Report: Actor cast to play Stevie Van Zandt in Bruce Springsteen movie

The Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere has reportedly found its Little Steven.
Deadline reports that actor Johnny Cannizzaro, who starred in Clint Eastwood’s adaptation of the musical Jersey Boys, has been cast to play Springsteen’s longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt in the film, about the making of The Boss’ 1982 album Nebraska.
Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is directing the film, which will star The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The cast also includes Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.
The project is an adaptation of Warren Zane’s 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.
In a spoof of the viral skit they appeared in to announce that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine, the Tony winner took to social media with Ryan Reynolds to announce that he will be playing Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
In a role reversal from the original, it’s Jackman who appears on a couch, addressing the camera.
“A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I would be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine,” Hugh began. “It was the time of my life. I’ve been wondering what comes next.”
At this point, as Jackman did in the original video, Reynolds emerges behind him, eating an apple, and nonchalantly walks up a flight of stairs.
“Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?”
Reynolds replies, “What, you’re gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?”
Jackman shakes his head to the camera, but says, “Absolutely!”
Off camera, Reynolds says, “I’ll break out the eyeliner.”
Hugh whispers, “No. This is my time.”
The bit then announces the title of the shows — From New York with Love, Hugh Jackman — before the pair are found on the couch again, enthusiastically talking about what will happen. But as in the D&W announcement, you can’t hear what they’re spoiling.
“I’m not in it?” Ryan then says, dejectedly. “Onstage, no, but in my heart, yeah,” Hugh says, allowing he “needs” him in the audience and he’ll have to buy his own ticket … for the tech rehearsals.
The 12-show engagement begins on Jan. 24. Full details and early registration for tickets can be found at FromNewYorkWithLoveHJ.com.
ABC Audio has confirmed that Patricia Arquette will star in a Hulu series based on the headline-grabbing Alex Murdaugh murders.
The disgraced South Carolina attorneywas found guilty in 2023 of brutallymurdering his wife, Maggie, and younger son Paul on the Murdaugh family’s property in 2021.
The as-yet-untitled project will have Arquette playing Maggie Murdaugh, and it reunites the actress with Nick Antosca, the producer behind the Hulu limited series The Act, for which Arquette won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.
The series is based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s “stranger-than-fiction family drama,” according to the streamer, which says it will be “a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast – as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”
Locke & Key veteran Michael D. Fuller will be the showrunner and is credited as the co-creator of the project, along with Britney vs. Spears alumna Erin Lee Carr.
It took a jury just three hours to convict Alex Murdaugh, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients.
Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez co-hosts the new ABC trivia-based game show Lucky 13 with Shaquille O’Neal, and there’s a lot she loves about being part of the show.
In addition to just being a trivia fan in general, Gina tells ABC Audio that she loves “being a part of something that brings people joy” and also gives contestants a chance at “life changing amounts of money.”
“I feel so blessed I could be a part of something that can, quite literally, within 30 minutes, change somebody’s life for the better,” she shares.
While Lucky 13 contestants need to answer 13 true or false questions when they compete, it’s not really important they get the answers right. Instead, the key is knowing how many of those questions they got right.
“It’s not really about how much you know, it’s about how much you know about yourself,” Gina says. “It’s like an exercise in self-awareness meets confidence meets instinct. It’s different in that way.”
Thursday’s episode features a guest appearance by one of the show’s producers, Kevin Bacon, which was a surprise for more than just the contestants.
“Oh my God, it’s absolutely hilarious,” Gina says. “And me and Shaq both, like, fall to the ground. I think our reactions are quite literally in astonishment.”