and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close have signed onto All’s Fair, the legal drama co-produced by and starring Kim K. The project is also co-produced by Kim’s American Horror Story: Delicate colleague Ryan Murphy.
As reported, the trade calls All’s Fair a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” that will see Kim playing, “Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.”
The two actress’ roles are still under wraps in the project from Disney-owned 20th Television.
Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its theatrical debut at the opening night of the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.
The screening at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema will mark the world premiere for the film, which hits theaters and IMAX stateside on Sept. 6.
The festival’s director, Alberto Barbera,said in the announcement, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuicemarks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time.”
He added, “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”
The new film features returning players Michael Keaton as the titular “ghost with the most,” Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as series newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.