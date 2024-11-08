Regina Hall narrates A&E doc ‘Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper,’ shares thoughts on ‘Scary Movie’ return

Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper is coming to A&E Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, centering on serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., who preyed on, raped, strangled and shot many woman in South Central LA for over 20 years. It’s a story Regina Hall was unaware of until she considered narrating the two-part doc.

“It definitely did draw me in. As a woman, a black woman watching those families who lost loved ones,” she tells TV Insider. The doc details how he was finally caught, tried, convicted and sentenced on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. It also puts a spotlight on the victims.

“To see the victims humanized beyond just being addicts or prostitutes … I loved what A&E did because it gave a great picture of these victims as human beings, as mothers, daughters, and sisters. Seeing the pain those loved ones were left with,” Regina says.

She notes “it was powerful” to narrate the doc “because the story has an insane amount of gravity” and says she “wanted to do it justice because of the people involved.”

With her own production company and a deal with MGM Alternative, Regina says she’s looking to explore and produce more true crime stories “because it is a space that I’ve been interested in and watched.”

With another Scary Movie just announced, Regina, who appeared in the films as Brenda Cooks, says she’s excited to see the Wayans at the helm again.

“We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world,” she adds. “I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.”

