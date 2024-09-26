Reese Witherspoon announces Elle Woods open casting call for ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series

Reese Witherspoon is searching for a new Elle Woods for a prequel series to Legally Blonde.

On Wednesday, the actress, who starred in the iconic film franchise as Woods, shared an Instagram Reel announcing that the casting process is starting for the project titled Elle, and they are having an open casting call for the role of a young Woods.

“This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school,” Witherspoon said.

“Send your submissions to the link in my bio,” she added. “I cannot wait to see all the Elle Woods out there. This is going to be really fun.”

Witherspoon said that her company Hello Sunshine is partnering with Amazon on the casting search.

Prime Video announced the news of Elle during its upfront presentation in May.

The series will follow Woods during her high school years “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film,” according to the streamer.

AOL, Chumbawamba, and murderous Tamagotchi in trailer to throwback horror comedy ‘Y2K’
A24 Films

Oscar-winning indie studio A24 just dropped the trailer to Y2K, a horror comedy that, as its name suggests, centers on what some thought would be the end of the world, the so-called Y2K bug. 

While in reality it didn’t come to pass, in the film it does. Unfortunately for high school losers Eli and Danny — Jaeden Martell from the It films and Deadpool 2‘s Julian Dennison — it comes after they’ve managed to sneak into a New Year’s Eve party with the popular kids. 

One of those is Rachel Zegler‘s Laura, the object of Eli’s affection. 

When the clock strikes midnight, all hell breaks loose in the comedy directed by and co-starring Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney

Airliners crash into each other in mid-air and anything with a microchip turns murderous during the “global computer apocalypse.” Chumbawamba‘s “Tubthumping” sets the mood for the early-aughts chaos, as Tamagotchi seize power tools with deadly results, and Eli, Danny, and Laura go on the run.

And for an added nostalgia hit, CluelessAlicia Silverstone plays Eli’s mom.

The film was co-produced by Jonah Hill and Christopher Storer, the latter of whom created the Emmy winner The Bear

It hits theaters December 6.

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and more star in ‘Emilia Perez’ teaser
Netflix

The teaser trailer for Emilia Pérez has arrived.

In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” according to its synopsis.

The film “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” according to the synopsis.

There’s Emilia (Gascón), a “fearsome cartel leader,” and Rita (Saldaña), an “unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job” who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death “so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the synopsis for the film continues.

Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.

“As the character wasn’t that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there,” Audiard said.

Also starring Édgar RamirezEmilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.

Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.

“In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves,” she captioned the post.

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn’t the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline

A “first-look” arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.

According to the trade, the show’s 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.

During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, “10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I’d get my life together … and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.”

He added, “Now I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don’t know much about this life … but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK.”

