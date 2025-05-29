Remains, sunken boat found 9 months after family goes missing

Remains, sunken boat found 9 months after family goes missing
(HOMER, Alaska) — A family that went missing on a boat trip in Alaska has finally been found after nine months of searching, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The Maynard family, including a mother and father and their two children, went missing in August 2024 on a boat excursion in Kachemak Bay near Homer, Alaska Wildlife Troopers said. The family was on a 28-foot aluminum boat with four other people when a distress call was made for the boat taking on water. Four people were rescued from a life raft by good Samaritans, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

At the time, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted an active search and rescue mission for David Maynard, 42; Mary Maynard, 37; Colton Maynard, 11; and Brantley Maynard, 8, but it was ultimately unsuccessful, officials said. The family, from Waco, Texas, was ultimately designated as missing persons.

In April, the search began anew with Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea and Benthic Geoscience offering the use of their professional tools to search Kachemak Bay for the missing boat and the Maynards, according to officials.

They found success in early May, when the vessel was found in 180 feet of water, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, a division of the Alaska DPS. Using a remotely operated vehicle, searchers were able to confirm the vessel they located was the missing boat with potential human remains on board, troopers said.

Volunteers, with assistance from Alaska Wildlife Troopers, conducted dive operations into the vessel on Tuesday and Wednesday and recovered three sets of remains from the vessel, according to troopers.

The remains were transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and autopsy, troopers said.

Volunteer search teams continue to look for a fourth set of human remains.

“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea, Benthic Geoscience Inc, and Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team for their continued assistance with this search and recovery operation,” Alaska Wildlife Troopers said in statement.

Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team is a nonprofit funded by donations that responds to incidents throughout the state, according to the organization.

“All team members leave their paid jobs and families to do mission around the state to being closure to families and communities around the state,” the team Thursday said in a statement on Facebook.

Next of kin have been notified of the remains found, troopers said.

“We have been very busy and are still searching the vessel for additional remains. Identification of the remains will be released by DPS once the medical examiner completes their work,” Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team said in a statement Wednesday.

Southern California man charged for allegedly luring, kidnapping and beating cats to death
(ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.) — A Southern California man accused of stealing a Bengal Lynx cat and beating other felines to death will be arraigned on Wednesday and could face up to four years and four months in jail, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, 46-year-old Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, was arrested on April 24 after allegedly “luring cats with cat food in order to kidnap the animals to stomp them and beat them to death,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Oliveros Acosta was also accused of having methamphetamine on him when he was booked into jail, officials said.

Acosta has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of theft of a companion animal after stealing a Bengal Lynx cat from a Westminster home in March, officials said.

Between November 2024 and April 2025, there were seven reports of dead and injured cats to Santa Ana Animal Control, including “animals suffering from broken backs and bloody faces,” prosecutors said.

On March 21, a Westminster woman came home to find her Bengal Lynx cat, named Clubber, was missing, the district attorney’s office said. Officials looked through video surveillance and found the suspect — later identified as Oliveros Acosta — with “what appeared to be a can of food, luring the cat before grabbing the animal and driving away in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck,” prosecutors said.

Clubber was returned to his owners “after the theft was publicized,” however, the suspect was unidentified at the time, prosecutors said.

On April 3, a Santa Ana man was leaving his home when he saw his neighbor, Oliveros Acosta, “pick up a cat over his head and slam it to the ground,” officials said.

Two days later, animal control was called for reports of another cat “who was not moving,” with video surveillance revealing Oliveros Acosta picking up the cat out of his truck, dropping it on the ground in order to “stomp on it with his foot,” officials said.

After his arrest in April, Oliveros Acosta posted a $40,000 bail and was released before police finished their investigation and presented the case to the district attorney’s office, officials said.

Prosecutors have asked for bail to be increased from the statutory $20,000 bail to $100,000 “given the danger Oliveros Acosta poses to public safety,” officials said.

The investigation of the case remains ongoing and the district attorney’s office said anyone with additional information should contact the Santa Ana and Westminster police departments to determine whether additional charges can be added.

It is unclear whether Oliveros Acosta has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Judge seizes control of New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge on Tuesday seized control of New York City’s notorious jail complex on Rikers Island, which will now be run by an official who reports directly to the court.

In a 77-page ruling, Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote that she found the conduct of city over the last nine years “leaves no doubt that continued insistence on compliance with the court’s orders by persons answerable principally to political authorities would lead only to confrontation and delay.”

She also wrote “that the current management structure and staffing are insufficient to turn the tide within a reasonable period; that defendants have consistently fallen short of the requisite compliance with court orders for years, at times under circumstances that suggest bad faith; and that enormous resources — that the city devotes to a system that is at the same time overstaffed and underserved — are not being deployed effectively.”

The manager, who will report to the judge, will work with the city’s jails commissioner and will be “empowered to take all actions necessary” to fix the complex.

“While the necessary changes will take some time, the court expects to see continual progress toward these goals,” the judge wrote.

New York Mayor Eric Adams addressed the ruling during a news conference at city hall on Tuesday, saying that Rikers’ problems were “decades in the making.” He claimed that the legal requirement that the jail close in 2027 limited his administration’s ability to address them.

“It stated you can’t make any capital improvements on Rikers Island,” Adams said. “We can’t spend money on Rikers Island to improve the conditions.”

Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer, who previously served as the city’s comptroller, praised the judge’s ruling as “long-overdue but necessary” in a statement released on Tuesday.

“For decades, Rikers has represented a systemic failure of multiple mayoral administrations — plagued by violence, neglect, and dangerous and inhumane conditions,” he said. “While I applaud this decision, I do not view it as a victory; instead, it is a scathing indictment of our city’s failed leadership.”

DHS arrests another student involved in Columbia university protests
(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security has arrested a second student who was involved with Columbia University protests, the agency announced.

Leqaa Korda was arrested by agents from Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly overstaying her expired visa — which terminated on Jan. 26, 2022. She was also allegedly arrested in 2024 for her involvement in the protests, according to DHS.

Korda is a Palestinian from the West Bank, according to DHS.

The arrest comes nearly a week after plain-clothed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who was also involved in the protests at Columbia University.

The agency said another student involved in the protests — Ranjani Srinivasan, an urban planning student at Columbia and Indian citizen — used the CBP Home app to self-deport.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. “When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self-deport.”

Federal agents with DHS also searched two Columbia University student residences Thursday night but did not arrest or detain anyone.

In a statement, Columbia President Katrina Armstrong said the DHS agents had two search warrants signed by a federal magistrate judge authorizing them to enter non-public areas of the university and conduct searches of two student rooms.

“I am writing heartbroken to inform you that we had federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in two University residences tonight,” Armstrong said in the statement. “No one was arrested or detained. No items were removed, and no further action was taken.”

The searches were part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on individuals it has described as espousing the views of Hamas and threatening the safety of Jewish students, according to sources.

Khalil was one of the leaders of the university encampment protests last spring, and is being held in Louisiana.

Khalil, a green card holder who has not been charged with a crime, is set to appear before an immigration judge on March 27.

Trump administration officials have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas. Baher Azmy, one of Khalil’s lawyers, called his client’s alleged alignment with Hamas “false and preposterous.”

Earlier Thursday, at least 98 people were arrested at a protest in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City calling for Khalil’s release.

Separately, Columbia University announced Thursday that students who occupied the campus’ Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian protests last spring have been expelled, suspended for several years or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.