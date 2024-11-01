Regina Hall to produce unscripted programming with MGM Alternative, including ‘Girls Trip’-inspired game show

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Regina Hall is taking her production skills to the next level. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ﻿the actress teamed with MGM Alternative of Amazon MGM Studios to develop and produce true crime shows, docuseries and game shows, starting with a Girls Trip-inspired competition called Squad Games.

Squad Games, the outlet explains, will feature “celebrities and their real-life BFFs on an exotic getaway where they compete in wild challenges.”

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with MGM. I’m positive that the relationship between Rh Negative and their team will be an incredibly supportive and productive one and I’m thrilled about what we have in the works,” Regina says in a statement.

“Ever since we saw Regina Hall co-hosting the Academy Awards two years ago, we knew she had something special that would resonate with reality fans,” adds Barry Poznick, MGM Alternative’s general manager. “Her humor, honesty, creativity and style of storytelling make her a perfect partner as we continue to expand MGM Alternative’s slate of premium unscripted programming.”

Squad Games will mark Regina’s debut in unscripted series. Previous production credits include feature film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul and Black Monday on Showtime. Regina also served as executive producer for the psychological thriller Master.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix

The trailer to the anticipated face-off between YouTube personality-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson starts with a voice-over quoting the latter, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

The snippet promises, “There’s never been a night like this.”

Paul, 27, was set to fight “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” who is 58, back on July 20, but a health scare in May sidelined Tyson. 

Tyson tells DailyMail.com that an ulcer flare-up left him nauseous and dizzy on May 27, leading to the live event’s postponement. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick,” the legendary boxer says.

He says since then he’s been “eating clean” and is in fighting shape for the battle on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That said, he can’t quit vaping. “I can’t escape the vapes,” he confessed.

The fight is not without controversy, seeing as Paul is fighting someone 30 years his senior. “Iron Mike” tells the publication, “I didn’t take this fight for legacy. I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a f*** how people think about them when they are gone?”

He adds hypothetically, “I’m dead. I can’t value off what somebody might think about me when I’m dead, so it means nothing to me.”

Meanwhile, Netflix is giving fight fans a chance to see the event in person. Check out the sweepstakes website for details.

Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the hard-hitting trailer to the second part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai

The drama shifts overseas, to Barcelona, and the international competition called the Sekai Taikai “where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions.” 

The tease continues, “Can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

The trailer shows the international match-ups don’t go well for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)’s Miyagi-Do team, and of course, looming over their team’s heads is Martin Kove‘s Kreese. “Some of us have nothing to lose,” he hisses at Daniel. 

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres Nov. 15.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has joined the growing cast of Netflix’s forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie. 

The streaming service just confirmed that the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star will appear alongside Cillian Murphy, who is reprising as his gangster Tommy Shelby.

As previously confirmed by ABC Audio, Dune franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the movie, which gets underway later this year. 

Netflix teases the film will be the “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.” 

Show creator — and the movie’s writer — Steven Knight previously called it “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” adding, “No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Series veteran director Tom Harper will be back behind the camera for the Murphy co-produced film.

