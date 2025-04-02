Rep. Pettersen says it was ‘difficult’ decision to bring infant son to House floor to fight for proxy voting

Rep. Pettersen says it was ‘difficult’ decision to bring infant son to House floor to fight for proxy voting
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who on Tuesday held her newborn son during a speech on the House floor in support of a bipartisan effort to allow proxy voting for new lawmaker parents, said the decision to bring her 9-week-old was “difficult,” but illustrated the need to pass the petition.

“We have the ability in 2025 to make sure that our voices and our constituents’ voices are represented here, even when we have a medical reason for not being able to be here in person,” Pettersen, holding her son Sam, said in an interview on ABC News Live on Wednesday. “You know, this is the way things were done hundreds of years ago, I think that we can accommodate for the new workplace challenges here in Congress to make sure more women and in young families can be represented here now.”

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers came together over proxy voting for new parents. Nine Republicans joined Democrats to tank a procedural rule that would have blocked a petition to allow new mothers and fathers to vote by proxy.

With her newborn in her arms, the Colorado Democrat on Tuesday spoke in support of a resolution that would allow new parents — both mothers and fathers — the ability to vote by proxy up to 12 weeks after the birth of a child. In her speech — during which Sam cooed, squealed and squeaked — Pettersen pleaded for bipartisan cooperation on a measure that she said addressed life events such as parenthood for lawmakers.

“It was a very difficult decision to fly across the country with Sam, and it’s just a decision that nobody should have to make,” said Pettersen, who added that returning to Washington to work after her son was born prematurely put her in an “impossible” situation where she had to both care for a vulnerable newborn and do her job.

Pettersen is only the 13th member of the House to have given birth while serving in Congress. Fellow new mom, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — who had a child in August 2023 — introduced the petition.

The House voted to torpedo the procedural rule that would have blocked Luna’s proxy vote measure — throwing the House into disarray and paralyzing the chamber. The vote also called into question Speaker Mike Johnson’s ability to control Republicans’ razor-thin majority.

House Republican leaders, including Johnson, had said they would take the unprecedented step to block Luna’s petition

After the vote, Johnson said because it failed, “we can’t have any further action on the floor this week.”

Johnson has said proxy voting is unconstitutional and is the start of a slippery slope that could lead to more and more members voting remotely.

Asked by ABC New Live Anchor Diane Macedo about her response to Johnson’s argument, Pettersen said “my message to Speaker Johnson is just let us vote.”

“If we have narrow reasons why people can have their votes represented here if they can’t be here in person, that’s something that we should be able to vote on,” she said on ABC News Live.

Pettersen had stronger words for Johnson after the rule vote, telling ABC News’ Jay O’Brien that her message to the speaker was “don’t f— with moms.”

It’s not the first time Pettersen has brought her son along to a House vote. In February, she brought her son to vote in the House budget blueprint.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller, Jay O’Brien, John Parkinson and Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Crackdown on do-it-yourself firearm kits is curbing ghost guns. Will it last?
Crackdown on do-it-yourself firearm kits is curbing ghost guns. Will it last?
ABC News

(BALTIMORE) — Deep inside headquarters of the Baltimore Police Department, a vault holds thousands of artifacts from a generation of gun crime and clues to a tide that may be turning.

Most of the firearms lining the vault’s walls have serial numbers indicating origin and ownership, but many of the most recent additions to the collection are homemade and unmarked.

“You can buy the pieces online, put them together and you can have a fully assembled firearm that is untraceable,” said BPD Commissioner Richard Worley, who gave ABC News a rare inside look at the cache.

The number of privately made firearms, or ghost guns, recovered from crime and accident scenes nationwide has exploded into an epidemic in recent years, up nearly 17-fold between 2017 and 2023, according to the Justice Department.

Baltimore has been a microcosm of the problem. Just a dozen of the untraceable weapons were picked up by police in 2018. By 2022, there were more than 500 recovered from homicide scenes, mass shootings, drug busts and traffic stops.

But now, the city is cautiously celebrating a dramatic downward trend of ghost guns and what could be a harbinger of progress in the fight against gun violence across the country.

In 2024, 309 ghost guns without serial numbers were recovered across Baltimore. Eight have been collected so far this year, according to police.

Officials credit a series of federal, state and local restrictions imposed on gun kits in 2022 and 2023 with slowing online sales by requiring background and age checks of buyers and banning some kit sales in Maryland altogether.

“I think it’s made a huge difference for not just Baltimore city but the entire state,” said Worley, who added that the latest data prove that commonsense regulations can have a significant impact.

Daniel Webster, a leading expert on firearm policy at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, said the turnabout has been stunning.

“I want to underscore just how sharp that increase was prior to these policies going into place,” he said. “Now you see an abrupt change in a slope going exactly the other direction.”

Whatever progress is attributable to the regulations may now be at risk, according to some experts.

The gun industry has lobbied the Trump administration to roll back restrictions on gun kit sales and filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging treatment of gun parts the same as fully assembled firearms.

“We don’t sell firearms. So my company will never have a federal firearms license and therefore will never perform the NICS background checks,” said Cody Wilson, owner and founder of Defense Distributed, one of the largest do-it-yourself gun kit and 3D gun blueprint manufacturers.

Wilson is a plaintiff in a Supreme Court case this spring that will decide whether federal restrictions on gun kits, such as requiring background checks and serialization, should be struck down. The justices are expected to rule by the end of June.

“We’ve been developing technology in this direction, digital and physical or mechanical technologies, to help you make firearms, design your own firearms, reproduce your own firearms,” he said, adamant that gun kit manufacturers will continue to push boundaries of the law.

Ghost guns assembled from parts kits purchased online or manufactured by at-home 3D printing have increasingly turned up in high-profile attacks and mass shootings.

Last month, a convicted felon armed with a ghost gun allegedly shot and critically wounded two kindergarten children on a school playground in California. That same day in New York City, a man equipped with a homemade gun allegedly assassinated the UnitedHealthcare CEO on a sidewalk.

“Anyone, a felon, a teenager, anybody could order a kit online and within an hour and some handy instructions from YouTube put together their own working firearm,” Webster said. “It goes around every law, federal and state, that has been designed to keep guns out of people that it’s broadly agreed are too dangerous to have them.”

And it’s not just bad guys.

Until recently, do-it-yourself gun kits have been especially popular among teenagers who are not old enough to buy firearms in stores legally and instead obtain a gun kit online with only a credit card.

“This industry is really undermining parents’ ability to keep their kids safe and arming teenagers in a way that the laws are really set up to prevent,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, a gun safety advocacy group.

Ghost gun violence has devastated families in nearly every state: a 15-year-old killed at a corner store near Philadelphia by another teenager, two teenagers murdered in Virginia after a fight on social media, a 10th grader nearly killed in a student bathroom at a Maryland high school.

Outside Detroit in May 2021, Guy Boyd was accidentally shot in the face by his then-best friend. He nearly died and lost his eye.

“Ghost guns. It’s in the name. It’s a gun,” Boyd said. “It’s a firearm. It’s projectile. It’s something that can take somebody’s life or almost take somebody’s life, in my scenario.”

Worley, of the BPD, said Baltimore is hopeful that the reduction in ghost gun violence since the recently implemented layers of restrictions won’t be fleeting.

“There were so many on the street that it’s going to take us years to get rid of them,” he said of the untraceable guns. “But our men and women work every single day tirelessly to take them off the street.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge wants to hear from top Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official about the agency’s dismantling
Judge wants to hear from top Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official about the agency’s dismantling
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge wants to hear directly from one of the top officials at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau to learn if the Trump administration is unlawfully gutting the agency or just trying to streamline it.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson — who expressed concern the CFPB might be “choked out of its very existence” — said she plans to hold a hearing next Monday to get testimony from CFPB Chief Operating Officer Adam Martinez and others about the state of the agency tasked with protecting American consumers.

During a lengthy hearing Monday, Jackson grew frustrated with a lack of clear answers from either side about the current state of the CFPB. Lawyers with the Department of Justice argued the relief requested by the federal unions who brought the lawsuit amounted to putting the CFPB into receivership, while the plaintiffs argued the Trump administration was causing irreparable harm by slowly starving the agency.

“According to the plaintiff, the sky is falling. According to the defendant, if I issue the order, the sky will be falling,” Jackson remarked.

Jackson is considering issuing a preliminary injunction to block the dismantling of the CFPB but added she might consider additional relief if the plaintiffs can demonstrate that the government’s actions are causing irreparable harm.

“I think what we’re talking about is interim oversight to make sure that it hasn’t been choked out of its very existence before I get to rule on the merits,” she said.

In a sworn court filing last week, Martinez argued the changes at the CFPB — which has operated under a stop work order for the last month — are simply a “common practice at the beginning of a new administration.” Jackson raised skepticism to the idea that what’s happening at the CFPB is business as usual.

“One of the big defenses of all this is that this is normal, that this is what happens when the new team comes to town, and I’m just not sure that’s true at all, at least not since I’ve been here,” she remarked. “Are you telling me that … when President Reagan took over from President Carter — on top of freezing regulations and enforcement and litigation — fired all provisional employees, shut the building, stopped all work and said the funding should stop?”

Lawyers with the Department of Justice insisted the Trump administration is trying to improve the CFPB, not destroy it.

“You can’t blow it up, but why should you be able to starve it to death?” Jackson asked.

“Acting Director [Russell] Vought wants to have a more streamlined and efficient bureau, not to blow it up,” responded a DOJ attorney.

Elon Musk, however, wrote “RIP CFPB” in a post on X on Feb. 7, the same day workers received termination notices.

The CFPB is an independent agency established by Congress after the 2008 financial crisis under the landmark Dodd-Frank Act. It’s a consumer watchdog aimed at protecting American households from unfair and deceptive practices across the financial services industry.

Its oversight applies to everything from mortgages to credit cards to bank fees to student loans to data collection. By law, the CFPB has the rare ability to issue new rules and to impose fines against companies who break them.

Since its establishment in 2011 through last June, the CFPB said it has clawed back $20.7 billion for American consumers.

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump, Vance and Musk take aim at the courts as judges halt some of 2nd term agenda
Trump, Vance and Musk take aim at the courts as judges halt some of 2nd term agenda
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are lashing out at judges who have halted some of his second-term agenda, suggesting they don’t have the authority to question his executive power.

So far, the courts have pushed back on Trump’s attempts to end birthright citizenship, freeze federal grants, and the overhaul of federal agencies like USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Over the weekend, the administration hit another roadblock when a federal judge temporarily restricted Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the Treasury Department’s vast federal payment system, which contains sensitive information of millions of Americans.

Musk accused the judge of being “corrupt” and called for him to be immediately impeached.

Vice President JD Vance, as he’s done before, questioned judicial oversight of the executive branch. In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last year, Vance suggested a president can ignore a court’s order — even a Supreme Court order — he considers illegitimate.

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” Vance said over the weekend.

Trump was asked on Sunday about Vance’s comments and some of his setbacks in court.

“When a president can’t look for fraud and waste and abuse, we don’t have a country anymore,” Trump told reporters. “So, we’re very disappointed, but with the judges that would make such a ruling. But we have a long way to go.”

“No judge should, frankly, be allowed to make that kind of a decision,” the president added. “It’s a disgrace.”

Their pushback against the judiciary comes as Trump and his allies assert a sweeping theory of presidential power, one they say gives him sole control of the executive branch. Legal experts told ABC News they believe the Trump administration is trying to set up cases to test that theory before the Supreme Court.

Democrats say Trump is trying to subvert checks and balances under the U.S. Constitution, including the role of Congress in setting the scope of federal agencies and conducting oversight.

“I think this is the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced certainly since Watergate,” Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “The president is attempting to seize control of power, and for corrupt purposes.”

California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff responded directly to Vance’s suggestion judges aren’t “allowed to control” Trump’s executive power on X, writing: “JD, we both went to law school. But we don’t have to be lawyers to know that ignoring court decisions we don’t like puts us on a dangerous path to lawlessness.”

Republicans are largely aligned behind the president. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton slammed the judge who blocked DOGE’s access to Treasury data as an “outlaw.” Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, largely defended Musk’s actions as “carrying out the will” of Trump on CNN on Sunday.

Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law expert at the University of North Carolina, told ABC News Trump’s rhetoric is largely “bravado” as “judges are entitled to review the constitutionality of presidential actions.”

“The conflict between the Trump administration and the courts is not just brewing; it is likely to persist throughout his second term,” Gerhardt said, noting Trump has a long history of criticizing judges with whom he disagrees even if they were appointed by Republican presidents.

“I think this battle will define Trump’s presidency,” Gerhardt added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.