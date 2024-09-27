Report: Actor cast to play Bruce Springsteen’s father in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The upcoming movie about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s album Nebraska has reportedly found the actor to play the rocker’s father.

According to Variety, English actor Stephen Graham, who’s had roles in Peaky Blinders, Snatch, Boardwalk Empire and more, has been cast to play Springsteen’s dad in Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss.

Springsteen’s father, Douglas Frederick “Dutch” Springsteen, passed away in 1998. The rocker has been very open about the rocky relationship he had with his dad growing up and even wrote about it in his 2016 biography, Born to Run. Their relationship inspired such songs as “Adam Raised A Cain” and “Independence Day.” 

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, is based on the Warren Zanes book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, which follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album, Nebraska.

In addition to White, the cast includes Paul Walter Hauser and Odessa Young. Reports in May claimed Succession star Jeremy Strong was in talks to play Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau, but so far there’s been no confirmation that he’s been cast.

Certified geeks Zack Snyder and Joe Manganiello share their nerdiest treasures
Netflix

Zack Snyder has made his share of “geek” films, from Man of Steel to The Watchmen to his latest Rebel Moon films. And now in a conversation posted by Netflix Geeked, he and another nerdcore superstar, Joe Manganiello, share their respective nerdiest treasures. 

“The nerdiest thing I own is … the life-size Han Solo in carbon freeze,” Snyder began, earning an envious “Ooh” from the Magic Mike star. 

Snyder continues, “I did a TV commercial with Harrison Ford, and I remember … he was like, ‘You know, I’m glad you’re just not one of those weirdo dorks, you know?'”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah! Me? Nah, of course not,'” earning a laugh from Manganiello. “Yeah, me? I don’t have you frozen in carbonite in my living room,” Joe added. 

Zack said he had to “come clean” to the Star Wars star, admitting that yes, he is one of those dorks, and yes, he did have Ford’s likeness entombed as his alter ego was at the end of The Empire Strikes Back

“And he was like, ‘That’s really disappointing,'” the director recalled.

For his part, Joe said, “Apart from all the things for the Friday night D&D games” — he hosts a weekly Dungeon & Dragons get-together for his famous friends — “the coolest thing that would appeal to nerds that I have is the Deathstroke helmet from the Justice League end credits scene.” 

Snyder, Justice League‘s original director, nodded but added, “That’s not even nerdy, that’s just cool.” 

Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ drops season 2 trailer
Paramount+/Brian Douglas

Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer to the second season of Sylvester Stallone‘s hit Tulsa King

The footage, set to season 2 cameo star Jelly Roll‘s unreleased song “Get By,” picks up where the first season left off: Stallone’s Dwight has apparently beaten a potentially long jail sentence and is back making money moves. 

“We’re building something that’s eventually gonna allow us to go legit,” he tells his crew. 

The streaming service teases, “but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.”

The Kansas City mob comes calling, in the form of Bill Bevilaqua, played by Marvel movie tough guy Frank Grillo. “You’re an outsider. Tulsa is mine,” he warns. 

There’s also static from a powerful local businessman, Cal Thresher, played another veteran character actor — and Yellowstone heavy — Neal McDonough.

The producers tease, “Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

The show also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The sophomore season kicks off Sept. 15.

‘Shrinking’ back in session in season 2 trailer
Apple TV+

On Thursday, Apple TV+ dropped a trailer to the second season of its Emmy-nominated dramedy Shrinking, which returns on Oct. 16.

The sneak peek of the sophomore season shows recent widower Jimmy (Jason Segel) trying to reconnect with his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell). 

“I think that Alice is worried about me,” he confides in Harrison Ford‘s Dr. Paul Rhoades. “That’s rough to realize your kid knows how fragile you are,” Ford deadpans. 

Alice says about her dad, “I can’t help thinking he’s gonna go back to the way he was after mom died.” 

Rhoades warns, “If you don’t truly deal with your past, it comes back for you, and then ‘Boom!'”

The trailer also shows Saturday Night Live‘s Heidi Gardner behind bars. “I pushed my husband off a cliff,” she says. “I’m a psycho with good hair.”

“I like the ‘good hair’ part,” Jimmy offers cheerfully.

Rhoades, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, is facing his fears as he continues his relationship with his neurologist, played by Wendie Malick

Later, Jimmy tells Rhoades they should be working together, “Like Batman and Robin,” offering, “You even sound like him!” 

Christa Miller and Jessica Williams also star in season 2, as do Luke Tennie, Michael Urie and Ted McGinley. As reported, Ted Lasso co-star and Shrinking co-creator Brett Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season 2.

The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes on Oct. 16, followed by one new episode every Wednesday until its finale on Dec. 25.

