Repairs to City Hall estimated at $11.4 million

Mosely Architects in Roanoke told the City Council Tuesday night at the City Municipal Building that it needs $11.4 million in repairs and that replacing it would cost $12.4 million. Council authorized Rob Fincher, the interim city manager, to explore the construction of temporary court buildings in the back parking lot while decisions on a permanent solution are considered.