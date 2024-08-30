Reality Roundup: Snooki spills ‘Jersey Shore’ tea, ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ sneak peek and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Jersey Shore (MTV)
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recounted one of the most iconic moments in Jersey Shore history while guesting on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Wednesday. According to Snooki, a producer on the show told police to arrest her on the beach in July 2010. “Those cops weren’t on shift for the town,” Snooki said. “They were on shift from production to make sure they are protecting us from crazy people. … So I don’t even think it’s legal because they weren’t working for the town, but I watched the video back and one of the producers said, ‘Just arrest her.’”

The Golden Bachelorette (ABC)
In a new clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Kelsey Anderson, who won last season of The Bachelor, introduces Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos to her father, Mark Anderson. He will be competing for Vassos’ love on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres on Sep. 18.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Stacy Snyder, who appeared on season 5 of Love Is Blind, has publicly come out as queer. The Love Is Blind alum shared the update on her relationship status to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video of a woman kissing her as the Charli XCX and Billie Eilish “Guess” remix plays in the background. On her Instagram Story, Snyder said she was scared to come out, but is “literally speechless” at the positive fan reaction. Stacy was engaged to Izzy Zapata on the show, but she turned him down at the altar.

 

Related Posts

Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell could team up for JJ Abrams, and more
Deadline reports Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and TwistersGlen Powell are finalizing deals to co-star in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled JJ Abrams movie. Details of the project are being kept under wraps. Twisters, currently in theaters, stars Powell opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ortega will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, set to hit theaters Sept. 6 …

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and her production company Fifth Chance production are teaming up with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Point Grey for the upcoming comedy Par for the Course, according to Variety. Brunson co-wrote the film with Abbott Elementary writer Justin Tan and stars alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu. Plot details have not been revealed …

Actor, comedian and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong has been tapped to star in an episode of Fox’s Accused for the show’s upcoming second season, according to Variety. Jeong will play a “kind-hearted jewelry store owner who confronts his wife’s secret past” in the episode titled “Eugene’s Story.” Other season 2 guest stars include Nick Cannon, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. Accused returns Oct. 1 …

 

Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested Friday while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed he was arrested at the Georges V hotel following an altercation with security, who tried to break up a fight between him and his bodyguard. An investigation is now underway. 

Travis’ Paris arrest comes as footage of his arrest in Miami Beach has been released. The body-camera footage obtained by TMZ shows his exchange with police back in June, in which he tells the officers he’s scared and outnumbered.

The cops had run into Travis, born Jacques Bermon Webster, while responding to a call about a fight at Miami Beach Marina. He’d been arguing with someone on a boat when they approached him, smelled alcohol and asked if he’d been drinking, to which Travis replied, “It’s Miami.”

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; the former charge was dropped.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ finale drops a sneak peek, as Jeremy Renner says he’s “probably” back in new MCU movies
Paramount+

Jeremy Renner‘s Mayor of Kingstown has its third season finale on Sunday, and Paramount+ just dropped a sneak peek of the final chapter.

In the snippet, Renner’s fixer Mike McLusky and his longtime criminal friend and sometimes frenemy Bunny, played by Tobi Bamtefa, seek to divvy up influence in the titular city.

“That’s a whole lotta territory. There’s a whole lot of ambition right there,” Bunny says, as the pair look out on the city.

“When you go across the lines, there’s monsters waiting,” Renner’s character warns. “Monsters bigger than you. … You settle for Kingstown.”

Bunny replies, “What about you?”

Mike says, “I get some sort of peace. Twisted as it is.”

As his show winds up, Renner is playfully jabbing that “son of a b****” Robert Downey Jr. for hiding the news he’s rejoined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Doom.

“I had no idea,” Renner told Us Weekly, “and we’re close friends.”

Renner said he started “blowing up” RDJ’s phone on the old Avengers chat string, which also features Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you hiding this from us?'”

Renner said he’s “really, really excited about it” and teased whether we may see his Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in Downey’s next entries, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

“I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together,” said the actor, who miraculously survived being crushed by a snowplow in 2023.

He added of the new movies, “I’m excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it.”

