Reassessment plan explained

Martinsville City Manager fired
Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides was fired by the Martinsville City Council on Thursday night, effective immediately and with cause.…
Supes and Council meet separately today
The Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. today and holds public hearings at 6 p.m., with a…
Fincher to step down as police chief; will continue as interim city manager
MARTINSVILLE, VA— The City of Martinsville announces that Police Chief Robert Fincher will step down from his role as Chief…