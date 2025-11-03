‘Regretting You’ and ‘Black Phone 2’ battle for top spot during slow Halloween box office

‘Regretting You’ and ‘Black Phone 2’ battle for top spot during slow Halloween box office

‘Regretting You’ movie poster (Paramount Pictures)

Regretting You and Black Phone 2 were neck and neck for the top spot at the Halloween box office.

As of Sunday evening, Regretting You was in the top spot with $8.1 million in its second week of release, with horror flick Black Phone 2 close behind with $8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Coming in at #3 was last week’s box office champ, the anime film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc with $6 million. Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters was back in theaters this week and took the #4 spot with $5.3 million.

There were no major new releases this week, but a 40th anniversary rerelease of Back to the Future managed to crack the top 10 at #6, bringing in $4.7 million.

According to Comscore, this was the worst box office weekend of the entire year.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. Regretting You — $8.1 million
2. Black Phone 2 — $8 million
3. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $6 million
4. KPop Demon Hunters — $5.3 million
5. Bugonia — $4.8 million
6. Back to the Future (40th anniversary) — $4.7 million
7. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere — $3.8 million
8. Tron: Ares — $2.8 million
9. Stitch Head — $2.1 million
10. Good Fortune — $1.4 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ renewed for season 2
In brief: ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ renewed for season 2

Dexter: Resurrection has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. The network made the announcement in a selfie video filmed by Michael C. Hall. The actor thanked the fans for watching the sequel series and announced the renewal. “We’ve been greenlit for another season. There’s more to come,” he said, assuring viewers that the writers room is being assembled and additional details will be shared soon …

The official trailer for Rachel Sennott‘s HBO comedy series I Love LA has arrived. The new show will be available to stream on Nov. 2 on HBO Max. Sennott created the show and also stars alongside Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion and True Whitaker

Jeremy Strong is set to star in and executive produce the new limited series 9/12. Deadline reports the show is a six-episode miniseries about the Sept. 11 first responders and their legal fight for compensation …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Disney Channel releases ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 trailer
Disney Channel releases ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 trailer
Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The season 2 trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has arrived.

Disney Channel released the official trailer for the second season of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series on Thursday.

The trailer finds young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) fully part of the Russo family. She is coming to terms with the fact that this new dynamic might be more complicated than she previously thought it would be.

“Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo in season 2 of the series, which also stars Alkaio ThieleMax MatenkoTaylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos.

Executive producer Selena Gomez also reprises her guest role of Alex Russo this season. The trailer finds her asleep on a couch as Justin and his family make a surprise appearance in her home.

“You could’ve given me a heads-up before you just showed up on my doorstep,” Alex tells Justin.

“Like the heads-up you gave me before you showed up on my doorstep with Billie?” he says back, to which she responds, “Touché.”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres the first two episodes of season 2 Sept. 12 on Disney Channel. All episodes of the season will be available to stream Oct. 8 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian stars in ‘All’s Fair’ trailer
Kim Kardashian stars in ‘All’s Fair’ trailer
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian stars in the official trailer for All’s Fair.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming series on Wednesday. Ryan Murphy wrote, executive produced and directed episodes of the new show, which also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm and open up their own practice. “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

Set to Britney Spears‘ song “Work Bitch,” the trailer finds Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant, going through a divorce of her own. She goes head-to-head with Paulson’s character, Carrington Lane, who is the attorney representing her husband in the divorce.

“I tell my clients every day, ‘You never really know a person. It’s just a trap,'” Kardashian says in the trailer.

We also see Paulson dressed up in an outfit that closely resembles Kardashian. Paulson says, “Before you comment on my new appearance, please know that this look is,” when Kardashian interrupts her and says, “Mine!”

Paulson finishes her statement by saying the look is “nothing more than next Halloween’s costume,” where she “will be dressing as a w**** lawyer.”

All’s Fair premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.