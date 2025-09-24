Regina Hall says she once considered becoming a nun
Regina Hall is opening up about how she once considered becoming a nun.
The actress said she seriously considered becoming a nun at several moments in her life while guesting on a recent episode of Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast.
“I went to Catholic school, and so we had the nuns, who I loved. I loved my nuns,” Hall said.
Poehler then asked what specifically Hall loved about nuns.
“They were strict, but they were loving,” Hall said, before detailing exactly when she considered becoming a nun.
“When I was in high school, and then again when I was older and I was too old,” Hall said. “Thirty-nine, that was the cutoff. I was 41. They were like, ‘It’s not a backup plan, miss. Get on out of here.'”
Hall said that, as a young person, the idea of spending a life in prayer for others and having “no romantic heartbreak” was enticing.
“I’m sure that it’s not that easy, I’m just saying that was what I romanticized it would be if I did it,” Hall said. “I thought that was lovely.”
The actress also says she believes in past lives and believes she was a nun in a past life.
“I believe I had a past life where I was that. I believe I’ve come from that,” Hall said. “It probably exists within me because it has existed.”
Hall stars in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, which arrives in theaters on Friday.
The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season on FX. This renewal news comes a little over a week after season 4 dropped on June 25.
John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, announced the renewal in a statement.
“The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” Landgraf said. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”
Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who moves back to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a tragic family death. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star as Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich.
Season 4 of The Bear finds Carmy, Sydney and Richie pushing forward, “determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level,” according to an official synopsis. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”
Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also starred in season 4.
Storer created The Bear and serves as an executive producer. The show won 11 Emmys for its second season, which is the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year.
Olivia Munn is opening up about her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis.
The Your Friends and Neighbors star, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that her mom was diagnosed with Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer after Munn’s own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.
“Going through cancer is really hard,” Munn wrote in a statement shared in the post. “But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”
In the statement, Munn wrote that she “urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test” after receiving her diagnosis in 2023.
According to the Susan G. Komen foundation, the test is a tool “often used by health care providers to estimate breast cancer risk.”
Dr. Jennifer Ashton, former ABC News chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OB-GYN, said in a 2024 interview that the test “helps to provide an actual numerical risk for lifetime risk of breast cancer and breast cancer diagnosis in the next five years.”
“It is what we use in medicine to stratify a woman’s individual risk in a more precise way,” Ashton added.
Munn said that her mother scored 26.2% on the IBIS, or the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment test, and because of that score, she wanted her mom to get an MRI, which led to learning about her Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer diagnosis.
The American Cancer Society describes HER2 as a “protein that helps breast cancer cells grow quickly.”
“Breast cancer cells with higher than normal levels of HER2 are called HER2-positive,” the ACS states. “These cancers tend to grow and spread faster than breast cancers that are HER2-negative, but are much more likely to respond to treatment with drugs that target the HER2 protein.”
Munn said her mom “completed 12 rounds of chemo” after her diagnosis “and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions this fall.”
“I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break,” she continued. “It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel near impossible without you.”
Munn said the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment “saved my life and now my mom’s.”
The Tyrer-Cuzick model, or IBIS, is a type of breast cancer risk calculator. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, this calculator is one of a few options that physicians can use to calculate lifetime risk of breast cancer.
“My mom wanted me to tell you that she hopes by sharing her story it will save someone’s life,” Munn said.
“I want to say how proud I am of my mom,” she added. “She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner — she’s insane).”
She thanked “the hospital nurses, patient coordinators and staff who have taken care of my mother,” as well as her mother’s primary care physician and oncologists, before thanking her own doctors as well.
Munn previously opened up about her private battle with breast cancer in a 2024 Instagram post. At the time, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in April 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy 30 days later.
Since then, Munn has been open about her experience, sharing her story to urge other women to get tested and to raise awareness about the disease.
“I’m lucky,” she said in her 2024 Instagram post about her diagnosis. “We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”
Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season in Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series on Monday.
This time around, the focus is on Ed Gein, the serial killer and grave robber who hunted rural Wisconsin in the 1950s. Charlie Hunnam takes on the role of the titular killer in the series, which sets out to explore whether monsters are born or created, and also why audiences are drawn to stories about them.
“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant.”
After watching a montage of Hunnam’s Gein doing some horrific things, the trailer breaks the fourth wall. “You’re the one who can’t look away,” the actor says directly into the camera.
The trailer also reveals that Addison Rae will appear in the series as Evelyn, a babysitter who becomes one of Gein’s victims.
Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville and CharlieHall also make up the show’s cast.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be available to stream Oct. 3 on Netflix.