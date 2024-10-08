‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film

‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film
Montlake

Colleen Hoover‘s Reminders of Him is the author’s next novel heading to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that Hoover’s 2022 bestselling novel will be adapted into a film.

Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, who previously produced Bridge to Terabithia in 2007 and the series Confess in 2017. The duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment, according to Universal Pictures.

Reminders of Him follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.

In a statement shared by Universal, Hoover said that she is “thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life.”

“I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life,” Hoover said. “I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too.”

Reminders of Him follows the film adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us, which was released in August, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reminders of Him will be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday
BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday
BET

The legendary actor James Earl Jones will be honored by BET in a prime-time special on Thursday evening, just three days after he passed away at 93 years old.

BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy, a collaboration between the network and Entertainment Tonight, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The special will stream on BET+ starting Friday.

“The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the award-winning actor James Earl Jones at various stages of his illustrious and pioneering career,” the producers say.

They continue, “Highlighting his profound impact on both Broadway and Hollywood, [the tribute] will reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career.”

ET was on the set of many of [Jones’] most significant projects and captured moments of the star’s extraordinary journey. The BET News & ET news special will also highlight his memorable performances, including his powerful voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King,” they add.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: First trailers for ‘Woman of the Hour’ and ‘Heartstoppers’ season 3 and more
In brief: First trailers for ‘Woman of the Hour’ and ‘Heartstoppers’ season 3 and more

Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for Woman of the Hour, starring Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut. The “stranger-than-fiction story,” based on real events, follows “an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game,” according to a synopsis in the teaser’s description. Woman of the Hour, starring Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto, premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix …

The trailer for season 3 of the Netflix drama Heartstopper, released on Sept. 17, features Charlie and Nick — played respectively by Joe Locke and Kit Connor — looking to take their relationship to the next level. As their relationship blossoms and “they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan,” according to the official synopsis. Heartstopper season 3 launches Oct. 3 on Netflix …

Apple TV+ has canceled its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam‘s 1981 cult classic Time Bandits after just one season, according to Variety. The fantasy series, created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, follows “a ragtag group of thieves” — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — “and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world,” per the streaming service …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Warner Bros. TV paying its teachers more: ‘Abbott Elementary’ gang reportedly getting “major” raises
Warner Bros. TV paying its teachers more: ‘Abbott Elementary’ gang reportedly getting “major” raises
ABC

There has been a rallying cry in this country to pay our educators more, and Warner Bros. Television has apparently listened — even though the Abbott Elementary cast only pretends to be teachers on ABC. 

Deadline is reporting the cast of the show created by producer and co-star Quinta Brunson has gotten “major salary increases” for the fast-approaching fourth season of the series. 

According to the trade, the six regular cast members of the series — Brunson, Tyler James WilliamsSheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter — have been given “big” per-episode bumps, in the “triple digit” percentage compared to the last season, in fact. 

William Stanford Davis, who plays the wise-cracking janitor Mr. Johnson, was also given a “generous raise,” according to the trade. He only became a series regular in the second season, but according to the trade, he will be pulling in $100,000 an episode.

School is back in session for the fourth season of Abbott Elementary on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.