Report: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey planning ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival in London

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Could Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey reunite onstage in London?

Deadline reports the two actors are making plans to co-star in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine‘s Sunday in the Park with George, slated for a 2027 presentation at London’s Barbican Theatre.

The show was inspired by post-impressionist artist Georges Seurat‘s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Its two central roles — Seurat and his lover, Dot — were originated on Broadway by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

According to Deadline, both Ariana and Jonathan have “excelled” in these roles during early read-throughs. However, with “many moving parts” still involved in bringing the show to life, “there will be no official announcement until all of those parts are firmly locked into place.”

In November, Ariana told The New York Times that she has something “coming up soon.” The Times described it as “stage-related.” Ariana added, “It’s not on Broadway, but it’s something that I’m very excited about and inspired by.” 

Could this be the project? Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel coming summer 2027
Jack Black attends the World Premiere of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chicken jockey!

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

Jessica Chastain is ‘not aligned’ on Apple TV+’s decision to postpone ‘The Savant’
Jessica Chastain in episode 1 of ‘The Savant.’ (Apple TV+.)

Jessica Chastain is opening up about Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the debut of The Savant.

A spokesperson for Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that the thriller series’ debut would be postponed to a future date. It was supposed to premiere on Friday.

Chastain took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the series’ delay.

“I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant,” Chastain said.

The actress went on to detail the “unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” that has occurred “in the last five years since we’ve been making the show.”

“The kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country,” Chastain wrote. “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted.”

Chastain wrote she has “never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.”

She ended her post by saying while she respects Apple’s decision to pause The Savant‘s release for now, she remains “hopeful the show will reach audiences soon.”

“Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released,” Chastain wrote.

‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
Mychal Threets attends the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images The Webby Awards)

Reading Rainbow is returning nearly two decades after the iconic children’s reading program went off the air.

This time, the show has found a new host in Mychal Threets, the librarian who went viral on TikTok for sharing heartwarming stories of “library joy.”

“Take a look, it’s in a book. After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” the show wrote Monday in the caption of a joint Instagram post with Threets and PBS member station BTPM PBS in Buffalo, New York, which created the original series in 1983.

“Make sure to follow the rainbow,” it added.

In the accompanying video, Threets introduces several guest stars, including The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The video also teases singer John LegendChrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Adam DeVine, who will help narrate new stories.

In a separate Instagram post Tuesday, Threets wrote, “There have been two hosts in the history of Reading Rainbow. The Legend of Literacy, LeVar Burton! And… me, Mychal Threets, a librarian.”

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” he continued. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The new Reading Rainbow will be presented as a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premieres Saturday and each subsequent episode will be released each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET until Oct. 25.

Reading Rainbow first launched on PBS over 40 years ago in 1983 with host Burton introducing young readers to literature and life themes. The series ran until 2006.

