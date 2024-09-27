Report: Actor cast to play Bruce Springsteen’s father in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The upcoming movie about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s album Nebraska has reportedly found the actor to play the rocker’s father.

According to Variety, English actor Stephen Graham, who’s had roles in Peaky Blinders, Snatch, Boardwalk Empire and more, has been cast to play Springsteen’s dad in Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss.

Springsteen’s father, Douglas Frederick “Dutch” Springsteen, passed away in 1998. The rocker has been very open about the rocky relationship he had with his dad growing up and even wrote about it in his 2016 biography, Born to Run. Their relationship inspired such songs as “Adam Raised A Cain” and “Independence Day.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, is based on the Warren Zanes book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, which follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album, Nebraska.

In addition to White, the cast includes Paul Walter Hauser and Odessa Young. Reports in May claimed Succession star Jeremy Strong was in talks to play Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau, but so far there’s been no confirmation that he’s been cast.

