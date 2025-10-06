Reese Witherspoon to produce live-action ‘Polly Pocket’ film starring Lily Collins

A photo of Lily Collins and a Polly Pocket toy. (Gregory Russell, Mattel)

New details about the upcoming Polly Pocket film have been revealed.

Mattel Studios and Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action film starring Lily Collins has garnered some new creatives. Reese Witherspoon‘s company Hello Sunshine will co-develop the upcoming film, while Freakier Friday writers Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier will pen the screenplay.

Along with starring as the titular tiny doll, Collins will produce through her production banner Case Study Films.

Lena Dunham was previously attached to write and direct this Polly Pocket live-action film adaptation. She revealed in a July 2024 interview with The New Yorker that she was no longer working on the project.

Polly Pocket was first introduced in 1989. A press release from Mattel describes the toy as “a trailblazer of tiny collectibles and the original micro-scale doll and accessories line.”

Mattel reintroduced the toy in 2018 with new products that pay homage to its origins and popularity in the ’90s. Polly Pocket’s world can also be explored through animated TV and YouTube content aimed at children today.

A full-length animated Polly Pocket film, called PollyWorld, was released in 2006 from Universal Studios. The movie aired on Nickelodeon on Nov. 12 of that year and was later released on DVD. It was the third Polly Pocket animated film, following Polly Pocket: Lunar Eclipse and Polly Pocket 2: Cool at the Pocket Plaza, but remains the only full-length movie based on the Polly Pocket toy franchise.

Mattel Studios has two films currently in post-production. Masters of the Universe comes to theaters on June 5, 2026, while Matchbox is expected to be released in fall 2026.

‘John Proctor is the Villain’ film on the way from producer Tina Fey
John Lamparski/Getty Images

A film adaptation of John Proctor is the Villain is on the way.

Tina Fey and Marc Platt are producing a movie based on the hit Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain. Sadie Sink, who earned a Tony-nomination for her role in the stage production, will executive produce the film.

The news was confirmed in a post shared by the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway Instagram account on Friday. The account posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s article about the film news.

“greenlit,” the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway account captioned the post.

ABC Audio has reached out to Fey and Platt’s reps for comment.

According to THR, Universal has picked up the film rights to the play in a competitive situation. The play’s scribe, Kimberly Belflower, is adapting her work for the big screen.

John Proctor is the Villain follows a group of high school girls who are studying The Crucible in 2018 rural Georgia. They start a feminism club and attempt to make sense of the greater #MeToo movement as they think about their own relationships with men in their small community.

“Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury, are about to shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their one-stoplight town,” the play’s description on its official website reads.

John Proctor is the Villain runs on Broadway through Aug. 31.

In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in ‘House of the Dragon’ and more
One of George R. R. Martin‘s fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that Annie Shapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin’s novel Fire and Blood

Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard’s website, the program “is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management.” …

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter

Jason Momoa says son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa got cast in ‘Dune: Part Three’ ‘all on his own’
Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Jason Momoa says he did not help his son get cast in Dune: Part Three.

The actor, who starred as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve‘s 2021 film Dune, says he played no part in getting his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, cast in the upcoming third film in the series.

Jason spoke to Extra about what Nakoa-Wolf can expect as part of the franchise.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” Momoa said. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Jason said as a parent, you “want your children to be better than you.”

“I really, actually believe he is,” Momoa said. “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Nakoa-Wolf, who is 16 years old, is the son of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Jason says the pair “raised him beautiful.”

“We raised our children. … It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves,” Momoa said. “That is what he is. He’s very confident.”

