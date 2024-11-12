Renée Zellweger returns to rom-com glory in new ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ trailer

Universal Pictures/Jay Maidment

Renée Zellweger is back for one more hilarious and romantic adventure in the official trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, directed by Michael Morris.

The clip, which debuted online Tuesday and is set to “These Words” by Natasha Bedingfield, features the Oscar winner reprising the most iconic role of her career, one she played in 2001 and brought back in sequels released in 2004 and 2016.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy finds the titular character’s happily ever after cut short after husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) is killed on a humanitarian mission in Sudan.

“In life, there are memories that will never leave us,” Zellweger says in one of her iconic voice-overs. “But sometimes, those memories are suddenly … all we’re left with.”

Bridget, now a single mother to her 9-year-old son, Billy, and 4-year-old daughter, Mabel, leans on her friends — and her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) — as she attempts to move on from the tragedy years later and put herself back out there in the modern age of dating.

“Bridget, you’re a widow with two wonderful children. My advice to you is put your own oxygen mask on first,” Bridget’s gynecologist Dr. Rawlings (Emma Thompson) says.

Daniel even teases, “You’re effectively a nun. A very, very naughty nun.”

It wouldn’t be a rom-com without multiple love interests, and this movie is no different. Bridget finds herself pursued by a hunky younger man, Roxster (White Lotus actor Leo Woodall), and having a series of awkward run-ins with her son’s science teacher, Mr. Wallaker (12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor), all while balancing career, family, romance and loss.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in theaters internationally and stream on Peacock in the United States on Feb. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Agatha All Along’ star Patti LuPone wants to fight Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Television – Marvel Studios

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a scene-stealing role as Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch in Agatha All Along

And while she tells Variety she still knows “nothing” about the MCU at large, she has thrown down the gauntlet with one of its newest superstars, Ryan Reynolds

Not Reynolds’ foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking character, mind you, but apparently the affable actor from Vancouver who helped save the MCU from its recent box office slump with Deadpool & Wolverine.

She hasn’t seen any Avengers movies, and confessed she didn’t want to, before adding, “Maybe I should say I want to because I want to be in the Marvel Universe.”

She explained she’d like to either play a “good witch or a villain” on the big screen, then called out Reynolds personally. “Is Deadpool, are they Marvel?” she asked. When she heard that is indeed the case, she added, “I would fight Ryan Reynolds. I have no idea what Deadpool is, but I would just fight Ryan Reynolds.”

Incidentally, LuPone told the trade she watched WandaVision three times to prepare for her role in the spin-off, which debuts Wednesday on Disney+, adding, “I finally understood a little of it.” 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked’ Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth pose with film’s stars at LA premiere
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Broadway Wicked is meeting present-day film Wicked.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — stars from the original Broadway cast — joined Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday.

The group of four posed together on the carpet, locking arms with the present stars tucked in between the stars of the 2003 Broadway musical. The Wicked film stars Grande and Erivo in the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

“I watched it with our ‘Wicked’ family and I bawled the entire time,” Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway production, said in a clip posted on the Wicked account’s Instagram Story.

“I was so proud of her. She killed it,” Chenoweth said of Grande. “And Cynthia, we knew she was going to be powerful but the warmth and heart she brings to it. Just like Idina, it was perfect.”

Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Yerin Ha cast as Sophie Baek in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
Emma Mcintyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Bridgerton has found its newest leading lady in actress Yerin Ha.

Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek, the love interest of season 4 lead Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, Netflix announced Wednesday.

Ha is an Australian-born actress of Korean descent. She played Kwan Ha in Halo, the series based on the video game franchise of the same name, and can also be seen in the forthcoming Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the Dune films.

The streamer says Sophie Baek “has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton.”

“What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” Ha told Tudum, “whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

Fans of Julia Quinn‘s Bridgerton book series will notice the character’s last name on the show is different from the page, changing from Sophie Beckett — a nod to Ha’s background.

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful. To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering,” Ha said, crediting showrunner Jess Brownell for making the change.

She adds, “It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. … So it means a lot that Jess did that for me.”

No release date has yet been announced for the eight-episode fourth season of Bridgerton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.