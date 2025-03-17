Regé-Jean Page still has no plans to return to ‘Bridgerton’: ‘Very happy to support’

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dearest gentle readers, I regret to inform you that Regé-Jean Page still has no intention of returning to Bridgerton.

The actor, who starred as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the popular Netflix period romance drama, recently confirmed he has no plans to return to the character.

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” Page said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

It seems he is also not interested in joining another popular franchise. When asked if he has considered what it would be like to play James Bond, Page said he is focusing on his current acting projects.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about very much,” he said.

Bridgerton‘s social media accounts first announced Page’s departure from the show in 2021.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the statement read. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

The actor spoke about his exit in an interview with Variety shortly after the announcement was made.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said. “It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’ releases new trailer, teases return of Harvey Specter
David Astorga/NBC

Suits is back, and this time they’re on the West Coast.

NBC released the first trailer for its Suits spinoff series, called Suits LA, on Friday. Its series premiere is set for Feb. 23 on NBC, and it will stream on Peacock the next day.

Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black in the new show as a former prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing powerful clients in LA.

“It’s different out here,” Amell’s Ted says in the trailer. “People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win.”

The trailer also gives a quick nod to Harvey Specter, one of the stars of the original series.

“Remember this guy?” a colleague asks Ted, pulling out an old photo.

“Harvey, from the old days,” Ted responds with a smile.

“I never liked him. He was the only person I knew cockier than you,” his colleague says.

“That’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted quips.

Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice and Troy Winbush also star in the series.

In brief: Jacob Elordi to replace Paul Mescal in ‘The Dog Stars’ and more
Oh, lordy. Jacob Elordi is in talks to replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming thriller, The Dog Stars. Variety first reported that Elordi is in early negotiations to take over the starring role in the post-apocalyptic film after Mescal ran into scheduling issues. Mescal was forced to drop the part due to filming for his role as Paul McCartney in Sam MendesThe Beatles anthology films. If the deal closes, Elordi will play a pilot named Hig who befriends a gunman in a world where a flu virus has nearly wiped out all of humanity …

Florence Pugh says she’s learned how to protect herself from giving too much to her acting roles. While guesting on a recent episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Pugh said she has previously been broken for a long time after playing certain characters. “Like when I did Midsommar, I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go to,” Pugh said, “which is the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, ‘All right, well, I can’t do that again, cause that was too much.'” …

Amy Schumer pretends to be pregnant in the new trailer for Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant. The film, which will debut on the streamer on Feb. 5, follows Lainy, played by Schumer, a woman who is so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy she wears a fake baby bump. Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr. and Alex Moffat also star in the comedy, which was produced by Adam Sandler and Schumer …

The new season of Squid Game is a hit. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Korean drama series racked up more than 126 million views in just 11 days — a new record for Netflix …

‘Dog Man’﻿ digs up #1 box office debut
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Dog Man is sitting and staying at the top of the box office.

The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, digging up a total of $36,000, according to Box Office Mojo.

Another new release, the horror film Companion, slid in at #2 with $9.5 million earned over the weekend.

Mufasa: The Lion King took #3 with an added $6.113 million, followed by One of Them Days at #4 with $6 million and Flight Risk at #5 with $5.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Dog Man – $36 million
2. Companion – $9.5 million
3. Mufasa: The Lion King – $6.113 million
4. One of Them Days – $6 million
5. Flight Risk – $5.6 million
6. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $3.225 million
7. Moana 2 – $2.836 million
8. A Complete Unknown – $2.164 million
9. The Brutalist – $1.866 million
10. ﻿Den of Thieves 2: Pantera﻿ – $1.6 million

