Reopening government could avert recession, but risks remain, economists say

Reopening government could avert recession, but risks remain, economists say

The U.S. Capitol, November 11, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The longest government shutdown in U.S. history could end as soon as Wednesday, ultimately putting hundreds of thousands of federal employees back to work, funding food stamps and smoothing out major travel disruptions.

The reopening averts a recession that may have come to pass in the event of a prolonged shutdown lasting weeks or months longer, analysts told ABC News.

A return of federal-worker backpay and the resumption of SNAP benefits, meanwhile, is set to undo most of the economic damage incurred by the shutdown, the analysts said. Still, they added, the two-month continuing resolution passed by the Senate risks future losses if a second shutdown begins early next year.

The shutdown arrived at a delicate moment for the nation’s economy, as a hiring slowdown raises fears of a recession and inflation proves difficult to fully contain.

“If the government opens up and people get back to work, this will prevent what might otherwise have been a pretty serious downturn in the economy,” Gerald Epstein, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, told ABC News. “Come January, we could be in this same mess again.”

The Senate on Monday passed a short-term government funding bill and sent it to the House, where a vote could come as early as Wednesday. The bill would fund the government through Jan. 30 and provide funding for some government agencies for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Economic damage during the government shutdown centers primarily on unpaid government workers, who have foregone or limited spending, with negative consequences for nearby businesses, some economists said.

Many federal employees deemed non-essential have been furloughed without pay during the shutdown, while others, such as air traffic controllers, have been forced to work unpaid. In recent shutdowns, the total number of furloughed workers amounted to about 800,000 people, the Bank of America Institute found.

The loss of worker pay has caused considerable economic damage, amounting to a loss of 0.8% or $55 billion of annualized gross domestic product in the current quarter, Gregory Daco, chief economist at accounting firm EY, told ABC News. For reference, the economy grew by an average annualized rate of 1.6% over the first half of 2025, meaning the shutdown wiped away growth equivalent to about half of that achieved over a preceding six-month period.

“There’s a benefit to us having this very large U.S. employer now paying its workers again. That’s going to help,” Erica Groshen, a senior economics adviser at Cornell University and former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics under President Barack Obama, told ABC News.

An interruption of SNAP payments this month and major air-travel disruptions have also hindered the economy. Approximately 42 million recipients depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which in turn fuel business for local grocers. More than 3 million passengers fly each day, and about one of every five of those travel for business, meaning disruptions hinder output at companies across the economy, some analysts said.

“There was growing disruption of air travel,” Daco said. “That’s an important part of the economy.”

The end of the government shutdown would also allow the federal government to resume the collection and release of key government data, including monthly inflation and hiring reports closely watched by policymakers, Groshen said.

The Federal Reserve is set to issue a decision on the level of interest rates early next month.

“When we get the government up and running again, we will reduce the uncertainty under which many decisions are being made,” Groshen said.

The end of the government shutdown will quickly reverse most of the economic damage, since furloughed workers are expected to spend backpay and SNAP recipients will likely rush to address any household food shortage, Jeffrey Campbell, an economics professor at Notre Dame University and a former senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told ABC News.

Some federal workers likely took out loans to fill the gap in pay, meaning the resolution will allow them to pay back creditors and smoothly sustain typical spending levels, Campbell added.

“Everybody understood that workers who showed up to work would eventually be paid,” Campbell said. “That prevented damage from happening.”

While several economists warned of a possible recession in the event of a continued shutdown, Campbell downplayed that possibility, saying the economy would likely have remained relatively unscathed.

A recession, he said, would have been “an unlikely event piled on top of another unlikely event.”

The 60-40 vote in the Senate in support of reopening the government included three full-year appropriations bills, including funding for SNAP benefits. But government funding would expire on Jan. 30, leaving open the possibility of a second shutdown.

Some analysts warned that a potential repeat of the shutdown could put the U.S. on the brink of another round of economic disruption.

“The crisis isn’t over,” Epstein said. “This is just a pause.”

ABC News’ Kevin Shalvey and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Travel chaos worsens amid government shutdown
Travel chaos worsens amid government shutdown
rbkomar/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Travelers with plans to fly amid the government shutdown are searching for refund policies related to flight delays or cancellations, as well as information on what resources are available to them if a booking is significantly impacted by the continued ripple effects and possible airspace closures.

Here’s what travelers facing potential snafus need to know in order to rebook or get a refund with ease.

Refund policies for flight delays or cancellations

The Department of Transportation set out new rules regarding refunds last year, which are required by law for purchased airline tickets and fees for related services, making them automatic, prompt, in the form of the original payment and for the full amount.

According to the policy, travelers also have the option to accept alternative arrangements or travel credits if their original travel is impacted.

“If you chose to take a significantly delayed/changed flight or an alternative flight offered by the airline, you are not entitled to a refund under DOT rules,” the department’s website notes.

Canceled flights

A ticketed passenger is “entitled to a refund if the airline cancelled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel,” the DOT website states.

Experts say travel insurance is crucial: Here’s how it actually works

Clear disruption definitions

The DOT website currently states that consumers are also “entitled to a refund if the airline significantly delays a flight or significantly changes a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel.”

“Significant disruptions” are clearly defined across all airlines as a delay of three hours or more for domestic flights and six hours or more for international flights.

Previously, the duration that constituted a significant delay varied across most airlines. Some considered 90 minutes to be significant, while others considered it to be upward of four hours.

Baggage delay refunds

If a bag is delayed for more than 12 hours (or 15-30 hours for international flights), travelers are eligible for refunds on bag fees.

“To calculate how many hours your bag has been delayed, use the time you were given the opportunity to deplane from a flight at your final destination airport as the beginning of the delay and the time you picked up the bag from the arrival airport or the bag was delivered to a location that you and the airline have agreed on as the end of the delay,” the DOT website states.

In order to receive the baggage fee refund, passengers must file a “mishandled baggage report” with their airline, the agency states.

Refunds for unfulfilled ancillary services

If airlines don’t deliver on ancillary services such as Wi-Fi or lounge access, travelers can request refunds for those services.

Airlines are required to provide live customer service communication channels around the clock, whether through live chat or phone support.

Department of Transportation response to travel impacts amid shutdown
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that his department might be forced to shut down airspace in certain parts of the country if the government shutdown, now in its 35th day, continues into next week.

“You will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancelations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don’t have the air traffic controllers,” he said.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential workers and are exempt from being furloughed during the shutdown. More than 13,000 air traffic controllers are expected to work without pay for the duration of this current shutdown, according to the DOT.

The agency has said it will continue to share operational updates amid the federal shutdown, despite the lapse in funding. Airport updates, including information on delays, closures and ground stops, can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Peloton voluntarily recalls over 800,000 bikes for potential seat post issue
Peloton voluntarily recalls over 800,000 bikes for potential seat post issue
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Exercise equipment company Peloton is voluntarily recalling approximately 833,000 exercise bikes due to a potential issue specific to the bike’s seat post, the company announced Thursday.

According to the company announcement, the recall affects “certain Original Series Bike+ models manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022 for sale in the U.S. and Canada.”

“The Original Series Bike+ seat post can break during use, posing a potential fall and injury risk to consumers,” the company stated.

Peloton said it has so far received three reports of Original Series Bike+ seat posts breaking “out of approximately 833,000 units sold in the U.S.”

“Peloton has received no reports of a seat post breaking, out of 44,800 units sold in Canada,” it added.

According to a recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the affected bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide, as well as online at Peloton, Dick’s, Amazon and eBay from January 2020 to April 2025. The bikes retailed for approximately $2,495, according to the agency.

The CPSC also stated that of the three broken seat post reports Peloton received, two included “reports of injuries due to a fall.”

Peloton said Thursday that impacted users should stop using the recalled bikes and contact Peloton for a replacement seat post.

The replacement seat post is a CPSC-approved solution, a Peloton spokesperson told ABC News.

Both the company and the CPSC noted the new seat posts can be self-installed.

The affected bikes bear the model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T,” according to Peloton. The serial number can be found “inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel,” the company said.

In a statement to ABC News, the Peloton spokesperson said, “The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities. We are taking this opportunity to make replacement seat posts available to all affected Bike+ users and we encourage them to contact us to receive the redesigned seat post as soon as possible.”

Peloton previously voluntarily recalled over 2 million bikes, Bike Model PL01, in 2023, warning that the bike seat post assembly could break and cause users to fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempted ouster
Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempted ouster
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sued President Donald Trump on Thursday over his move to fire her, saying she should retain her position as a top policymaker at the central bank.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, describes Trump’s effort as “illegal and unprecedented,” claiming Cook’s ouster violates the independence of the Fed, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

Trump’s action violates Cook’s constitutional right to due process, as well as her right to notice and a hearing under the Federal Reserve Act, the lawsuit says.

Hours after Cook filed the lawsuit, a judge granted a hearing for Friday morning. The case has been assigned to Judge Jia M. Cobb, who was nominated to the court in 2021 by former President Joe Biden.

Federal law allows the president to remove a member of the Fed board “for cause,” though no president has attempted such a removal in the 112-year history of the central bank.

In a letter posted on social media earlier this week, the president moved to fire Cook over allegations lodged by a Trump administration official, who claimed she had committed mortgage fraud. Trump pointed to a “criminal referral” from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte. Cook has not been charged for the alleged misconduct.

In a previous statement, Cook’s attorney rebuked Trump’s social media post.

“President Trump has taken to social media to once again ‘fire by tweet’ and once again his reflex to bully is flawed and his demands lack any proper process, basis or legal authority. We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action.”

Cook has not directly addressed the substance of the allegations against her. In a statement last week, Cook said she would seek out her financial documents to answer “any legitimate questions and provide the facts.”

The move came after Trump railed for months against the Federal Reserve and its Chair Jerome Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates.

In the lawsuit, Cook’s attorney rebuked the allegations as a pretext aimed at removing her for political reasons. Cook has repeatedly voted against interest rate cuts, the lawsuit notes.

“That the President says he has found (or created) some basis for removing a Governor does not magically make such a basis grounds for a ‘for cause’ removal,” the filing says. “The President had no ’cause’ to remove Governor Cook.”

“President Trump has indicated his desire to impede the independence of the Federal Reserve since he assumed office in January 2025,” the lawsuit adds.

The lawsuit names Powell and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors as co-defendants. The Federal Reserve Board, its governors and Powell are sued in their official capacities “to the extent that any individual Governor has the ability to take any action to effectuate President Trump’s purported termination of Governor Cook,” the lawsuit says.

Cook’s lawsuit urged a judge to find her attempted firing “unlawful and void,” adding that Cook seeks “immediate declaratory and injunctive relief to confirm her status as a member of the Board of Governors.”

The lawsuit also asked the judge to issue a declaration outlining the definition of “cause” — which Cook’s lawsuit says includes only “instances of inefficiency, neglect of duty, malfeasance in office, or comparable misconduct.”

In a statement to ABC News, the White House rebutted Cook’s claims, saying Trump’s move to fire Cook is permitted under federal law.

“The President exercised his lawful authority to remove a governor on the Federal Board of Governors for cause under 12 U.S.C. 242. The President determined there was cause to remove a governor who was credibly accused of lying in financial documents from a highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions. The removal of a governor for cause improves the Federal Reserve Board’s accountability and credibility for both the markets and American people,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

The Federal Reserve declined to comment. In a previous statement, the Fed affirmed the independence of the central bank and vowed to abide by a court ruling on the matter.

“The Federal Reserve will continue to carry out its duties as established by law,” the Fed said. “The Federal Reserve reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and independence in the service of American families, communities, and businesses.”

Two Fed governors appointed by Trump — Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller — already sit on the seven-member board. A third appointee — Stephen Miran, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors — has been nominated as a replacement for Adriana Kugler, who retired this month. If Trump were to replace Cook, his appointees would make up a majority of the Fed board.

Five meetings and eight months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank faces a “challenging situation” as a hiring slowdown coincides with tariff-driven price increases, putting pressure on both sides of the Fed’s dual mission to maximize employment and control inflation.

Powell said the Fed would “proceed carefully” but he hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, appearing to indicate greater concern for flagging employment growth than rising prices.

The policy shift may align the Fed with Trump’s desire for lower interest rates, though the central bank is expected to opt for a modest quarter-point reduction rather than the larger cut Trump has sought.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a 12-member body responsible for setting interest rates, is made up of the seven members of the Fed board as well as a rotating set of five Federal Reserve bank presidents.

In February, the members of the Fed board will oversee the appointment of presidents of the Federal Reserve banks, meaning a potential Trump-appointed majority on the board could aim to install allies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.