Report: British actor James Norton to play Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

James Norton attends the “King & Conqueror” Global Premiere at the BFI Southbank on August 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

British actor James Norton has reportedly landed a role in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films.

Deadline reports that Norton, who currently appears in the new Netflix series House of Guinness, will play Beatles manager Brian Epstein in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028.

Epstein, known as The Fifth Beatle, managed the band from 1962 to his death. He met them in December 1961 when they performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool. He died in 1967 at the age of 32.

In addition to House of Guinness, Norton appeared in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaption of Little Women, and played Island Records founder Chris Blackwell in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. He also has a role in the third season of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Mendes’ four Beatles films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartneyHarris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of each band member.

In brief: ‘Big Brother’ season 27 winner crowned and more
(SPOILER ALERT) One houseguest reigned supreme during the Big Brother season 27 live finale. In the end, it was Ashley Hollis who came out on top, winning the season of the reality competition series against her fellow finalists Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. While it was Hollis who took home the $750,000 grand prize, Keanu Soto took home the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize, securing $50,000 for himself after garnering over 65 percent of the votes …

The Naked Gun is shooting over to Paramount+. The comedy film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will be available to stream on the platform on Tuesday. Paul Walter Hauser also stars in the movie from director Akiva Schaffer

Mid-Century Modern has been canceled at Hulu. The sitcom will not return for a second season, its co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick announced in an Instagram post on Monday. “Ten great episodes… Not enough,” Mutchnick wrote. “But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.” …

 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Wednesday: The second part of the series’ sophomore season debuts. 

Peacock
The Paper: This brand-new sitcom is a spinoff of the popular series The Office

HBO Max, HBO
TaskMark Ruffalo stars in the new miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown.

AMC, AMC+
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The third season of The Walking Dead spinoff premieres. 

Movie theaters
The Conjuring: Last Rites: The latest film in the Conjuring cinematic universe debuts in theaters.

SplitsvilleDakota Johnson and Adria Arjona star in the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Lindsay Lohan has ‘The Parent Trap’ reunion at ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Freakier Friday premiere was also a reunion of The Parent Trap for Lindsay Lohan and two of her former co-stars.

Lohan stepped out on the purple carpet Tuesday night in LA with Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake in the hit 1998 film, while Walter played Chessy.

Hendrix, who makes a cameo in Freakier Friday, and Walter spoke to Good Morning America on the premiere carpet about what they remember most about working with Lohan all those years ago.

“Working for Disney is always a blast and a blessing,” Hendrix said. “And I was very happy to see her. It had been a while, you know, she was a little girl the last time I saw her, and now she’s all grown up and beautiful.”

“And happy and a mom,” said Walter, who added that seeing Lohan as a mom is what she “imagined” it would be.

Walter said, “When we knew her when she was a little girl, she was very responsible, she was in charge of her brothers and sister, and she was an amazing big sister in that family, and I think this is just an extension of that.”

When asked if The Parent Trap would ever get the sequel treatment, Hendrix and Walter said that while “it gets talked about a lot,” a sequel is not up to them.

“We’re not going to say no,” Hendrix said.

“If Nancy writes it,” Walter added, referring to The Parent Trap writer and director Nancy Meyers. “If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen.”

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

