Reese Witherspoon reveals Lexi Minetree cast as young Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

Reese Witherspoon announced Thursday that Lexi Minetree has been cast as young Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

Witherspoon, who originated the role in the Legally Blonde films released in 2001 and 2003, shared a video to Instagram of her revealing the news to Minetree.

“Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about, and we had to make a really hard decision the other day,” Witherspoon tells Minetree in the video. “And we wanted to tell you in person, because you’ve just worked really hard, and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore — because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods.”

Minetree, through tears, asks Witherspoon for a hug and the two embrace before calling Minetree’s mother.

“Y’all sound exactly alike,” Minetree’s mom says after they tell her the news.

“Isn’t it crazy? When I saw her tape I was like, ‘Are we the same person?’ This is so weird,” Witherspoon responds.

In a post on her Instagram page, Minetree wrote that her “brain is going nuts” over the news and went on to thank Witherspoon for “handing me down Elle Woods.”

“I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands,” she added. “P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that.”

Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation in May 2024 that it had ordered a Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, from Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.

According to the streamer, the series, which was created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Woods during her high school years “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Witherspoon will also act as an executive producer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, FILE

Jessica Alba announced Thursday that she and husband Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder shared a statement about their split to Instagram.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren married in May 2008 and share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last May.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Alba wrote, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.”

“I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she continued at the time. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more
Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray are joining forces in the upcoming odd-couple comedy film Epiphany. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the new film from director Max Barbakow, who will direct from a script by Scrooged screenwriter Mitch Glazer. The film will follow an heiress, played by Wiig, who embarks on a two-week search for a rich husband after her fortune evaporates overnight. She then meets an eccentric billionaire, played by Murray, who needs her spontaneity like she needs his money …

Focus Features will handle the release of Wes Anderson‘s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, the studio has announced. The movie, which is described to follow the story of a family and a family business, will get a limited theatrical release on May 30 and a wider expansion on June 6. Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera star in the film, which also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch

Amy Adams will lead the Cape Fear series in the works at Apple TV+, Variety reports. She joins Javier Bardem in the show, which will have 10 episodes. According to the series’ logline, it follows a storm that “is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.” The show will be based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners, as well as the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991 …
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Brutalist’ sparks backlash for use of AI, director Brady Corbet responds
A24

The Brady Corbet-directed awards contender The Brutalist is causing a stir after the film’s editor, Dávid Jancsó, revealed artificial intelligence was used to enhance the performances of the film’s stars, Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

While speaking with Red Shark News, Jancsó said the filmmakers used AI to change Brody and Jones’ Hungarian dialogue to make it sound more authentic.

“I am a native Hungarian speaker and I know that it is one of the most difficult languages to learn to pronounce,” Jancsó said. “If you’re coming from the Anglo-Saxon world certain sounds can be particularly hard to grasp.”

He continued by praising the actors’ performances, but saying the small tweaks were necessary to enhance some Hungarian vocal sounds.

“It is controversial in the industry to talk about AI, but it shouldn’t be,” Jancsó said. “We should be having a very open discussion about what tools AI can provide us with. There’s nothing in the film using AI that hasn’t been done before. It just makes the process a lot faster. We use AI to create these tiny little details that we didn’t have the money or the time to shoot.”

The revelation that AI was used has sparked outrage online. On Monday, Corbet issued a response to the backlash to Deadline.

“Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own. They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing ONLY, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed,” Corbet said. “This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.