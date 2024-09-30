Rebel Wilson weds fiancée Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson weds fiancée Ramona Agruma
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the author and actress.

On Rebel’s Instagram, she posted a photo from the event, with both women wearing gorgeous white bridal gowns, against a breathtaking postcard perfect location.

According to Us Weekly, the intimate affair included Wilson’s mom Sue Bownds, her sisters Annachi and Liberty Wilson, and her brother Ryan Ryot, along with some of the couples’ close friends.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and Agruma, 40, began dating in 2021 and went public with the romance in 2022, the same time Wilson came out as queer.

That same year, Wilson welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

The couple announced their engagement in 2023.

One of the first to salute the happy couple online was Rebel’s Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine, who enthused, “Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you!”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
L-R: Diamond, Nash-Betts — FX/Prashant Gupta

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy’s follow-up, FX’s new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one,” the actress tells ABC Audio. “With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes.”

“But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He’s a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello,” Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, “a big-deal detective in a small town,” Niecy says. 

“She … has a very troubled home life. She’s battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there’s a lot going on.”

She adds, “And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond.” 

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, “He’s charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he’s greedy.”

She deadpans, “He can eat a lot, you know — and I’m going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.”

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift‘s better half “a very, very wonderful guy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are welcoming their second child.

Munn posted a collection of photos on Sunday including a shot alongside Mulaney holding their newborn, Méi June Mulaney. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this month via a surrogate.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn wrote.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she added.

The actress was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023. Munn revealed in March that she underwent a double mastectomy among other surgeries in the months following her breast cancer diagnosis. She also opened up about undergoing a hysterectomy in the wake of her cancer treatment.

“When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” wrote Munn.

She continued to express gratitude for the gestational surrogate who carried Munn and Mulaney’s child.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

She ended the post with a note clarifying the pronunciation of her newborn. “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she finished.

Mulaney also took to Instagram to celebrate the news writing, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Mulaney and Munn, who wed this year, also share a son, Malcolm, who they welcomed on Nov. 24, 2021.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios reportedly setting up ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for an awards season run
Marvel Studios reportedly setting up ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for an awards season run
Marvel Studios

With the movie raking in $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26, Marvel Studios is reportedly hoping to add some Oscar gold to the red and yellow color scheme of Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney, plans to submit the smash hit for consideration come awards season, with a push for producer and star Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes in the Outstanding Performance in an Actor in a Comedy category for playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool. 

But the trade says Marvel Studios also has their sights set on Oscar consideration for Hugh Jackman in the Supporting Actor category.

While his screen time was significantly longer than Angela Bassett‘s was in Marvel’s first Oscar-nominated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one scene in particular where Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine verbally rages at Reynolds’ character is a turning point in the film, and one could easily see the studio using that scene to bolster its case.

In fact, sources tell Variety that Marvel Studios plans to submit Jackman in the supporting actor category “across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.