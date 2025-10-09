Report: British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce cast as Ringo Starr’s wife in Beatles films

Ringo Starr on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’/(Disney/Randy Holmes)

One day after reports claimed Sam Mendes cast Saoirse Ronan to play Paul McCartney’s wife Linda McCartney in his upcoming Beatles films, a new report claims the director has also found the actress to play Ringo Starr’s wife.

According to Variety, British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce has been cast to play Ringo’s first wife, Maureen Starkey (Ringo’s birth name is Richard Starkey), in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Ringo will be played by Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

The 28-year-old McKenna-Bruce starred in the 2023 film How to Have Sex, which earned her a BAFTA Rising Star Award, as well as a British Independent Film Award. She also appeared in the Peacock series Vampire Academy.

Mendes’ four Beatles films are scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. In addition to Keoghan, they will star Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Ringo married Maureen, a hairdresser who he met when she was 16, in 1965. The couple had three children — Zak Starkey, Jason Starkey and Lee Starkey  before divorcing in 1975. Maureen passed away from cancer in December 1994 at age 48.

Ringo went on to marry actress Barbara Bach in 1981, after meeting on the set of the 1980 movie Caveman 

Tim Allen teases the cars, romance coming in ‘Shifting Gears’ season 2
Tim Allen in ‘Shifting Gears.’ (Disney/Raymond Liu)

Tim Allen is back in season 2 of his sitcom Shifting Gears.

The actor is no stranger to working on an ABC sitcom, known for his previous roles on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. He joked to ABC Audio back in May that his passion used to be tools, and then it was outdoor equipment, and now it’s landed on cars with this new series.

He also teased some of what car fans can expect in season 2.

“I’ve got a bunch of project cars that we’re actually doing on Shifting Gears,” Allen said, noting that he’s building “an electric hot rod, and I’ve got another big-block Chevy I’m working on.”

As for what his character Matt Parker, a widower who runs an auto restoration shop, can expect in season 2, Allen says, “They want me in a romance.”

“The story’s about mourning the loss of my wife. That was the first [season], so it’s been a year or so. Is it time for the guy to readjust his life, get past grief? I don’t know,” Allen said.

The actor also shared a tease for what may be coming his way in terms of romance.

“The writers are pushing me to get involved. And maybe Jenna Elfman‘s involved. I don’t know, maybe,” he said with a smile. 

Elfman portrays Eve Drake on the series, the boss to Allen’s on-screen daughter, Riley Parker, played by Kat Dennings. The duo shared a kiss at the end of season 1.

Find out if things go full throttle with the pair in season 2 of Shifting Gears, which premieres Wednesday on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

In brief: ‘Tulsa King’ season 3 teaser and more
The teaser trailer for Tulsa King season 3 has arrived. The short, 30-second video finds Sylvester Stallone back in his role as Dwight Manfredi while expanding his empire and facing new enemies. The new season of Tulsa King begins streaming Sept. 21 on Paramount+ …

Miranda Cosgrove sports a southern accent in the trailer for The Wrong Paris. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming rom-com, which finds an aspiring artist joining a dating show she thinks will get her a free trip to France, only to end up in Paris, Texas, instead. The film arrives on the streaming service on Sept. 12 …

Did you miss watching F1® The Movie on the big screen? You’re in luck. The film, which is Brad Pitt‘s highest grossing film to date, is racing back to IMAX screens. The rerelease of the Apple Original Film is happening by popular demand, and tickets are on sale now …

Anne Hathaway shares first look at Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

